Atletico seals PK shootout win over Arsenal

The International Champions Cup continued on Thursday morning with an early kickoff between a pair of Premier League and La Liga clubs.

Atletico Madrid topped Arsenal 1-1 (3-1 on PKs) at the Singapore National Stadium, with an unlikely player proving to be the difference in the match.

Atleti goalkeeper Antonio Adán showed his best stuff in the shootout, making three saves to stop Arsenal from the penalty spot, but it was the shot-stopper that gave Atleti the victory with a penalty of his own.

After making several key saves, Adan stepped up from the penalty spot to put the game to bed in the fifth round of the shootout.

The Gunners had trailed after 41 minutes when Luciano Vietto gave Atletico the lead going into the halftime break.

However, Arsenal equalized just two minutes into the second stanza with a brilliant strike from youngster Emile Smith-Rowe curled his effort from distance into the top corner.

Unai Emery and Arsenal will continue their ICC tour on Saturday against Paris Saint-Germain, while Atletico will also take on PSG on July 30 in their next fixture.