Reports: World Cup coaches Tite, Gareca to stay with Brazil, Peru

Both the Brazilian and Peruvian FAs appear to have made important decisions ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

According to reports out of both Brazil and Peru, World Cup coaches Tite and Ricardo Gareca are going receive new contracts after guiding their respective national teams through CONMEBOL’s qualifying gauntlet to the 2018 World Cup. For Tite, he’s reached a verbal agreement with the CBF to return and now just the final details remain, while Gareca is traveling back to Peru and is willing to listen to Peru’s new contract offer.

Should both coaches sign the new contracts, it’s a great sign for the future of their squads. The Argentine Gareca has been a revelation in Peru, getting his team to play more organized defensively, especially on the road in qualifying, and helping end a 36-year World Cup drought for the soccer-mad nation. Tite meanwhile took over a team that through the first six rounds of qualification was on the outside looking in at a World Cup spot and proceeded to win nine straight qualification games with basically the same squad that Dunga had. Brazil became the first nation to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Of course, the story was different at the World Cup. In a crucial group stage opener, Peru missed a penalty kick and couldn’t shake Denmark, losing, 1-0 before falling to eventual champion France in the second match, earning the Peruvians an earlier-than-expected exit. A 2-0 win over Australia was some consolation before heading home.

40 – Peru have won their first World Cup game for 40 years and 15 days, since beating Iran 4-1 in 1978; the fourth longest gap between victories in the competition. Sash. #PER #AUSPER #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qP7VNvdYw2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 26, 2018

After great results in qualifying, Brazil looked a different team at the World Cup, whether due to Neymar’s injury heading into the tournament or other reasons. The Selecao struggled in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and needed second half stoppage time goals to beat Costa Rica. A comfortable win over Serbia put Brazil at the top of the group, but until Neymar’s second half goal against Mexico, El Tri looked threatening.

The signs were there as Brazil was ran off the park by Belgium in a brilliant first half for the Red Devils, one that Brazil could never fully come back from.

4 – Brazil have now been eliminated by a European nation in each of the last four editions of the World Cup (France 2006, Netherlands 2010, Germany 2014 and Belgium 2018). Exit.#WorldCup #BraBel #Bra #Bel pic.twitter.com/cSAzbQX1q8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 6, 2018

Both FAs are hoping that in four years time, both teams will be even better prepared for the World Cup in Qatar.