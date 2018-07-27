More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Pjanic talks up Juventus relationships despite links elsewhere

By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2018, 10:28 PM EDT
Juventus playmaker Miralem Pjanic has dealt with transfer rumors before, and this summer is no different.

Despite links to teams such as Manchester United, Manchester City, and Barcelona, the 28-year-old Bosnian international is purely focused on his work in Turin.

“I’m here, I’m very happy in this group and I’m working well,” Pjanic said to Sky Sports Italy. “I know the market is like this, there could be things that interest you, sometimes not. But I am very happy about what I’m doing. I’m very happy with what I’ve done in the last two seasons. I’m in a good group and I have a great relationship with the coach. I’m doing my best to prepare for next season.”

Pjanic scored five goals and assisted 11 more in 31 league appearances last season as Juventus nipped Napoli for the Serie A title. A pure central midfield by trade, he is versatile enough to sit deep in a more defensive role or play forward and feed Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, and Mario Mandzukic – or maybe even Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

Pjanic started and played 71 minutes in the 2-0 friendly win over Bayern Munich, fully focused on getting ready for the coming season. His contract runs through the summer of 2021, giving him three more full years under team control.f

Saturday friendly preview: Top Premier League teams all in ICC action

By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2018, 8:28 PM EDT
Saturday serves up a jam-packed slate of friendlies as the Premier League opener is less than two short weeks away. Here’s a quick overview of what to watch for as the teams take the field in preparation for the start of the league season.

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Unai Emery continues his run-up to his first official match in charge of Arsenal, and the regulars are seeing plenty of the field. In their last International Champions match, a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid precluded a hideous penalty shootout where three of four Gunners to take failed to find the back of the net. Still, the performance was promising as the Gunners held 61% possession and put six shots on target.

Now, Emery takes on his former club as they face off against Thomas Tuchel and PSG. There is a defensive setup to be earned, with Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding, and Calum Chambers all battling along with new signing Sokratis for two central defensive spots. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will hope to see their names on the scoresheet as the preseason moves on, held off it in the ICC opener.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

They say preseason performances mean nothing, but don’t tell that to Jose Mourinho. Manchester United’s preseason has been criticized heavily, with lackluster performances and sluggish buildup have fans worried for the upcoming campaign. One bright spot has been Alexis Sanchez who has looked far more comfortable in a Red Devils shirt than he did following his move last winter.

Another positive has been Ander Herrera, who again is excelling in a Jose Mourinho setup after bursting onto the Premier League scene under the Portuguese boss at Chelsea. The midfielder has proven solid cover to the defensive back line while also providing dangerous distribution up front.

Meanwhile, Mo Salah did nothing to quiet the excitement for his second season in Liverpool red, scoring just over a minute after coming on as a second half substitute in Liverpool’s comeback ICC win over Manchester City. Virgil Van Dijk also looks every bit the record signing he was, and the Reds look primed for another exciting season. This could be a fun one at the Big House.

Chelsea vs Inter

The Blues have begun their preseason tour of the globe, but they are devoid of significant talent with World Cup performers yet to join the squad. They met Perth Glory in Australia, now face Inter in France, and then head to Dublin to play Arsenal in a true trip around the globe.

Maurizio Sarri has plenty of work to do, but a positive has been new signing Jorginho, who came over from Napoli alongside his boss. Cesc Fabregas also looked sharp against Perth Glory, but Kurt Zouma is injured and remains in London.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City

Man City makes its third and final appearance in the ICC after a pair of losses to Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund. Like Chelsea, the City preseason squad is ravaged by World Cup participants, left with a youthful group of backups. New signing Riyad Mahrez was on hand to start and play 74 minutes in the loss to Liverpool, Leroy Sane came on in the second half to score a goal, and former Chicago Fire and NYCFC striker Jack Harrison showed well. Otherwise, there is little of note in the City squad besides a chance for Bernardo Silva, Patrick Roberts, and Phil Foden to get some minutes in a bid to impress and earn first-team minutes this season.

Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs heads to the Rose Bowl to take on Barcelona in ICC action. The La Liga giants receive their first preseason action, and in the squad is new signing Malcom.

For Mauricio Pochettino, he has a somewhat strong squad in the United States, but they are devoid of just the English stars that reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and still giving fringe players plenty of chances to impress. Christian Eriksen is in tow despite his appearance in Russia this summer, and American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is seeing significant time at the back. Midfielder Lucas Moura is hoping to give Pochettino something to think about, scoring a brace in the 4-1 win over Roma last time out and looking to compete with Eriksen and Dele Alli for midfield playing time. Serge Aurier is also receiving important minutes as he returns from a serious knee injury and hopes to compete with World Cup hero Kieran Trippier.

Leicester City vs. Udinese

The only Premier League team in action Saturday outside of the ICC, Leicester City meets Italian side Udinese in Austria’s Worthersee Stadion. The players are dealing with serious heat and humidity in central Europe, and they all have to play sidekicks to Austrian international Christian Fuchs who has drawn significant attention on their preseason tour. Still, the squad is strong, with World Cup participants such as Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfried Ndidi now with the team and participating in full training, set to see time in the match.

Totti says Roma shouldn’t retire the #10 shirt

By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2018, 7:45 PM EDT
Francesco Totti is a legend at AS Roma. In fact, it’s rare to find a player for any top team who dedicated himself to one club like Totti did.

So Totti was asked, should Roma retire his #10 shirt? His response was exactly what you’d expect from someone of his ilk.

He said no. Why? Because he doesn’t want to squash a young kid’s childhood dream, a dream he himself had as a child.

In a video posted to Twitter where Totti is seen with an interviewer taking questions from fans, he gave the response. “I have always said no, they shouldn’t, but in the end it is a decision for the club to make. For the youngsters, for the kids, it is natural that they are all going to dream of wearing the number 10 shirt for Roma. I had that dream as well, and fortunately I got to live it. So, to take a child’s dream of doing it too, that would upset me.”

He followed that up with the knowledge that retiring it may be the ultimate decision, because the pressure that comes with the next to wear the number would be immense and unfair. “However, at the same time, we know that now it will never be easy for someone to wear the number 10 shirt at Roma. So with time the club will come to the right decision.”

He finished the bit with a solid wisecrack, that he wouldn’t mind one guy taking over the shirt.

“Who knows, if another player comes along – another Totti, or a Messi – we can sort something out. If it was Messi, he could certainly take it! I think he would take it anyway, but if not I’d bring it to him at the airport!” Safe to say we know who Totti idolizes.

We should all be a little more like Francesco Totti, humble but realistic. Respectful, but understanding. They don’t all come like he did.

Juan Carlos Osorio steps down as Mexico head coach

By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2018, 6:17 PM EDT
After leading Mexico to a Round of 16 appearance at the 2018 World Cup, Juan Carlos Osorio has stepped down has head coach of the Mexican national team.

The Mexican federation announced Friday that Osorio would depart, defiantly confirming that the 56-year-old declined a contract extension that would have carried him through the 2022 World Cup. Reports indicate he has already met with a host of other international federations, having informed the FMF a week ago of his decision. Considering reports have been swirling for days that Osorio will not just step down but weigh other job offers, it is likely that he is officially scooped up by another federation in a short period of time.

In a short statement, Osorio thanked the fans, employees, and players for what he called a “unique and unparalleled professional and life experience.”

Osorio took charge of El Tri in 2015 after the sudden firing of Miguel Herrera. The Colombian was tasked with following Herrera’s tenure, a tall task given how well Herrera was liked by the fans. Osorio succeeded with flying colors, often praised for his tinkering managerial style.

He won 33 of his 52 matches in charge, drawing nine and losing 10. His .721 win percentage is the highest of any coach to ever take charge of more than 20 games for Mexico. They finished a distant first in CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifying, but saw mixed results in this summer’s tournament. After winning its first two matches in impressive fashion, including a stunning win over defending champions Germany, they faltered in their final group stage match, beaten soundly by Sweden and failing to secure victory atop Group F. That left them with an unfavorable knockout round match against favorites Brazil, which saw Mexico eliminated for the seventh straight time in the Round of 16.

According to Goal.com, Osorio has already been contacted by six other national teams, including two in South America – one being his home nation of Colombia, who currently employs Jose Pekerman. The report states the United States is not one of those teams, but many have speculated that could take place in the near future. The report says the lack of contact from the United States is mainly due to the gap in power with incoming general manager Earnie Stewart not officially beginning his job until August 1.

Napoli confirms Zielinksi injury not the result of a prank

By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2018, 5:03 PM EDT
Napoli has been forced to clarify that their starting midfielder is just clumsy, that’s all. Nothing to see here, apparently.

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski was injured in training on Friday, and according to reports, it was the result of a prank gone wrong. International and club teammate Arkadiusz Milik was accused of snatching the ball from under Zielinski’s foot, injuring his ankle in the process.

The club has come out to confirm this was not the case, and that Zielinski just, well, fell over. On his own.

As the report says, Zielinski will miss around two weeks after he “tripped over in unfortunate circumstances” and “did not sustain the injury as a result of a prank.”

Zielinski and Milik are both 24 years old and are teammates not only at Napoli but also on the Poland national team, where they both made appearances in the 2018 World Cup. They both arrived at their current club in the 2016 summer transfer window just three days apart.