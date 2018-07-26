Transfer rumor roundup: Maguire to United? AC Milan wants Morata

Pro Soccer Talk examines some of the day’s biggest transfer stories, including an England defender possibly on the move to Old Trafford.
Harry Maguire‘s big-money move to Manchester United appears to be very real, however, Leicester won’t let the central defender go without a fight.
The Foxes are reportedly seeking over $85 million for the England star, who rose his stock significantly at the World Cup with a number of solid performances defensively for the Three Lions.
With Jose Mourinho looking for reinforcements at the back, Maguire fills an ideal hole in the center for the Portuguese manager.
Alvaro Morata’s time at Chelsea is likely nearing an end after just one season, but any club that wants the Spaniard will have to shell out a large for the striker.
Sky Sports is reporting that AC Milan is the frontrunner to land Morata, however, Chelsea is seeking over $80 million for Morata, as the club looks to bring in Gonzalo Higuain as a potential replacement.
Last season, Morata tallied 15 goals in all competitions during his first season at Stamford Bridge.
Everton is nearing some defensive help in the form of Barcelona’s Yerry Mina.
The Toffees have been after the Colombia international for several weeks now, and Mina appears to still be on the club’s radar.
Everton has reportedly made a $35 million bid for the Barca center back, who has also drawn interest from Lyon and Borussia Dortmund.Follow @MattReedFutbol