Emery: Iwobi will “continue with us”

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes at least one of his midfield core will stay with the club into the future.
While Aaron Ramsey‘s future remains undecided, Emery said at a press conference Friday that he believes Alex Iwobi will sign a contract extension to prolong his Arsenal stay.
“I have the information,” Emery said. “I want to work with the players first. This week, Mesut, Elneny and Iwobi are starting to work with us and our first impression is very good with them. My information is that he is going to sign and continue with us.”
Iwobi staying is a small boost for Arsenal after a decent season where he scored nine goals and three assists in 38 matches in all competitions. At times Iwobi looked dangerous from his place on the left wing, but other games he drifted out and was subbed off in the second half.
Arsenal – and Iwobi himself – may have expected the 2018 World Cup in Russia to be his breakout moment, but playing for the Nigerian National Team, Iwobi started just once as Nigeria failed to make it out of the group stage.
All that said, Iwobi is still just 22-year-old and has a lot of time to grow. Perhaps under a new manager, he could achieve new heights.
After beating cancer, Carl Ikeme is taking his doctors advice and retiring from the game he loves.
The English-born, Nigeria international announced Friday he was retiring from action, 18 years after signing his first professional contract at Wolverhampton. Although he spent many seasons on loan with different clubs throughout England, Ikeme always remained a member of the Wolverhampton family – and payroll.
Ikeme made more than 200 appearances for Wolverhampton in his career, including one Premier League appearance during the 2011-2012 season, Wolverhampton’s last in the Premier League before achieving promotion.
“I spoke with the doctor and he suggested I should retire, because of the toll the treatment has taken on my body. He thinks it’s what is best for me and I can’t really risk trying to come back, my health is the priority,” Ikeme said. “I want to be here for my children, family and friends. In the grand scheme of things with my life in danger, it’s the minimum price I have to pay to spend the rest of my time with my family.”
The 32-year-old appeared 10 times for his father’s birth nation of Nigeria, and could have been a part of the World Cup squad in 2018 had it not been for a scary diagnosis 12 months ago. In July 2017, doctors diagnosed Ikeme with acute leukemia. After a 12-month battle, thankfully the cancer is in complete remission.
Many of Ikeme’s current and former teammates have taken time to praise Ikeme’s career, as well as other members of the goalkeeper’s union.
With Thibaut Courtois reportedly on his way out of Chelsea, the Blues are now turning their sights to England’s No. 1.
Per Sky Sports News, Chelsea is interested in signing Everton shotstopper Jordan Pickford, and has made him the club’s top target to replace Courtois. Coming off a strong World Cup campaign in Russia, Pickford would not only provide a steady pair of hands (and feet) for new manager Maurizio Sarri but also would qualify as one of Chelsea’s homegrown players in the 25-man first-team squad.
On the other side of the coin, Everton has a big decision to make. Should the Toffees sell Pickford, it would help recoup some of the nearly $52.5 million transfer fee Everton spent on Richarlison, if not cover it in full. In addition, with a new manager in Marco Silva, he may have other goalkeepers he’d rather have in net. But at the same time, it would be a huge blow to Everton’s supporters to see a World Cup hero shipped out ahead of what could be a breakthrough campaign.
Stay tuned for more in the coming days as we inch closer to the August 9 transfer deadline in the Premier League.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) Jerome Valcke’s 10-year ban from football was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday.
The secretary general at FIFA for eight years during Sepp Blatter’s presidency was fired in 2016 and banned from all football-related activity for 10 years by the FIFA ethics committee.
His appeal was heard in October, and on Friday it was dismissed by CAS.
“The offenses found to have been committed by Jerome Valcke were cumulatively of a serious degree of gravity,” CAS said in its statement, adding the ban and fine of 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,200) “were wholly proportionate.”
The former TV presenter from France was a FIFA marketing executive – being fired once before in 2006 – before becoming then-president Blatter’s right-hand man the next year. He was fired a second time in January 2016 after being implicated in irregular World Cup ticket and broadcast rights sales, plus expense abuses including personal use of private jets.
The FIFA ethics committee banned Valcke for 12 years, with an additional charge of destroying evidence. FIFA’s appeal panel cut the ban by two years because it judged the broadcasting deal charge was not proven.
Valcke denied all wrongdoing.
The other shoe finally dropped in the English Football League’s case against Queens Park Rangers regarding Financial Fair Play.
QPR on Friday agreed to pay a $55 million fine to the EFL, with payments spread out over the next ten years, for breaching Financial Fair Play rules in 2014 as the club made its push to return to the Premier League. QPR also agreed to pay all the court costs – as part of the $55 million settlement – and are banned from signing new players in the January 2019 transfer window.
Ahead of the 2013-2014 season, QPR spent lavishly, signing the likes of Charlie Austin, Matt Phillips and Karl Henry, in addition to a first-team squad that already included Loic Remy, Ji-Sung Park and Adel Taraabt (all three would go out on loan). Ultimately, QPR’s nearly $100 million wage bill represented 195 percent of of the club’s revenue. Over a three-year period, Financial Fair Play regulations in the Championship state a team cannot lose more than $17 million per season.
Of course, while Financial Fair Play rules were put into place to keep clubs from overspending and harming their future, if QPR’s board and group of owners could afford to write off the costs and cover it from their other business assets, then as long as the club is in good shape, perhaps there shouldn’t have been a penalty.
In any case, it was probably worth it for QPR. Austin’s 18 goals helped drive QPR back into the Premier League, and despite lasting one season, the television and parachute payments are still keeping the club afloat.