More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Video: Watch this incredible Copa MX bicycle kick

By Daniel KarellJul 25, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s not every day that a second-division side gets to face a Liga MX club in a competitive match. Diego Esqueda made the most of his opportunity, in spectacular fashion.

Esqueda latched on to a cross in the box that was slightly behind him, flicked the ball up in the air, and the unleashed a perfectly-aimed chilena over his left shoulder to give his side, Tampico Madero, a 1-0 lead at the time over Pumas UNAM in Copa MX action Tuesday evening.

[Watch: Zaha scores fantastic golazo]

You’ve gotta love both the goal and Esqueda’s nonplussed celebration, as if he’s done that a million times before.

For Esqueda, a 29-year-old midfielder who’s spent nearly his entire career in Ascenso MX, it’s a moment he won’t ever forget. Alas, his side couldn’t hold onto the league. In the first match of the Apertura Copa MX, Tampico tied Pumas, 1-1.

Ethiopia-Eritrea thaw continues with plans for soccer game

AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene
Associated PressJul 24, 2018, 10:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) Ethiopia and Eritrea will meet in a football friendly next month, another move marking the swift end to their 20-year state of war.

Ethiopia’s state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported the game will take place in late August in the Eritrean capital Asmara.

[ MORE: Pellegrini ready for more in Rome ]

The match will be the first between the East African nations in more than two decades. It comes amid a surprising and sudden diplomatic thaw between two countries that fought a border war from 1998 to 2000 that killed tens of thousands.

The first step to ending one of Africa’s longest-running conflicts came last month when Ethiopia’s reformist new prime minister fully accepted a peace deal that ended the border conflict.

Since then, the leaders of the countries have visited the other and agreed to reopen embassies. Commercial flights between the two have restarted.

‘Exhausted’ Bellarabi collapses in friendly, hospitalized

Photo by Juergen Schwarz/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 9:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bayer Leverkusen winger Karim Bellarabi has been hospitalized after collapsing during the club’s Tuesday friendly versus Wuppertal.

Bellarabi, 28, carries 11 caps for Germany and has been with Bayer since 2011 aside from a loan stint with Eintracht Braunschweig.

[ MORE: Pellegrini ready for more in Rome ]

The club said he collapsed due to “exhaustion” and updated his status on Twitter, saying he’d remain in the hospital overnight.

VIDEO: Zaha scores outrageous first-time training volley

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 8:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wilfried Zaha is picking up where he left off, at least that’s our read on it.

The Crystal Palace forward scored a fantastic goal at training on Tuesday, even if his manager was questioning whether it was intended as a cross.

[ MORE: Pellegrini ready for more in Rome ]

Zaha, 25, scored nine goals with five assists for Palace last season, and the Eagles were nothing without him.

Literally nothing, like zero points in the nine matches he missed with injury. It’s also worth noting that had Palace collected even a third of the available points from those matches, it could have Burnley’s spot in the Europa League.

Keep an eye out for Roy Hodgson‘s men.

Report: Man City aims to add big Portuguese striker

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Reporter Duncan Castles says Manchester City is making progress toward another big, young striker prospect.

Rafael Leao is a 6-foot-2 center forward who just turned 19 and has represented Portugal at every level between U-15 and U-21.

[ MORE: PST chats with Roma’s De Rossi ]

Leao broke into the Sporting Lisbon senior team and scored against Porto — Iker Casillas in goal, no less — before suffering a long-term injury just after halftime.

Prior to that, Leao scored five goals with three assists in six UEFA Youth League games, four of those markers coming against Juventus and Barcelona.