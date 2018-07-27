LAFC blow another “El Trafico” lead, but hold on for a point

The game in 100 words (or less): Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Los Angeles FC were absolutely cruising against the LA Galaxy on Thursday, but Bob Bradley‘s side completely capitulated late in the second half and blew a multi-goal lead. Yes, it happened again, only this time LAFC managed to hold on for a point at home. Carlos Vela and Lee Nguyen established the expansion side’s 2-0 lead after just 20 minutes, and it held firm until the game’s final 10 minutes. The Galaxy didn’t register their first shot on target until the 67th minute, but Romain Alessandrini and Ola Kamara snatched goals in the 82nd and 86th minutes. It’s a massive result for the Galaxy, who move to within a point of Sporting Kansas City for third place in the Western Conference, and a bitter pill to swallow for LAFC, who could have moved to within a single point of West-leading FC Dallas. Sporting KC hosts FCD on Saturday.

[ MORE: Peru star Raul Ruidiaz gets first MLS goal; Sounders win ]

Three Four Five moments that mattered

7′ — Vela heads home from close range — Vela-to-Adam Diomande is the more likelier sequence of play that will frequently lead to a headed goal, but this time it was the other way around as the big Norweigan whipped a ball into the six-yard box for his Mexican superstar teammate to finish with aplomb (WATCH HERE).

20′ — Nguyen beats Bingham with a free kick for 2-0 — Mark-Anthony Kaye suffered what could be a serious ankle or achilles injury upon winning this free kick. Kaye would be a massive loss — and an unexpected one, at that — but Nguyen made the most of a potentially dire situation (WATCH HERE).

82′ — Alessandrini smashes past Miller to make it 2-1 — Nobody really closed him down, and Alessandrini made the most of the space he was afforded. Comeback: on.

83′ — Miller pulls off a spectacular save a minute later — It should have been 2-2, but Tyler Miller probably won Save of the Year with his denial of Kamara just seconds after Alessandrini’s goal.

WHAT A SAVE BY TYLER MILLER!!!!! Zlatan surprisingly didn't shoot and passed to Kamara on the doorstep, but Miller came up HUGE to preserve #LAFC's lead!!!#LAFCvLA #ETrafico #LAGalaxy #MLS pic.twitter.com/v13KYMn3pi — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) July 27, 2018

86′ — Kamara pounces on a tragic mistake for 2-2 — Miller’s save was, ultimately, mostly for naught, as Andre Horta marked his LAFC and MLS debut with the worst back-pass you’re likely to see this season. Kamara pounced, and Sigi Schmid’s side was level despite offering next to nothing all night long.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Tyler Miller

Goalscorers: Vela (7′), Nguyen (20′), Alessandrini (82′), Kamara (86′)

Follow @AndyEdMLS