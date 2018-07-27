Emery: Iwobi will “continue with us”

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes at least one of his midfield core will stay with the club into the future.

While Aaron Ramsey‘s future remains undecided, Emery said at a press conference Friday that he believes Alex Iwobi will sign a contract extension to prolong his Arsenal stay.

“I have the information,” Emery said. “I want to work with the players first. This week, Mesut, Elneny and Iwobi are starting to work with us and our first impression is very good with them. My information is that he is going to sign and continue with us.”

Iwobi staying is a small boost for Arsenal after a decent season where he scored nine goals and three assists in 38 matches in all competitions. At times Iwobi looked dangerous from his place on the left wing, but other games he drifted out and was subbed off in the second half.

Arsenal – and Iwobi himself – may have expected the 2018 World Cup in Russia to be his breakout moment, but playing for the Nigerian National Team, Iwobi started just once as Nigeria failed to make it out of the group stage.

All that said, Iwobi is still just 22-year-old and has a lot of time to grow. Perhaps under a new manager, he could achieve new heights.