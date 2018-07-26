More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

VIDEO: LAFC have 2-0 HT lead (again) in El Trafico

By Andy EdwardsJul 26, 2018, 11:30 PM EDT
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Los Angeles FC hold a 2-0 lead over the LA Galaxy in the second-ever El Trafico clash at Banc of California Stadium.

2-0 was the halftime score back in March for the inaugural clash of LA sides. LAFC went 3-0 up just after the restart, but the Galaxy, spearheaded by a brace from Zlatan Ibrahimovic (including a 40-yard bomb for his first MLS goal), came back to win 4-3.

Much like the first meeting, which took place at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., the expansion side has been in complete control since the first whistle. Of course, that mattered very little in round 1.

Carlos Vela opened the scoring in the 7th minute with a powerful header following Adama Diomande‘s cross inside the six-yard box, and Lee Nguyen doubled the advantage 13 minutes later, when he uncorked a free kick that eluded the outstretched hands of David Bingham.

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley
Associated PressJul 26, 2018, 9:39 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Morgan capped a seemingly effortless hat trick by converting off a dazzling piece of footwork by Tobin Heath, and the U.S. rolled to a 4-2 victory over Japan on Thursday night in its opening match of the four-team Tournament of Nations. Megan Rapinoe also had a goal and an assist for the world’s top-ranked team, which hasn’t lost since the Americans dropped their opening match of the same tournament to Australia last year.

The rematch of those powerhouses is Sunday in East Hartford, Connecticut, after the Matildas opened the defense of their Tournament of Nations title with a 3-1 victory over Brazil on Thursday.

Morgan scored her first goal in the 18th minute when she flicked a pass from Rapinoe past Japanese goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita. And her second came a scant eight minutes later, when Emily Sonnett gathered a cross from Crystal Dunn and popped it ahead to Morgan, who headed in the goal.

The hat trick was complete after Heath, who had just entered as a substitute, made two Japanese defenders look foolish along the end line. She then swung a centering pass that was deflected to Morgan, who deposited it for her first three-goal game since Olympic qualifying in February 2016.

Rapinoe added her goal — and a bizarre, foot-stomping celebration afterward — in the 66th minute as the U.S. team ramped up the offense just as it begins ramping up for World Cup qualifying.

They can secure their spot next year in France during the CONCACAF tournament in October.

The performance by coach Jill Ellis’s squad Thursday night wasn’t entirely without fault, though.

After scoring the opener on Morgan’s quick-twitch flick, the U.S. defense quickly broke down, and Mini Tanaka beat defender Abby Dahlkemper and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher for a matching goal.

Then, midway through the second half, Japan’s Moeno Sakaguchi made a nifty move against Heath before sending a curling shot into the upper corner of the net to trim a three-goal deficit to two.

It was nonetheless a solid performance by the Americans in what has become a competitive rivalry with Japan. The teams split matches in the past two World Cup finals, and the U.S. beat Asia’s top team in the gold medal match at the 2012 London Olympics.

Earlier Thursday, defending champ Australia built on an own-goal by Poliana and another mistake by the Brazilian defender in cruising to a 3-1 victory to open the tournament at Children’s Mercy Park.

Tameka Butt added a goal and an assist for the Matildas. Marta scored a late goal for Brazil.

Ex-FC Dallas star Castillo leaves Turkey, signs with Xolos

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 26, 2018, 8:29 PM EDT
Fabian Castillo departed FC Dallas for Europe on contentious terms in the summer of 2016, but the Colombian winger has returned to North America after two seasons with Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Rather than returning to Dallas, though, Catsillo will suit up for Club Tijuana after completing a (reported) $1.5 million transfer to the Liga MX side on Thursday. Trabzonspor reportedly paid $3 million to FC Dallas as an initial loan fee, plus an addition seven-figure sum to make the signing permanent.

FCD were reportedly willing to entertain the idea of bringing the 26-year-old back last offseason, but a deal wasn’t reached and Castillo was intent on completing the season and trying to force his way into the first team. In the end, he made just 10 appearances (four starts) in league play this season, tallying two assists in 420 minutes.

Castillo, who arrived in Dallas at the age of 18 in 2011, was not so long ago considered one of the most talented, mercurial prospects in all of North America. He racked up 24 goals and 18 assists in his final two and a half seasons (2014-2016) in MLS, and even garnered call-ups to the Colombian national team in 2015.

German football chief admits mistakes in handling Ozil-Erdogan photo

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 26, 2018, 7:52 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) — The president of Germany’s football federation conceded he made mistakes in handling a controversy over Mesut Ozil’s photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but strongly rejected accusations of racism on Thursday.

Ozil announced his retirement from Germany’s national team on Sunday. He criticized the federation (DFB), president Reinhard Grindel, fans and media for what he regarded as racism in treating people with Turkish roots. He defended the pre-World Cup meeting with Erdogan, who draws widespread criticism in Germany for being increasingly authoritarian.

Ozil was particularly scathing about Grindel, who accused him and teammate Ilkay Gundogan of allowing themselves to be “exploited” by Erdogan for political purposes. After Germany’s embarrassing first-round exit from the World Cup, Grindel called for Ozil to provide an “answer” on the photo.

The Arsenal star said Grindel was “patronizing,” blasted what he called his “incompetence,” and asserted that “in the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose.”

In his first personal response, Grindel said in a written statement he regretted the federation’s criticism of the photo “was abused for racist slogans.”

“In retrospect, I as president should have said unambiguously what is self-evident for me personally and for us all as a federation: Every form of racist hostility is intolerable and unacceptable.”

Grindel pushed back against being linked with racism, writing: “I reject this emphatically, for the federation and for myself personally.”

Grindel’s statement didn’t address his own future. The 56-year-old former lawmaker with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party became DFB president in 2016.

He has faced calls to resign in recent days from critics who fault his crisis management. No senior German football officials have resigned over the World Cup debacle.

He did, however, say the DFB must “develop further” its work on integration and underlined the importance of winning the right to host the 2024 European Championship. Germany and Turkey are bidding for the tournament and UEFA’s executive committee will choose the host in September.

“The tournament could tell a new football tale, bring children to clubs, bring people even closer together — with and without immigrant roots,” Grindel wrote. “United by football.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s parliament speaker added his voice to criticism of how the DFB handled the Ozil case.

“I still don’t understand why people at the DFB allowed such an affair of state to be made out of such an ill-advised photo action,” Wolfgang Schaeuble told the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland newspaper group. “It’s a shame.”

Mourinho: Liverpool must win a trophy to justify big spending

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 26, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
When Jose Mourinho speaks, it is never without very clear and specific intent.

Take, for instance, his latest comments about Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp. With so many eyes on Mourinho and Manchester Untied — wondering if/when he’ll deliver the club’s next major trophy — it would clearly behoove the Portuguese spin-master to shift a bit of that focus elsewhere. How about onto, say, his rival to the west, who last season guided Liverpool to a more successful season and an appearance in the UEFA Champions League final?

Mourinho found Liverpool’s newfound transfer philosophy, which has seen the Reds spend $228 million on four players this summer, quite amusing after Klopp had previously stated he was against the idea of paying massive feed for finished-product players rather than buying young and developing them himself — quotes from the Guardian:

“The problem is you have to invest well and, honestly, I think they did very well because every player they bought are quality players and I’m happy for them. And I’m also happy to smile and to see that you can change your opinion and change as a person, is funny.

“That’s OK. But maybe this season finally you demand they win. Now you have to demand and say the team – with the investments you are making last season and you make now, that will probably be the record of the Premier League this season, a team that was a finalist in the Champions League – you have to say you are a big candidate, you have to win.”

The upcoming season will be Klopp’s third full campaign at Anfield, and despite the club’s obvious resurrection and progression — and even reaching the European final in May — he, too, will find himself under pressure to win his first trophy in England after falling short in three finals thus far (League Cup and Europa League, 2015-16 season).

If he doesn’t, Mourinho won’t let him — or anyone else, for that matter — forget it.