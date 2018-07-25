Video: Watch this incredible Copa MX bicycle kick

It’s not every day that a second-division side gets to face a Liga MX club in a competitive match. Diego Esqueda made the most of his opportunity, in spectacular fashion.
Esqueda latched on to a cross in the box that was slightly behind him, flicked the ball up in the air, and the unleashed a perfectly-aimed chilena over his left shoulder to give his side, Tampico Madero, a 1-0 lead at the time over Pumas UNAM in Copa MX action Tuesday evening.
You’ve gotta love both the goal and Esqueda’s nonplussed celebration, as if he’s done that a million times before.
For Esqueda, a 29-year-old midfielder who’s spent nearly his entire career in Ascenso MX, it’s a moment he won’t ever forget. Alas, his side couldn’t hold onto the league. In the first match of the Apertura Copa MX, Tampico tied Pumas, 1-1.
Ethiopia-Eritrea thaw continues with plans for soccer game
The match will be the first between the East African nations in more than two decades. It comes amid a surprising and sudden diplomatic thaw between two countries that fought a border war from 1998 to 2000 that killed tens of thousands.
The first step to ending one of Africa’s longest-running conflicts came last month when Ethiopia’s reformist new prime minister fully accepted a peace deal that ended the border conflict.
Since then, the leaders of the countries have visited the other and agreed to reopen embassies. Commercial flights between the two have restarted.
‘Exhausted’ Bellarabi collapses in friendly, hospitalized
Zaha, 25, scored nine goals with five assists for Palace last season, and the Eagles were nothing without him.
Literally nothing, like zero points in the nine matches he missed with injury. It’s also worth noting that had Palace collected even a third of the available points from those matches, it could have Burnley’s spot in the Europa League.