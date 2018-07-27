LAFC midfielder Kaye out with broken ankle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles FC may be without one of its starting midfielders for the rest of the MLS season.

Mark-Anthony Kaye went down after his plant leg was dragged out from under him by LA Galaxy midfielder Perry Kitchen and eventually had to be carried off the field in the 20th minute. Following the match, LAFC manager Bob Bradley confirmed the bad news, that Kaye had suffered an ankle fracture. Surgery is reportedly scheduled for Friday, and no timetable for his return has been announced.

[READ: Galaxy come back from 2-0 down, share spoils with LAFC]

Mark-Anthony Kaye forced off injured, after badly rolling his ankle. Tough blow for the midfielder and #LAFC early in the game.#LAFCvLA #ElTrafico #MLS pic.twitter.com/hOGhFbPJGp — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) July 27, 2018

Kaye has been a revelation for LAFC this season in his first year in MLS, after winning the USL title last season with Louisville City FC. More impressive, Kaye had been playing as an attacking midfielder and winger for Louisville, but Bradley (and the Canadian National Team) has played Kaye in a box-to-box central midfield role, one that he’s thriving in.

The 23-year-old had made 20 starts this season, with two goals scored and five assists provided.

LAFC Coach Bob Bradley comes out with updates and his initial thoughts following his team giving up the lead. #ElTrafico #LAFCvLA pic.twitter.com/zzgiE5acKB — Amelia Lopez (@AztecaAmeliaaa) July 27, 2018

Every person is different and every recovery time depends on the extend of the injury, but the American Academy of Orthapedic Surgeons (AAOS) states on its website that it takes at least six weeks for bones to heal after a fracture. In more relevant terms to soccer, after fracturing his ankle in March 2014, Sporting KC’s Ike Opara missed the rest of that season.