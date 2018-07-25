More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Twitter/@LFC

Player ratings: Salah, Mane shine with brilliant second-half showings

By Matt ReedJul 25, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The stars weren’t fully aligned on the pitch during Wednesday’s INternational Champions Cup clash at MetLife Stadium, but the three big names that did appear in the second half made for quite the entertainment.

[ MORE: Wing wizards Mahrez, Sane aim for Man City glory ]

Liverpool’s dynamic duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane completely altered the complexion of the match for the Reds, who went on to win the match 2-1 behind stellar performances from each man.

Salah’s ability to pick out the open spaces began to stretch the Citizens defensively, and the Egypt international created several dangerous chances, on top of his goal just moments after entering the match.

Meanwhile, Leroy Sane did well to introduce himself early in the second stanza, scoring 12 minutes after entering for Pep Guardiola‘s group.

Riyad Mahrez and Jack Harrison were among the tone-setters for City early on in the match, with Mahrez proving why the defending champions went out and spent significant funds on the Algerian.

Here are PST’s player ratings for Wednesday night’s all-PL ICC clash.

Manchester City

Claudio Bravo: 5
Jason Denayer: 5
Oleksandr Zinchenko: 5
Eric Garcia: 5
Cameron Humphreys: 5
Phil Foden: 5
Brahim Diaz: 4
Jack Harrison: 6
Riyad Mahrez: 6
Luke Bolton: 4
Lukas Nmecha: 5

Key Subs

Leroy Sane: 7

Liverpool

Loris Karius: 5
Andrew Robertson: 5
Virgil Van Dijk: 5
Joe Gomez: 5
Nathaniel Clyne: 5
Fabinho: 6
James Milner: 4
Georginio Wijnaldum: 5
Adam Lallana: 5
Curtis Jones: 5
Daniel Sturridge: 4

Key Subs

Sadio Mane: 7
Mohamed Salah: 8

Three things from Liverpool-Man City in ICC

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
By Matt ReedJul 25, 2018, 10:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Premier League season is just a few weeks away, and we got a slight glimpse of two of England’s heavyweights on Wednesday night in the International Champions Cup.

[ MORE: Mahrez, Sane eager for Man City glory ]

Liverpool topped Manchester City, 2-1, behind a late Sadio Mane penalty kick in second-half stoppage time, and there was a clear difference in the two sides after each manager made adjustments at halftime.

While both sides were without many of their notable players, Jurgen Klopp and the Reds fielded several familiar faces behind their front line, including defensively with Andrew Robertson and Virgil Van Dijk.

Meanwhile, the attention on the City side was drawn towards summer signing Riyad Mahrez, who looks to bring the reigning PL champions yet another threat heading into 2018/19.

Here are three key talking points from the Man City-Liverpool clash:

Klopp has treasures up front in Salah, Mane

Liverpool struggled to break down the City back line for much of the first half, which wasn’t entirely unexpected with many of the team’s reserves up front.

However, the brilliance of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane shone through in the second stanza.

Salah, who didn’t have the World Cup he had hoped for after returning from a shoulder injury, showed no ill effects from a long 2017/18 season at MetLife Stadium.

Just a minute after coming into the match, the Egyptian nodded home a header inside the six-yard box, before nearly scoring another header and striking post from distance on a third effort.

Meanwhile, Mane’s pace and vision continue to make Liverpool one of the biggest PL threats, and his combination play with Salah is something of pure genius.

While it’s unfair to assess Man City on the night due to its lack of many stars being in the team, Liverpool’s front men lived up to their end of the bargain as they prepare to dethrone the Citizens come next May.

Mahrez gives the Citizens another dimension

As of a team that scored 106 goals last season in England’s top flight needed another attacking figure, right?

Pep Guardiola‘s decision to go out and add RIyad Mahrez this summer has given Man City yet another key attacker to throw into his mixing bowl of talent, which already features Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Albeit without much help offensively on Wednesday, Mahrez gave City a glimpse of just how dangerous he can be when linked up with the club’s first team.

The Algeria international found himself in several positions going forward that had Liverpool shaking in its boots, including an early first-half ball into Lukas Nmecha, that was nearly finished.

A glimpse of the title race

It’s difficult to ever take stock in preseason matches, but there’s little doubting the quality in both Man City and Liverpool’s squads heading into August.

While City’s move to acquire Mahrez dominated recent headlines, Liverpool made several great transfers of its own, bringing in Fabinho and Naby Keita to create an even more forceful midfield in 2018 and beyond.

Both clubs possess the best attacks in England, and possibly Europe, making them the heavy favorites to contend for the PL.

The various meetings between the sides last season in PL and Champions League play provided significant enjoyment for onlookers, and it’s hard to imagine this season will be any different.

Liverpool nips Man City in New Jersey

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
By Nicholas MendolaJul 25, 2018, 9:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sadio Mane converted a Dominic Solanke-won stoppage time penalty as Liverpool beat Manchester City 2-1 in an International Champions Cup game in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Leroy Sane and Mohamed Salah traded goals early in the second half.

Man City started few familiar names, with Riyad Mahrez and Claudio Bravo the most experiences, while Liverpool used nine regulars from last season as well as new man Fabinho.

Second half subs included Sadio Mane and Dominic Solanke for Liverpool, while Pep Guardiola introduced Joe Hart, Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane, and new signing Claudio Gomes.

[ MORE: Brighton breaks transfer record ]

Fabinho was fortunate to not give a penalty away to Lukas Nmecha within the first quarter hour. Riyad Mahrez found Nmecha in the box and Loris Karius put the rebound back to the player. Fabinho made contact with the back of Nmecha’s leg before the player popped the ball over a goal, but what followed was only a corner kick.

Fabinho then fouled former NYCFC midfielder Jack Harrison moments later.

Curtis Jones provided rare early danger for Liverpool, but Claudio Bravo had little trouble with the youngster’s shot.

Man City’s Riyad Mahrez was the bright spot of the first half hour for both teams.

Jones forced Bravo into another low save in the 33rd minute. He’d later be whistle for a perceived dive in the 43rd minute, but this was clearly a man not in the penalty-giving mood.

Liverpool made plenty of halftime changes, and Sadio Mane nearly scored in the 48th minute.

Caoimhin Kelleher stopped a Leroy Sane effort in the 53rd minute. At the other end, Solanke had a goal pulled back for offside.

That’s when Sane scored a beautiful goal, using his speed to get behind the Liverpool back line before hammering a shot inside the far post that bounded into the top of the goal.

Salah subbed into the game, and scored a headed goal moments later. He was offside, but the fans were pleased and the linesman didn’t spot it.

Salah could’ve made it two had a back post header not been cleared wide by Cameron Humphreys-Grant.

Liverpool was the better money for a goal over the rest of the match, Mane and Salah giving the American crowd plenty of reason to ooh and aah.

Solanke was taken down in stoppage time with a body check from Tosin Adarabioyo.

WATCH: Wright-Phillips celebrates 100th MLS goal in style

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 25, 2018, 9:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bradley Wright-Phillips had to wait to get his night started, but barely longer than the opening whistle.

The New York Red Bulls striker scored his 100th MLS goal for the club on Wednesday, the second minute marker coming two hours after the scheduled kickoff was delayed by a monstrous storm in Washington, D.C.

[ MORE: Brighton breaks transfer record ]

BWP ripped off his No. 99 shirt to reveal a white Red Bulls jersey with the No. 100 in place of his traditional number.

There’s a sense of occasion for you.

Newcastle moving toward additions of two World Cup players

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 25, 2018, 9:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A slow summer for Newcastle United may be turning up the pace in double time.

The Magpies are said to be a medical away from landing Switzerland international Fabian Schar for $4 million, and in “advanced talks” for Japan’s Yoshinori Muto.

Newcastle has struggled to land players this summer, getting Kenedy on a second loan from Chelsea, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, and free agent Ki Sung-yeung.

[ MORE: Brighton breaks transfer record ]

Schar, 26, was relegated with Deportivo La Coruna last season and Newcastle is said to have activated a release clause in his contract.

Things aren’t quite as far along with Muto, but the Magpies may get the striker for $12 million. He’s scored 20 Bundesliga goals in 66 matches with Mainz.

The 26-year-old Muto has two goals in 25 caps for Japan, and made one start for Samurai Blue at the World Cup.

Schar played all three group stage matches at the World Cup, but missed Switzerland’s ouster at the hands of Sweden due to yellow card accumulation.

Both signings would help Newcastle a great deal, and would give Rafa Benitez the chance to go three at the back with Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, and Florian Lejeune.

That could move DeAndre Yedlin to a right wing back role, but now we’re way ahead of ourselves.