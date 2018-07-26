Chelsea adds veteran goalkeeper Rob Green

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The potential departure of Thibaut Courtois has Chelsea scrambling to find a potential replacement if the Belgium international does leave, however, in the mean time the club has added depth at the position.

[ MORE: Three things from Liverpool-Man City in the ICC ]

The Blues have signed veteran goalkeeper Rob Green, who most recently played for Huddersfield Town a season ago despite not appearing in any matches.

Green, 38, began his career with Norwich City, before also spending time with West Ham, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United and then Huddersfield.

Chelsea currently has three first-team goalkeepers as long as Courtois remains with the club, as the Belgian, Willy Caballero and now Green are in the squad.