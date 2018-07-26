Peruvian forward Ruidiaz gets 1st MLS goal, Sounders win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Raul Ruidiaz scored his first MLS goal in his first league start to help the Seattle Sounders beat the last-place San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Seattle (6-9-5) is unbeaten in its last five games. San Jose (2-12-6) has gone 11 games without a win, including three straight losses.
Ruidiaz chested down a pass from Cristian Roldan near the penalty area on a breakaway and one-touched a shot inside the far post in the 62nd minute.
Ruidiaz, who signed as a designated player on June 29 after playing for Peru in the World Cup, also had two good scoring chances in the opening 20 minutes. Stefan Frei made five saves and recorded his third clean sheet in his last four games.
San Jose forward Chris Wondolowski was just wide on a redirection of Quincy Amarikwa’s cross in the 80th minute.
The International Champions Cup continued on Thursday morning with an early kickoff between a pair of Premier League and La Liga clubs.
Atletico Madrid topped Arsenal 1-1 (3-1 on PKs) at the Singapore National Stadium, with an unlikely player proving to be the difference in the match.
Atleti goalkeeper Antonio Adán showed his best stuff in the shootout, making three saves to stop Arsenal from the penalty spot, but it was the shot-stopper that gave Atleti the victory with a penalty of his own.
After making several key saves, Adan stepped up from the penalty spot to put the game to bed in the fifth round of the shootout.
The Gunners had trailed after 41 minutes when Luciano Vietto gave Atletico the lead going into the halftime break.
However, Arsenal equalized just two minutes into the second stanza with a brilliant strike from youngster Emile Smith-Rowe curled his effort from distance into the top corner.
Unai Emery and Arsenal will continue their ICC tour on Saturday against Paris Saint-Germain, while Atletico will also take on PSG on July 30 in their next fixture.
The potential departure of Thibaut Courtois has Chelsea scrambling to find a potential replacement if the Belgium international does leave, however, in the mean time the club has added depth at the position.
The Blues have signed veteran goalkeeper Rob Green, who most recently played for Huddersfield Town a season ago despite not appearing in any matches.
Green, 38, began his career with Norwich City, before also spending time with West Ham, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United and then Huddersfield.
Chelsea currently has three first-team goalkeepers as long as Courtois remains with the club, as the Belgian, Willy Caballero and now Green are in the squad.
Two of the biggest clubs in Europe met on Wednesday night at MetLife Stadium, and while the English giants handled the situation admirably, one of the biggest stories of the evening involved in the venue itself.
The Meadowlands stadium played host to Liverpool and Manchester City, with the Reds coming away with a 2-1 victory courtesy of a late penalty kick conversion from Sadio Mane.
However, the pitch was a big concern for both sides coming into the match due to the poor shape it was in.
Groundskeepers only laid the grass down early Wednesday morning, after MetLife Stadium had hosted a Taylor Swift concert three days prior.
For Man City boss Pep Guardiola, he simply hoped that none of his players would suffer any setbacks ahead of the new Premier League season.
“This [pitch] happened in my first season with Barcelona and and I was so angry, so upset,” Guardiola said following the match. “I grew up and am a more mature guy. I look to the other side. It is business. We pray before the game that there would be no injuries and that’s what happened.
“We know what we have to do but it is always the same. It is a business. For the teams, it doesn’t matter.”
The stars weren’t fully aligned on the pitch during Wednesday’s INternational Champions Cup clash at MetLife Stadium, but the three big names that did appear in the second half made for quite the entertainment.
Liverpool’s dynamic duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane completely altered the complexion of the match for the Reds, who went on to win the match 2-1 behind stellar performances from each man.
Salah’s ability to pick out the open spaces began to stretch the Citizens defensively, and the Egypt international created several dangerous chances, on top of his goal just moments after entering the match.
Meanwhile, Leroy Sane did well to introduce himself early in the second stanza, scoring 12 minutes after entering for Pep Guardiola‘s group.
Riyad Mahrez and Jack Harrison were among the tone-setters for City early on in the match, with Mahrez proving why the defending champions went out and spent significant funds on the Algerian.
Here are PST’s player ratings for Wednesday night’s all-PL ICC clash.
Manchester City
Claudio Bravo: 5
Jason Denayer: 5
Oleksandr Zinchenko: 5
Eric Garcia: 5
Cameron Humphreys: 5
Phil Foden: 5
Brahim Diaz: 4
Jack Harrison: 6
Riyad Mahrez: 6
Luke Bolton: 4
Lukas Nmecha: 5
Key Subs
Leroy Sane: 7
Liverpool
Loris Karius: 5
Andrew Robertson: 5
Virgil Van Dijk: 5
Joe Gomez: 5
Nathaniel Clyne: 5
Fabinho: 6
James Milner: 4
Georginio Wijnaldum: 5
Adam Lallana: 5
Curtis Jones: 5
Daniel Sturridge: 4
Key Subs
Sadio Mane: 7
Mohamed Salah: 8