Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Ex-FC Dallas star Castillo leaves Turkey, signs with Xolos

By Andy EdwardsJul 26, 2018, 8:29 PM EDT
Fabian Castillo departed FC Dallas for Europe on contentious terms in the summer of 2016, but the Colombian winger has returned to North America after two seasons with Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Rather than returning to Dallas, though, Catsillo will suit up for Club Tijuana after completing a (reported) $1.5 million transfer to the Liga MX side on Thursday. Trabzonspor reportedly paid $3 million to FC Dallas as an initial loan fee, plus an addition seven-figure sum to make the signing permanent.

FCD were reportedly willing to entertain the idea of bringing the 26-year-old back last offseason, but a deal wasn’t reached and Castillo was intent on completing the season and trying to force his way into the first team. In the end, he made just 10 appearances (four starts) in league play this season, tallying two assists in 420 minutes.

Castillo, who arrived in Dallas at the age of 18 in 2011, was not so long ago considered one of the most talented, mercurial prospects in all of North America. He racked up 24 goals and 18 assists in his final two and a half seasons (2014-2016) in MLS, and even garnered call-ups to the Colombian national team in 2015.

German football chief admits mistakes in handling Ozil-Erdogan photo

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 26, 2018, 7:52 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) — The president of Germany’s football federation conceded he made mistakes in handling a controversy over Mesut Ozil’s photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but strongly rejected accusations of racism on Thursday.

Ozil announced his retirement from Germany’s national team on Sunday. He criticized the federation (DFB), president Reinhard Grindel, fans and media for what he regarded as racism in treating people with Turkish roots. He defended the pre-World Cup meeting with Erdogan, who draws widespread criticism in Germany for being increasingly authoritarian.

Ozil was particularly scathing about Grindel, who accused him and teammate Ilkay Gundogan of allowing themselves to be “exploited” by Erdogan for political purposes. After Germany’s embarrassing first-round exit from the World Cup, Grindel called for Ozil to provide an “answer” on the photo.

The Arsenal star said Grindel was “patronizing,” blasted what he called his “incompetence,” and asserted that “in the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose.”

In his first personal response, Grindel said in a written statement he regretted the federation’s criticism of the photo “was abused for racist slogans.”

“In retrospect, I as president should have said unambiguously what is self-evident for me personally and for us all as a federation: Every form of racist hostility is intolerable and unacceptable.”

Grindel pushed back against being linked with racism, writing: “I reject this emphatically, for the federation and for myself personally.”

Grindel’s statement didn’t address his own future. The 56-year-old former lawmaker with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party became DFB president in 2016.

He has faced calls to resign in recent days from critics who fault his crisis management. No senior German football officials have resigned over the World Cup debacle.

He did, however, say the DFB must “develop further” its work on integration and underlined the importance of winning the right to host the 2024 European Championship. Germany and Turkey are bidding for the tournament and UEFA’s executive committee will choose the host in September.

“The tournament could tell a new football tale, bring children to clubs, bring people even closer together — with and without immigrant roots,” Grindel wrote. “United by football.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s parliament speaker added his voice to criticism of how the DFB handled the Ozil case.

“I still don’t understand why people at the DFB allowed such an affair of state to be made out of such an ill-advised photo action,” Wolfgang Schaeuble told the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland newspaper group. “It’s a shame.”

Mourinho: Liverpool must win a trophy to justify big spending

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 26, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
When Jose Mourinho speaks, it is never without very clear and specific intent.

Take, for instance, his latest comments about Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp. With so many eyes on Mourinho and Manchester Untied — wondering if/when he’ll deliver the club’s next major trophy — it would clearly behoove the Portuguese spin-master to shift a bit of that focus elsewhere. How about onto, say, his rival to the west, who last season guided Liverpool to a more successful season and an appearance in the UEFA Champions League final?

Mourinho found Liverpool’s newfound transfer philosophy, which has seen the Reds spend $228 million on four players this summer, quite amusing after Klopp had previously stated he was against the idea of paying massive feed for finished-product players rather than buying young and developing them himself — quotes from the Guardian:

“The problem is you have to invest well and, honestly, I think they did very well because every player they bought are quality players and I’m happy for them. And I’m also happy to smile and to see that you can change your opinion and change as a person, is funny.

“That’s OK. But maybe this season finally you demand they win. Now you have to demand and say the team – with the investments you are making last season and you make now, that will probably be the record of the Premier League this season, a team that was a finalist in the Champions League – you have to say you are a big candidate, you have to win.”

The upcoming season will be Klopp’s third full campaign at Anfield, and despite the club’s obvious resurrection and progression — and even reaching the European final in May — he, too, will find himself under pressure to win his first trophy in England after falling short in three finals thus far (League Cup and Europa League, 2015-16 season).

If he doesn’t, Mourinho won’t let him — or anyone else, for that matter — forget it.

Ronaldo reaches deal with Spain’s Tax Office to end tax case

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 26, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s Tax Office has accepted a deal with Cristiano Ronaldo to plead guilty to tax fraud and pay a fine of close to $22 million in exchange for a reduced prison sentence that will likely be suspended.

A source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday the agreement will be finalized in the coming days.

The deal was first reported in Spanish media.

In Spain, a judge can suspend sentences for two years or less for first-time offenders.

Ronaldo had already reached a tentative deal with the state prosecutor’s office, but Spain’s tax authorities had yet to sign off on the agreement.

Last year, a Spanish state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud from 2011-14 worth $16.5 million. The prosecutor accused the Portugal forward of having used shell companies outside Spain to hide income made from image rights. The accusation does not involve his salary from his former Real Madrid club.

Ronaldo denied any wrongdoing when questioned by a judge last July.

Ronaldo left Madrid this month to sign for Italian champion Juventus.

In 2016, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi received a suspended 21-month jail sentence after being found guilty of defrauding tax authorities of $4.6 million.

Transfer rumor roundup: Maguire to United? AC Milan wants Morata

Mike Egerton/PA via AP
By Matt ReedJul 26, 2018, 2:43 PM EDT
Pro Soccer Talk examines some of the day’s biggest transfer stories, including an England defender possibly on the move to Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire‘s big-money move to Manchester United appears to be very real, however, Leicester won’t let the central defender go without a fight.

The Foxes are reportedly seeking over $85 million for the England star, who rose his stock significantly at the World Cup with a number of solid performances defensively for the Three Lions.

With Jose Mourinho looking for reinforcements at the back, Maguire fills an ideal hole in the center for the Portuguese manager.

Alvaro Morata’s time at Chelsea is likely nearing an end after just one season, but any club that wants the Spaniard will have to shell out a large for the striker.

Sky Sports is reporting that AC Milan is the frontrunner to land Morata, however, Chelsea is seeking over $80 million for Morata, as the club looks to bring in Gonzalo Higuain as a potential replacement.

Last season, Morata tallied 15 goals in all competitions during his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Everton is nearing some defensive help in the form of Barcelona’s Yerry Mina.

The Toffees have been after the Colombia international for several weeks now, and Mina appears to still be on the club’s radar.

Everton has reportedly made a $35 million bid for the Barca center back, who has also drawn interest from Lyon and Borussia Dortmund.