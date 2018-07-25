WATCH: Wright-Phillips celebrates 100th MLS goal in style

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A slow summer for Newcastle United may be turning up the pace in double time.

The Magpies are said to be a medical away from landing Switzerland international Fabian Schar for $4 million, and in “advanced talks” for Japan’s Yoshinori Muto.

Newcastle has struggled to land players this summer, getting Kenedy on a second loan from Chelsea, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, and free agent Ki Sung-yeung.

Schar, 26, was relegated with Deportivo La Coruna last season and Newcastle is said to have activated a release clause in his contract.

Things aren’t quite as far along with Muto, but the Magpies may get the striker for $12 million. He’s scored 20 Bundesliga goals in 66 matches with Mainz.

The 26-year-old Muto has two goals in 25 caps for Japan, and made one start for Samurai Blue at the World Cup.

Schar played all three group stage matches at the World Cup, but missed Switzerland’s ouster at the hands of Sweden due to yellow card accumulation.

Both signings would help Newcastle a great deal, and would give Rafa Benitez the chance to go three at the back with Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, and Florian Lejeune.

That could move DeAndre Yedlin to a right wing back role, but now we’re way ahead of ourselves.

