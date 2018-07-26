More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Mourinho: Liverpool must win a trophy to justify big spending

By Andy EdwardsJul 26, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
When Jose Mourinho speaks, it is never without very clear and specific intent.

Take, for instance, his latest comments about Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp. With so many eyes on Mourinho and Manchester Untied — wondering if/when he’ll deliver the club’s next major trophy — it would clearly behoove the Portuguese spin-master to shift a bit of that focus elsewhere. How about onto, say, his rival to the west, who last season guided Liverpool to a more successful season and an appearance in the UEFA Champions League final?

Mourinho found Liverpool’s newfound transfer philosophy, which has seen the Reds spend $228 million on four players this summer, quite amusing after Klopp had previously stated he was against the idea of paying massive feed for finished-product players rather than buying young and developing them himself — quotes from the Guardian:

“The problem is you have to invest well and, honestly, I think they did very well because every player they bought are quality players and I’m happy for them. And I’m also happy to smile and to see that you can change your opinion and change as a person, is funny.

“That’s OK. But maybe this season finally you demand they win. Now you have to demand and say the team – with the investments you are making last season and you make now, that will probably be the record of the Premier League this season, a team that was a finalist in the Champions League – you have to say you are a big candidate, you have to win.”

The upcoming season will be Klopp’s third full campaign at Anfield, and despite the club’s obvious resurrection and progression — and even reaching the European final in May — he, too, will find himself under pressure to win his first trophy in England after falling short in three finals thus far (League Cup and Europa League, 2015-16 season).

If he doesn’t, Mourinho won’t let him — or anyone else, for that matter — forget it.

Ronaldo reaches deal with Spain’s Tax Office to end tax case

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 26, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s Tax Office has accepted a deal with Cristiano Ronaldo to plead guilty to tax fraud and pay a fine of close to $22 million in exchange for a reduced prison sentence that will likely be suspended.

A source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday the agreement will be finalized in the coming days.

The deal was first reported in Spanish media.

In Spain, a judge can suspend sentences for two years or less for first-time offenders.

Ronaldo had already reached a tentative deal with the state prosecutor’s office, but Spain’s tax authorities had yet to sign off on the agreement.

Last year, a Spanish state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud from 2011-14 worth $16.5 million. The prosecutor accused the Portugal forward of having used shell companies outside Spain to hide income made from image rights. The accusation does not involve his salary from his former Real Madrid club.

Ronaldo denied any wrongdoing when questioned by a judge last July.

Ronaldo left Madrid this month to sign for Italian champion Juventus.

In 2016, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi received a suspended 21-month jail sentence after being found guilty of defrauding tax authorities of $4.6 million.

Transfer rumor roundup: Maguire to United? AC Milan wants Morata

Mike Egerton/PA via AP
By Matt ReedJul 26, 2018, 2:43 PM EDT
Pro Soccer Talk examines some of the day’s biggest transfer stories, including an England defender possibly on the move to Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire‘s big-money move to Manchester United appears to be very real, however, Leicester won’t let the central defender go without a fight.

The Foxes are reportedly seeking over $85 million for the England star, who rose his stock significantly at the World Cup with a number of solid performances defensively for the Three Lions.

With Jose Mourinho looking for reinforcements at the back, Maguire fills an ideal hole in the center for the Portuguese manager.

Alvaro Morata’s time at Chelsea is likely nearing an end after just one season, but any club that wants the Spaniard will have to shell out a large for the striker.

Sky Sports is reporting that AC Milan is the frontrunner to land Morata, however, Chelsea is seeking over $80 million for Morata, as the club looks to bring in Gonzalo Higuain as a potential replacement.

Last season, Morata tallied 15 goals in all competitions during his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Everton is nearing some defensive help in the form of Barcelona’s Yerry Mina.

The Toffees have been after the Colombia international for several weeks now, and Mina appears to still be on the club’s radar.

Everton has reportedly made a $35 million bid for the Barca center back, who has also drawn interest from Lyon and Borussia Dortmund.

Alex Ferguson delivers message to Man United supporters

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 26, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
A scary event in May left Sir Alex Ferguson hospitalized, but the former Manchester United boss appears to be in good spirits, and delivered a special message to fans on Thursday.

The 76-year-old suffered from a brain hemorrhage earlier this year, and Thursday’s video marked the first time he has been in the public view since the unfortunate event.

Ferguson has been out of coaching since May 2013, after an extensive career with the Red Devils that featured 38 trophies.

Youth gives Guardiola, Man City glimpse of squad depth

Twitter/@lukebolton07
By Matt ReedJul 26, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
NEW JERSEY — Preseason gives clubs an opportunity to take a look at a variety of players, whether they may be squad regulars, fringe players, newcomers or reserves.

In Manchester City’s case, the Premier League champions have carried many of the latter during their International Champions Cup tour in the United States, largely due to the fact that their stars are still recovering from a long 2017/18 PL season, in addition to duties at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

No Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva or Sergio Aguero meant more time for manager Pep Guardiola to get a glimpse of young talents like Phil Foden and Jack Harrison, both of whom have made the most of their opportunity in a crowded Man City midfield.

Despite two consecutive ICC defeats over the past week, Guardiola remains pleased with what he has seen from his young players, who had the lead against Liverpool prior to the introduction of Mohamed Salah in the second half.

“It’s incredible what we have done,” Guardiola said. “For 75 minutes we are incredible against that team, playing in the final of the Champions League and those kind of amazing players we have I am so, so proud. I’m happy to be managers of those guys.

“We made 75 minutes incredible but the last 15 minutes we were so tired and there were some changes and of course their quality of the attacking players they deserved to score more goals at the end.”

The ICC has been important for City on the defensive side as well, with youthful players like 17-year-old Eric Garcia and 19-year-old Cameron Humphreys-Grant earning significant minutes for a back line that conceded the fewest amount of goals in 2017/18.

While the Citizens’ youth has been the main focal point since arriving in America, the club has brought along two key figures in the attacking third, with Leroy Sane and first-year winger Riyad Mahrez — who joined from Leicester City this summer.

Sane was impactful for the Citizens on Wednesday, scoring just 12 minutes into the second half after being brought on by Guardiola.

Meanwhile, despite playing with mainly reserves in the first stanza, Mahrez displayed his creativity and pace on several occasions for Man City.

Guardiola believes that despite building a strong resume last season at the Etihad Stadium that the best has yet to come for Sane, making him a dangerous work in progress.

“It depends on him,” Guardiola told reporters. “He needs more minutes and he needs to regain his principles in terms of playing without the ball. He has the talent to do that and we are happy that he scored. Still, he is far away from his best.”