Transfer Rumor Roundup: Real Madrid agree terms with Courtois, Schurrle to Fulham, and more

Thibaut Courtois‘ departure from Chelsea could happen in the next few weeks.

The Daily Mail in England reports that the Belgian goalkeeper and winner of the Golden Glove award at the 2018 World Cup has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. All that remains is Real Madrid and Chelsea agreeing a transfer fee to see the 26-year-old move back to Madrid. Courtois spent three seasons on loan with Atletico Madrid. Courtois has two children who live in Madrid with their mother, and Courtois in the past has been quoted saying he wants to return to Madrid to be closer to them.

103 – Thibaut Courtois has kept 103 clean sheets in the top 5 European leagues since his debut for Atletico Madrid in August 2011; only Gianluigi Buffon (117) has kept more. Handy. pic.twitter.com/6uFD5sbLwq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 31, 2018

With just a few weeks left in the Premier League transfer window, Courtois’ departure would leave a gaping hole in net for the Blues, even if he wasn’t at his best in the 2017-2018 season.

If Real Madrid is unable to agree a deal with Chelsea for Courtois, the report states that Real Madrid will turn its attention to Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris.

Here’s more transfer news from around the Premier League and Europe:

Former Chelsea winger heading back to London

Andre Schurrle is heading back to a familiar part of London, though not with the same club he once played for.

Sky Sports reported late Tuesday that the German winger is on his way to Fulham to undergo a medical as he makes his return to the Premier League. The 27-year-old spent the 2013-2014 and part of the 2014-2015 team during Jose Mourinho’s second spell at Chelsea but he failed to become a regular, eventually joining Wolfsburg on loan and then permanently. A move to Borussia Dortmund also saw Schurrle struggle, and with a new manager in Lucien Favre in the fold, Schurrle may well have decided now is the best time to leave for a new club and situation.

Schurrle on one side and Ryan Sessegnon on the other appears to be a very impressive duo along the wings for the Premier League returners.

Guardiola denies interest in Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic could be on his way out of Juventus. Could he be heading to Manchester City, as has been reported and rumored in Italy? He isn’t, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

“No, Pjanic is a Juventus player,” Guardiola said. “We are not interested in him. He’s a great player, but we’re not interested. ”

With Fernandinho on the wrong side of 30, bringing in the veteran 28-year-old central midfielder would add depth in an important area of the field for Manchester City, though Pjanic is more of a playmaker than a destroyer like Fernandinho.