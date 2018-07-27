More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Napoli confirms Zielinksi injury not the result of a prank

By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2018, 5:03 PM EDT
Napoli has been forced to clarify that their starting midfielder is just clumsy, that’s all. Nothing to see here, apparently.

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski was injured in training on Friday, and according to reports, it was the result of a prank gone wrong. International and club teammate Arkadiusz Milik was accused of snatching the ball from under Zielinski’s foot, injuring his ankle in the process.

The club has come out to confirm this was not the case, and that Zielinski just, well, fell over. On his own.

As the report says, Zielinski will miss around two weeks after he “tripped over in unfortunate circumstances” and “did not sustain the injury as a result of a prank.”

Zielinski and Milik are both 24 years old and are teammates not only at Napoli but also on the Poland national team, where they both made appearances in the 2018 World Cup. They both arrived at their current club in the 2016 summer transfer window just three days apart.

Juan Carlos Osorio steps down as Mexico head coach

By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2018, 6:17 PM EDT
After leading Mexico to a Round of 16 appearance at the 2018 World Cup, Juan Carlos Osorio has stepped down has head coach of the Mexican national team.

The Mexican federation announced Friday that Osorio would depart, defiantly confirming that the 56-year-old declined a contract extension that would have carried him through the 2022 World Cup. Reports indicate he has already met with a host of other international federations, having informed the FMF a week ago of his decision. Considering reports have been swirling for days that Osorio will not just step down but weigh other job offers, it is likely that he is officially scooped up by another federation in a short period of time.

In a short statement, Osorio thanked the fans, employees, and players for what he called a “unique and unparalleled professional and life experience.”

Osorio took charge of El Tri in 2015 after the sudden firing of Miguel Herrera. The Colombian was tasked with following Herrera’s tenure, a tall task given how well Herrera was liked by the fans. Osorio succeeded with flying colors, often praised for his tinkering managerial style.

He won 33 of his 52 matches in charge, drawing nine and losing 10. They finished a distant first in CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifying, but saw mixed results in this summer’s tournament. After winning its first two matches in impressive fashion, including a stunning win over defending champions Germany, they faltered in their final group stage match, beaten soundly by Sweden and failing to secure victory atop Group F. That left them with an unfavorable knockout round match against favorites Brazil, which saw Mexico eliminated for the seventh straight time in the Round of 16.

According to Goal.com, Osorio has already been contacted by six other national teams, including two in South America – one being his home nation of Colombia, who currently employs Jose Pekerman. The report states the United States is not one of those teams, but many have speculated that could take place in the near future. The report says the lack of contact from the United States is mainly due to the gap in power with incoming general manager Earnie Stewart not officially beginning his job until August 1.

Newcastle announces signing of Japanese striker Muto

By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
Rafa Benitez finally has the attacking threat he’s been begging for all summer.

Newcastle United announced Friday they have completed the transfer of Japanese international Yoshinori Muto.

The 26-year-old arrives from Bundesliga side FC Mainz where he joined in the summer of 2015 from J-League team FC Tokyo. Muto made 72 appearances for the German club across all competitions, scoring 23 goals and assisting 11 others.

Muto has 25 international caps to his name for Japan, riding the bench for most of the 2018 World Cup aside from a start in the final group stage match against Poland where he played 82 minutes without scoring or assisting a goal as Japan fell 1-0 to Poland.

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, the Magpies have forked out $12.5 million for the transfer, which is subject to receipt of a work permit.

To this point in the summer window, Newcastle had secured the services of defensive midfielder Mikel Merino, center-back Fabian Schar, midfielder Ki Seung-young, and goalkeeper Martin Dubravkia. Still, Benitez was desperate to add to the attacking ranks, with little support for star Ayoze Perez. The acquisition of Muto likely eases the fears of allowing want-away striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to leave, with Fulham in pursuit.

Rumors: Fulham spree continues with links to Mawson, Herrera, Battaglia

By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2018, 4:09 PM EDT
Newly promoted Fulham has already shelled out nearly $50 million this summer as the Whites look to secure Premier League status in the season following promotion via the Championship playoff, but they show no signs of slowing down.

The Whites, led by recruitment chair Tony Khan, have been linked to a host of new players on Friday, including a Mexican international.

Midfielder Hector Herrera, who played every minute of Mexico’s 2018 World Cup adventure, has been linked with a move to London. According to Portuguese outlet Record, in a report which has since been corroborated by The Sun in England, Fulham is chasing the 28-year-old Mexican who currently plays for Portuguese giants FC Porto. The reports state Herrera has a release clause of nearly $46 million, but that the proposed transfer fee would likely fall well short of that.

Herrera has made 70 appearances for the Mexican international team, a mainstay over the last four years since debuting as a regular in the 2014 World Cup. He has been with Porto since the summer of 2013 when he arrived from Liga MX side Pachuca, making 192 appearances for Porto. He would join new signing Jean-Michael Seri in the Fulham midfield, alongside incumbent starters Kevin McDonald and Stefan Johansen, the former of which signed a new contract with Fulham on Friday.

Also making the rounds in Portugal is the rumor of contact with Sporting CP midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia. Record, along with a few of the TV channels in Portugal, is reporting that Battaglia has seen his Sporting contract successfully nullified following the locker room attack that has reportedly left many players wanting out. Should that be the case, it would mean Battaglia would be able to sign with any team on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Argentinian national team but was considered unlucky not to make the 2018 World Cup squad under Jorge Sampaoli. Known as a true defensive midfielder with bruising capabilities and a decent eye for distribution, Battaglia made 33 Liga NOS appearances for Porto last season after joining in the summer from fellow Portuguese club Braga. However, reports later on Friday have since suggested there may remain the possibility for Battaglia to work out a new contract at Sporting.

Another connection made to Craven Cottage has been Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson, according to WalesOnline. The Fulham back line is currently thin, with United States international Tim Ream leading the way. Still just 24 years old, Mawson has been with Swansea since 2016, joining from Barnsley and making 65 career Premier League appearances. While Swansea’s defensive record has been relatively solid over the past few years, it was their attack that floundered in their relegation season last campaign.

On the verge of sniffing the national team, Mawson has been reportedly chased by a number of mid-table Premier League sides such as Burnley and West Ham, and with the Whites looking to bolster the back line, this would seem to be sensible, quoted at around $26 million, a sizeable but sensible investment towards a youthful English defender.

Also notable remains the constant links to Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Serbian international was stellar on loan in the second half of last season at Craven Cottage, pouring in 12 goals in 17 Championship appearances with Fulham in their successful push for promotion. With the other striker options thin in Slavisa Jokanovic’s possession-based system, Mitrovic seems a no-brainer for the Whites, but so far Newcastle has held firm on their valuation of around $26 million and forced Mitrovic to join the club on its preseason tour of Portugal even though Rafa Benitez has been public about his dislike for the Serbian striker. The Whites have to this point resisted that amount, but the links continue to swirl and the signing still seems to be a likely possibility.

Fulham has already broken its transfer record to bring Seri in, while also adding Borussia Dortmund winger Andre Schurrle on a two-year loan deal.

American investment group purchases Ligue 1 club Bordeaux

By Daniel KarellJul 27, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
You can add another name to the long list of Americans who are involved in European soccer.

The ownership group of FC Girondins de Bordeaux, or simply Bordeaux, announced today that it was selling 100 percent of the club to American investment firm General American Capital Partners, lead by Yonkers, N.Y. native Joseph DaGrosa. RMC Sport in France reports that GACP purchased the club for just $81.6 million.

The outgoing ownership group – M6 – now receives that sum of money as well as the nearly $48 million the club made from selling star winger Malcolm to Barcelona earlier this week.

In a statement, M6 said in order for Bordeaux to keep up with the growing wage bills across Ligue 1, it had to sell.

The M6 ​​Group considers that the sale of FC Girondins de Bordeaux to GACP, which proposes an ambitious sports project and a long-term investment strategy, would constitute the best option to maintain the club’s position and ultimately improve its results.

It appears to be the first time DaGrosa has gotten into professional sports. As the European game becomes more global in search of greater revenues and teams look to tap into the American market, you can expect to see more Bordeaux presence in the future in the U.S.

It remains to be seen though how much DaGrosa’s group will pour into the club to get it back into the UEFA Champions League.