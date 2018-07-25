Video: Watch this incredible Copa MX bicycle kick

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s not every day that a second-division side gets to face a Liga MX club in a competitive match. Diego Esqueda made the most of his opportunity, in spectacular fashion.

Esqueda latched on to a cross in the box that was slightly behind him, flicked the ball up in the air, and the unleashed a perfectly-aimed chilena over his left shoulder to give his side, Tampico Madero, a 1-0 lead at the time over Pumas UNAM in Copa MX action Tuesday evening.

You’ve gotta love both the goal and Esqueda’s nonplussed celebration, as if he’s done that a million times before.

For Esqueda, a 29-year-old midfielder who’s spent nearly his entire career in Ascenso MX, it’s a moment he won’t ever forget. Alas, his side couldn’t hold onto the league. In the first match of the Apertura Copa MX, Tampico tied Pumas, 1-1.