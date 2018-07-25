More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Transfer Rumor Roundup: Real Madrid agree terms with Courtois, Schurrle to Fulham, and more

By Daniel KarellJul 25, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
Thibaut Courtois‘ departure from Chelsea could happen in the next few weeks.

The Daily Mail in England reports that the Belgian goalkeeper and winner of the Golden Glove award at the 2018 World Cup has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. All that remains is Real Madrid and Chelsea agreeing a transfer fee to see the 26-year-old move back to Madrid. Courtois spent three seasons on loan with Atletico Madrid. Courtois has two children who live in Madrid with their mother, and Courtois in the past has been quoted saying he wants to return to Madrid to be closer to them.

With just a few weeks left in the Premier League transfer window, Courtois’ departure would leave a gaping hole in net for the Blues, even if he wasn’t at his best in the 2017-2018 season.

If Real Madrid is unable to agree a deal with Chelsea for Courtois, the report states that Real Madrid will turn its attention to Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris.

Here’s more transfer news from around the Premier League and Europe:

Former Chelsea winger heading back to London

Andre Schurrle is heading back to a familiar part of London, though not with the same club he once played for.

Sky Sports reported late Tuesday that the German winger is on his way to Fulham to undergo a medical as he makes his return to the Premier League. The 27-year-old spent the 2013-2014 and part of the 2014-2015 team during Jose Mourinho’s second spell at Chelsea but he failed to become a regular, eventually joining Wolfsburg on loan and then permanently. A move to Borussia Dortmund also saw Schurrle struggle, and with a new manager in Lucien Favre in the fold, Schurrle may well have decided now is the best time to leave for a new club and situation.

Schurrle on one side and Ryan Sessegnon on the other appears to be a very impressive duo along the wings for the Premier League returners.

Guardiola denies interest in Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic could be on his way out of Juventus. Could he be heading to Manchester City, as has been reported and rumored in Italy? He isn’t, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

“No, Pjanic is a Juventus player,” Guardiola said. “We are not interested in him. He’s a great player, but we’re not interested. ”

With Fernandinho on the wrong side of 30, bringing in the veteran 28-year-old central midfielder would add depth in an important area of the field for Manchester City, though Pjanic is more of a playmaker than a destroyer like Fernandinho.

Arsenal boss Emery wants club to “feel like home” for Ozil

By Daniel KarellJul 25, 2018, 9:51 AM EDT
Mesut Ozil was born and raised in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. But since leaving his hometown club Schalke 04 in 2008, Ozil has lived in Bremen, Germany and Madrid, Spain, before making the deadline-day move to Arsenal in 2013.

Living in London the last five years, it’s the longest span he’s been with one club since being a professional, and it’s fair to say that Ozil now calls Arsenal home. That’s exactly what Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to see.

“All of us want to help Mesut feel like it is his home here with us, like a family and it is a family for every player,” Emery said in a press conference in Singapore, where Arsenal are spending part of the club’s preseason. “He feels here with us that he can work every day, and it is good for us that he decided to come here and work with us before our two matches.”

These comments come on the back of last weekend’s announcement from Ozil that he won’t wear the Germany shirt again, seemingly as long as DFB president Reinhard Grindel remains in charge. Grindel, a right wing politician in the past, as well as other German executives and former high-profile players criticized Ozil’s heritage and blamed it as a big reason for Germany’s failure at the 2018 World Cup.

Of course, with Ozil’s detailed allagations, it’s clear he doesn’t feel at home in Germany, which is to Arsenal’s gain. Having a player of Ozil’s quality fully focused on the club season can only help the Gunners, which are looking to make a big impact in a new era under a new manager for the first time since 1998.

Ozil returned to Arsenal’s squad for preseason training on Monday, and perhaps with a club that supports him and the fact that he doesn’t need to sacrifice for his national team for the time being, Arsenal fans will finally see the best he has to offer.

Reports: World Cup coaches Tite, Gareca to stay with Brazil, Peru

By Daniel KarellJul 25, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Both the Brazilian and Peruvian FAs appear to have made important decisions ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

According to reports out of both Brazil and Peru, World Cup coaches Tite and Ricardo Gareca are going receive new contracts after guiding their respective national teams through CONMEBOL’s qualifying gauntlet to the 2018 World Cup. For Tite, he’s reached a verbal agreement with the CBF to return and now just the final details remain, while Gareca is traveling back to Peru and is willing to listen to Peru’s new contract offer.

Should both coaches sign the new contracts, it’s a great sign for the future of their squads. The Argentine Gareca has been a revelation in Peru, getting his team to play more organized defensively, especially on the road in qualifying, and helping end a 36-year World Cup drought for the soccer-mad nation. Tite meanwhile took over a team that through the first six rounds of qualification was on the outside looking in at a World Cup spot and proceeded to win nine straight qualification games with basically the same squad that Dunga had. Brazil became the first nation to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Of course, the story was different at the World Cup. In a crucial group stage opener, Peru missed a penalty kick and couldn’t shake Denmark, losing, 1-0 before falling to eventual champion France in the second match, earning the Peruvians an earlier-than-expected exit. A 2-0 win over Australia was some consolation before heading home.

After great results in qualifying, Brazil looked a different team at the World Cup, whether due to Neymar’s injury heading into the tournament or other reasons. The Selecao struggled in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and needed second half stoppage time goals to beat Costa Rica. A comfortable win over Serbia put Brazil at the top of the group, but until Neymar’s second half goal against Mexico, El Tri looked threatening.

The signs were there as Brazil was ran off the park by Belgium in a brilliant first half for the Red Devils, one that Brazil could never fully come back from.

Both FAs are hoping that in four years time, both teams will be even better prepared for the World Cup in Qatar.

Video: Watch this incredible Copa MX bicycle kick

By Daniel KarellJul 25, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
It’s not every day that a second-division side gets to face a Liga MX club in a competitive match. Diego Esqueda made the most of his opportunity, in spectacular fashion.

Esqueda latched on to a cross in the box that was slightly behind him, flicked the ball up in the air, and the unleashed a perfectly-aimed chilena over his left shoulder to give his side, Tampico Madero, a 1-0 lead at the time over Pumas UNAM in Copa MX action Tuesday evening.

You’ve gotta love both the goal and Esqueda’s nonplussed celebration, as if he’s done that a million times before.

For Esqueda, a 29-year-old midfielder who’s spent nearly his entire career in Ascenso MX, it’s a moment he won’t ever forget. Alas, his side couldn’t hold onto the league. In the first match of the Apertura Copa MX, Tampico tied Pumas, 1-1.

Ethiopia-Eritrea thaw continues with plans for soccer game

Associated PressJul 24, 2018, 10:18 PM EDT
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) Ethiopia and Eritrea will meet in a football friendly next month, another move marking the swift end to their 20-year state of war.

Ethiopia’s state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported the game will take place in late August in the Eritrean capital Asmara.

The match will be the first between the East African nations in more than two decades. It comes amid a surprising and sudden diplomatic thaw between two countries that fought a border war from 1998 to 2000 that killed tens of thousands.

The first step to ending one of Africa’s longest-running conflicts came last month when Ethiopia’s reformist new prime minister fully accepted a peace deal that ended the border conflict.

Since then, the leaders of the countries have visited the other and agreed to reopen embassies. Commercial flights between the two have restarted.