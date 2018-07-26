More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Mike Egerton/PA via AP

Transfer rumor roundup: Maguire to United? AC Milan wants Morata

By Matt ReedJul 26, 2018, 2:43 PM EDT
Pro Soccer Talk examines some of the day’s biggest transfer stories, including an England defender possibly on the move to Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire‘s big-money move to Manchester United appears to be very real, however, Leicester won’t let the central defender go without a fight.

The Foxes are reportedly seeking over $85 million for the England star, who rose his stock significantly at the World Cup with a number of solid performances defensively for the Three Lions.

With Jose Mourinho looking for reinforcements at the back, Maguire fills an ideal hole in the center for the Portuguese manager.

Alvaro Morata’s time at Chelsea is likely nearing an end after just one season, but any club that wants the Spaniard will have to shell out a large for the striker.

Sky Sports is reporting that AC Milan is the frontrunner to land Morata, however, Chelsea is seeking over $80 million for Morata, as the club looks to bring in Gonzalo Higuain as a potential replacement.

Last season, Morata tallied 15 goals in all competitions during his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Everton is nearing some defensive help in the form of Barcelona’s Yerry Mina.

The Toffees have been after the Colombia international for several weeks now, and Mina appears to still be on the club’s radar.

Everton has reportedly made a $35 million bid for the Barca center back, who has also drawn interest from Lyon and Borussia Dortmund.

Alex Ferguson delivers message to Man United supporters

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 26, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
A scary event in May left Sir Alex Ferguson hospitalized, but the former Manchester United boss appears to be in good spirits, and delivered a special message to fans on Thursday.

The 76-year-old suffered from a brain hemorrhage earlier this year, and Thursday’s video marked the first time he has been in the public view since the unfortunate event.

Ferguson has been out of coaching since May 2013, after an extensive career with the Red Devils that featured 38 trophies.

Youth gives Guardiola, Man City glimpse of squad depth

Twitter/@lukebolton07
By Matt ReedJul 26, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
NEW JERSEY — Preseason gives clubs an opportunity to take a look at a variety of players, whether they may be squad regulars, fringe players, newcomers or reserves.

In Manchester City’s case, the Premier League champions have carried many of the latter during their International Champions Cup tour in the United States, largely due to the fact that their stars are still recovering from a long 2017/18 PL season, in addition to duties at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

No Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva or Sergio Aguero meant more time for manager Pep Guardiola to get a glimpse of young talents like Phil Foden and Jack Harrison, both of whom have made the most of their opportunity in a crowded Man City midfield.

Despite two consecutive ICC defeats over the past week, Guardiola remains pleased with what he has seen from his young players, who had the lead against Liverpool prior to the introduction of Mohamed Salah in the second half.

“It’s incredible what we have done,” Guardiola said. “For 75 minutes we are incredible against that team, playing in the final of the Champions League and those kind of amazing players we have I am so, so proud. I’m happy to be managers of those guys.

“We made 75 minutes incredible but the last 15 minutes we were so tired and there were some changes and of course their quality of the attacking players they deserved to score more goals at the end.”

The ICC has been important for City on the defensive side as well, with youthful players like 17-year-old Eric Garcia and 19-year-old Cameron Humphreys-Grant earning significant minutes for a back line that conceded the fewest amount of goals in 2017/18.

While the Citizens’ youth has been the main focal point since arriving in America, the club has brought along two key figures in the attacking third, with Leroy Sane and first-year winger Riyad Mahrez — who joined from Leicester City this summer.

Sane was impactful for the Citizens on Wednesday, scoring just 12 minutes into the second half after being brought on by Guardiola.

Meanwhile, despite playing with mainly reserves in the first stanza, Mahrez displayed his creativity and pace on several occasions for Man City.

Guardiola believes that despite building a strong resume last season at the Etihad Stadium that the best has yet to come for Sane, making him a dangerous work in progress.

“It depends on him,” Guardiola told reporters. “He needs more minutes and he needs to regain his principles in terms of playing without the ball. He has the talent to do that and we are happy that he scored. Still, he is far away from his best.”

Peruvian forward Ruidiaz gets first MLS goal; Sounders win

Twitter/@SoundersFC
Associated PressJul 26, 2018, 10:12 AM EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Raul Ruidiaz scored his first MLS goal in his first league start to help the Seattle Sounders beat the last-place San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Seattle (6-9-5) is unbeaten in its last five games. San Jose (2-12-6) has gone 11 games without a win, including three straight losses.

Ruidiaz chested down a pass from Cristian Roldan near the penalty area on a breakaway and one-touched a shot inside the far post in the 62nd minute.

Ruidiaz, who signed as a designated player on June 29 after playing for Peru in the World Cup, also had two good scoring chances in the opening 20 minutes. Stefan Frei made five saves and recorded his third clean sheet in his last four games.

San Jose forward Chris Wondolowski was just wide on a redirection of Quincy Amarikwa’s cross in the 80th minute.

Atletico seals PK shootout win over Arsenal

Twitter/@Atleti
By Matt ReedJul 26, 2018, 9:47 AM EDT
The International Champions Cup continued on Thursday morning with an early kickoff between a pair of Premier League and La Liga clubs.

Atletico Madrid topped Arsenal 1-1 (3-1 on PKs) at the Singapore National Stadium, with an unlikely player proving to be the difference in the match.

Atleti goalkeeper Antonio Adán showed his best stuff in the shootout, making three saves to stop Arsenal from the penalty spot, but it was the shot-stopper that gave Atleti the victory with a penalty of his own.

After making several key saves, Adan stepped up from the penalty spot to put the game to bed in the fifth round of the shootout.

The Gunners had trailed after 41 minutes when Luciano Vietto gave Atletico the lead going into the halftime break.

However, Arsenal equalized just two minutes into the second stanza with a brilliant strike from youngster Emile Smith-Rowe curled his effort from distance into the top corner.

Unai Emery and Arsenal will continue their ICC tour on Saturday against Paris Saint-Germain, while Atletico will also take on PSG on July 30 in their next fixture.