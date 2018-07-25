Newcastle moving toward additions of two World Cup players

A slow summer for Newcastle United may be turning up the pace in double time.
The Magpies are said to be a medical away from landing Switzerland international Fabian Schar for $4 million, and in “advanced talks” for Japan’s Yoshinori Muto.
Newcastle has struggled to land players this summer, getting Kenedy on a second loan from Chelsea, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, and free agent Ki Sung-yeung.
Schar, 26, was relegated with Deportivo La Coruna last season and Newcastle is said to have activated a release clause in his contract.
Things aren’t quite as far along with Muto, but the Magpies may get the striker for $12 million. He’s scored 20 Bundesliga goals in 66 matches with Mainz.
The 26-year-old Muto has two goals in 25 caps for Japan, and made one start for Samurai Blue at the World Cup.
Schar played all three group stage matches at the World Cup, but missed Switzerland’s ouster at the hands of Sweden due to yellow card accumulation.
Both signings would help Newcastle a great deal, and would give Rafa Benitez the chance to go three at the back with Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, and Florian Lejeune.
That could move DeAndre Yedlin to a right wing back role, but now we’re way ahead of ourselves.
Anthony Martial has left Manchester United’s preseason in the United States to be with his girlfriend ahead of the birth of their child.
Whether he has the permission of United boss Jose Mourinho could be the straw that breaks the proverbial camel’s back.
The Manchester Evening News has been unable to confirm whether that’s the case, and the player may have signed his walking papers if Martial has left without Mourinho’s say-so.
And short squad or not, the story is just as bad for Martial’s future with the club if Mourinho isn’t giving permission for a player to leave preseason to witness the birth of a baby.
Mourinho reportedly wants Martial sold, while chairman Ed Woodward wants to hold onto the asset. If Martial is avoiding Mourinho’s rule, understandable or not, it really may force Woodward’s hand.
Martial, 22, scored 11 goals with nine assists in 45 matches for Mourinho last season, and had eight and eight in 42 the previous season.
His debut campaign was hot, though, with 18 and nine in 45.
Nine Major League Soccer teams are in action Wednesday, with three mid-week league matches and a pair of Canadian Championship second legs on the docket.
We’ll begin with the latter, where Toronto FC and Montreal Impact bring 1-0 leads into tonight’s kickoffs. The final goes over two legs, Aug. 8 and 15, with the Canadian Championship winner moving on to the CONCACAF Champions League.
The MLS pairings are highlighted by an old school match-up between DC United and the New York Red Bulls.
MLS
DC United vs. New York Red Bulls — 8 p.m. ET
Houston vs. Philadelphia — 9 p.m. ET
San Jose vs. Seattle — 10:30 p.m. ET
Canadian Championship
Toronto vs. Ottawa Fury — 7:30 p.m. ET
Vancouver vs. Montreal — 10 p.m. ET
There was some talk that hot transfer market target Hakim Ziyech might sit out the first leg of Ajax’s UEFA Champions League second qualifying round versus SK Sturm Graz.
He played, and he scored. Now we wait to see whether cup-tying himself to the Dutch giants affects his season status.
Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Odsonne Edouard scored in each half as Celtic controlled the first leg in Glasgow, though it will be disappointed to give away a 16th minute away goal to Birger Meling. Former Man City youth Olivier Ntcham scored Celtic’s other goal.
Ajax 2-0 SK Sturm Graz
Hakim Ziyech and Lasse Schone scored for the Amsterdam set, Schone’s goal a rebound from his own missed penalty.
Ziyech had an out-of-this-world season for Ajax last season, and looks set to keep the standard.
Here’s the goal:
Elsewhere
BATE Borisov 0-0 HJK Helsinki
Kukesi 0-0 Qarabag
Ludogorets Razgrad 0-0 MOL Vidi
It’s the latest in a line of big moments for Major League Soccer, with the Vancouver Whitecaps announcing the sale of the gem of their developmental program: 17-year-old left winger Alphonso Davies.
A reported fee that could reach as high as $22 million will send Davies to Bayern Munich, where the Canadian teen will look to build on an MLS season which has already seen him score three goals with six assists in 20 games.
Again, he’s 17. From FCBayern.com:
“Alphonso Davies is a very big talent,” declared Bayern Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic. “At the age of 17, he offers a lot of promise for the future. Alphonso already possesses great ability, which is why a lot of top clubs were keen on him. I’m delighted he’s chosen FC Bayern. I want to thank everyone who worked on this transfer, especially our scouting and legal departments. It was outstanding teamwork.”
Davies will stay with Vancouver through the MLS season, as he cannot sign with Bayern until his 18th birthday (Nov. 2).
Canada will hope that Davies can be their Christian Pulisic or better. The American teen broke into the Borussia Dortmund senior team when he was Davies’ age, scoring in his third and fourth Bundesliga starts.
Of MLS’ major sales to overseas clubs, the top success stories are Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey, and Geoff Cameron. None of those successes made their moves at too tender of an age.
Davies has been with Vancouver since he was 15, playing with Edmonton clubs before that. He’s a bonafide league success story scooped up by one of the storied clubs of world football, and carries the potential of both a country and a league over to the Allianz Arena. No pressure.