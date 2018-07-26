Mourinho: Liverpool must win a trophy to justify big spending

When Jose Mourinho speaks, it is never without very clear and specific intent.

Take, for instance, his latest comments about Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp. With so many eyes on Mourinho and Manchester Untied — wondering if/when he’ll deliver the club’s next major trophy — it would clearly behoove the Portuguese spin-master to shift a bit of that focus elsewhere. How about onto, say, his rival to the west, who last season guided Liverpool to a more successful season and an appearance in the UEFA Champions League final?

Mourinho found Liverpool’s newfound transfer philosophy, which has seen the Reds spend $228 million on four players this summer, quite amusing after Klopp had previously stated he was against the idea of paying massive feed for finished-product players rather than buying young and developing them himself — quotes from the Guardian:

“The problem is you have to invest well and, honestly, I think they did very well because every player they bought are quality players and I’m happy for them. And I’m also happy to smile and to see that you can change your opinion and change as a person, is funny. “That’s OK. But maybe this season finally you demand they win. Now you have to demand and say the team – with the investments you are making last season and you make now, that will probably be the record of the Premier League this season, a team that was a finalist in the Champions League – you have to say you are a big candidate, you have to win.”

The upcoming season will be Klopp’s third full campaign at Anfield, and despite the club’s obvious resurrection and progression — and even reaching the European final in May — he, too, will find himself under pressure to win his first trophy in England after falling short in three finals thus far (League Cup and Europa League, 2015-16 season).

If he doesn’t, Mourinho won’t let him — or anyone else, for that matter — forget it.

