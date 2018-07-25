More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Pavard stunner wins Best Goal of 2018 World Cup

By Daniel KarellJul 25, 2018, 12:46 PM EDT
Benjamin Pavard’s summer of dreams continues to get better.

The 22-year-old defender learned Wednesday that his stunning half-volley strike for France against Argentina had been named the best goal of the 2018 World Cup. The goal was selected by fans voting online on FIFA’s website.

We’d describe the goal for you again, but we think the video below speaks for himself.

“The ball bounced up as it came to me. I didn’t even think about it. I just tried to get over it and keep it down,” Pavard told FIFA’s website. “I was trying to hit it in the direction it came from, which is what the strikers always tell me. I didn’t think it over, and when it went in I just felt so happy.”

It was Pavard’s first goal for Les Bleus. Combined with his World Cup medal, it’s a goal he’ll never forget.

Prosecutors seek 11-year sentence for ex-Barca president

Associated PressJul 25, 2018, 1:26 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Spanish prosecutors are seeking an 11-year prison sentence for former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell on charges of money laundering involving the sale of television rights for Brazil matches.

The prosecutors also want Rosell to pay a fine of 59 million euros ($69 million) on the charges of money laundering and forming part of a criminal organization.

Rosell’s wife and four other individuals also have been charged in the case in which Rosell is accused of misappropriating money coming from the sale of TV rights for matches featuring Brazil, as well as from a sponsorship contract between Nike and Brazil.

Prosecutors on Wednesday also accused Rosell of hiding money that was allegedly achieved illicitly by former Brazilian soccer federation president Ricardo Teixeira.

Rosell, a former Nike executive in Brazil who presided over Barcelona from 2010-14, has been in custody since his arrest last year.

Rosell and those accused have denied any wrongdoing.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Real Madrid agree terms with Courtois, Schurrle to Fulham, and more

By Daniel KarellJul 25, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
Thibaut Courtois‘ departure from Chelsea could happen in the next few weeks.

The Daily Mail in England reports that the Belgian goalkeeper and winner of the Golden Glove award at the 2018 World Cup has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. All that remains is Real Madrid and Chelsea agreeing a transfer fee to see the 26-year-old move back to Madrid. Courtois spent three seasons on loan with Atletico Madrid. Courtois has two children who live in Madrid with their mother, and Courtois in the past has been quoted saying he wants to return to Madrid to be closer to them.

With just a few weeks left in the Premier League transfer window, Courtois’ departure would leave a gaping hole in net for the Blues, even if he wasn’t at his best in the 2017-2018 season.

If Real Madrid is unable to agree a deal with Chelsea for Courtois, the report states that Real Madrid will turn its attention to Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris.

Here’s more transfer news from around the Premier League and Europe:

Arsenal boss Emery wants club to “feel like home” for Ozil

By Daniel KarellJul 25, 2018, 9:51 AM EDT
Mesut Ozil was born and raised in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. But since leaving his hometown club Schalke 04 in 2008, Ozil has lived in Bremen, Germany and Madrid, Spain, before making the deadline-day move to Arsenal in 2013.

Living in London the last five years, it’s the longest span he’s been with one club since being a professional, and it’s fair to say that Ozil now calls Arsenal home. That’s exactly what Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to see.

“All of us want to help Mesut feel like it is his home here with us, like a family and it is a family for every player,” Emery said in a press conference in Singapore, where Arsenal are spending part of the club’s preseason. “He feels here with us that he can work every day, and it is good for us that he decided to come here and work with us before our two matches.”

These comments come on the back of last weekend’s announcement from Ozil that he won’t wear the Germany shirt again, seemingly as long as DFB president Reinhard Grindel remains in charge. Grindel, a right wing politician in the past, as well as other German executives and former high-profile players criticized Ozil’s heritage and blamed it as a big reason for Germany’s failure at the 2018 World Cup.

Of course, with Ozil’s detailed allagations, it’s clear he doesn’t feel at home in Germany, which is to Arsenal’s gain. Having a player of Ozil’s quality fully focused on the club season can only help the Gunners, which are looking to make a big impact in a new era under a new manager for the first time since 1998.

Ozil returned to Arsenal’s squad for preseason training on Monday, and perhaps with a club that supports him and the fact that he doesn’t need to sacrifice for his national team for the time being, Arsenal fans will finally see the best he has to offer.

Reports: World Cup coaches Tite, Gareca to stay with Brazil, Peru

By Daniel KarellJul 25, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Both the Brazilian and Peruvian FAs appear to have made important decisions ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

According to reports out of both Brazil and Peru, World Cup coaches Tite and Ricardo Gareca are going receive new contracts after guiding their respective national teams through CONMEBOL’s qualifying gauntlet to the 2018 World Cup. For Tite, he’s reached a verbal agreement with the CBF to return and now just the final details remain, while Gareca is traveling back to Peru and is willing to listen to Peru’s new contract offer.

Should both coaches sign the new contracts, it’s a great sign for the future of their squads. The Argentine Gareca has been a revelation in Peru, getting his team to play more organized defensively, especially on the road in qualifying, and helping end a 36-year World Cup drought for the soccer-mad nation. Tite meanwhile took over a team that through the first six rounds of qualification was on the outside looking in at a World Cup spot and proceeded to win nine straight qualification games with basically the same squad that Dunga had. Brazil became the first nation to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Of course, the story was different at the World Cup. In a crucial group stage opener, Peru missed a penalty kick and couldn’t shake Denmark, losing, 1-0 before falling to eventual champion France in the second match, earning the Peruvians an earlier-than-expected exit. A 2-0 win over Australia was some consolation before heading home.

After great results in qualifying, Brazil looked a different team at the World Cup, whether due to Neymar’s injury heading into the tournament or other reasons. The Selecao struggled in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and needed second half stoppage time goals to beat Costa Rica. A comfortable win over Serbia put Brazil at the top of the group, but until Neymar’s second half goal against Mexico, El Tri looked threatening.

The signs were there as Brazil was ran off the park by Belgium in a brilliant first half for the Red Devils, one that Brazil could never fully come back from.

Both FAs are hoping that in four years time, both teams will be even better prepared for the World Cup in Qatar.