QPR to pay $55 Million Financial Fair Play penalty

By Daniel KarellJul 27, 2018, 8:36 AM EDT
The other shoe finally dropped in the English Football League’s case against Queens Park Rangers regarding Financial Fair Play.

QPR on Friday agreed to pay a $55 million fine to the EFL, with payments spread out over the next ten years, for breaching Financial Fair Play rules in 2014 as the club made its push to return to the Premier League. QPR also agreed to pay all the court costs – as part of the $55 million settlement – and are banned from signing new players in the January 2019 transfer window.

Ahead of the 2013-2014 season, QPR spent lavishly, signing the likes of Charlie Austin, Matt Phillips and Karl Henry, in addition to a first-team squad that already included Loic Remy, Ji-Sung Park and Adel Taraabt (all three would go out on loan). Ultimately, QPR’s nearly $100 million wage bill represented 195 percent of of the club’s revenue. Over a three-year period, Financial Fair Play regulations in the Championship state a team cannot lose more than $17 million per season.

Of course, while Financial Fair Play rules were put into place to keep clubs from overspending and harming their future, if QPR’s board and group of owners could afford to write off the costs and cover it from their other business assets, then as long as the club is in good shape, perhaps there shouldn’t have been a penalty.

In any case, it was probably worth it for QPR. Austin’s 18 goals helped drive QPR back into the Premier League, and despite lasting one season, the television and parachute payments are still keeping the club afloat.

CAS upholds ex-FIFA Valcke’s 10-year ban from soccer

Associated PressJul 27, 2018, 9:31 AM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) Jerome Valcke’s 10-year ban from football was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday.

The secretary general at FIFA for eight years during Sepp Blatter’s presidency was fired in 2016 and banned from all football-related activity for 10 years by the FIFA ethics committee.

His appeal was heard in October, and on Friday it was dismissed by CAS.

“The offenses found to have been committed by Jerome Valcke were cumulatively of a serious degree of gravity,” CAS said in its statement, adding the ban and fine of 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,200) “were wholly proportionate.”

The former TV presenter from France was a FIFA marketing executive – being fired once before in 2006 – before becoming then-president Blatter’s right-hand man the next year. He was fired a second time in January 2016 after being implicated in irregular World Cup ticket and broadcast rights sales, plus expense abuses including personal use of private jets.

The FIFA ethics committee banned Valcke for 12 years, with an additional charge of destroying evidence. FIFA’s appeal panel cut the ban by two years because it judged the broadcasting deal charge was not proven.

Valcke denied all wrongdoing.

LAFC midfielder Kaye out with broken ankle

By Daniel KarellJul 27, 2018, 7:35 AM EDT
Los Angeles FC may be without one of its starting midfielders for the rest of the MLS season.

Mark-Anthony Kaye went down after his plant leg was dragged out from under him by LA Galaxy midfielder Perry Kitchen and eventually had to be carried off the field in the 20th minute. Following the match, LAFC manager Bob Bradley confirmed the bad news, that Kaye had suffered an ankle fracture. Surgery is reportedly scheduled for Friday, and no timetable for his return has been announced.

Kaye has been a revelation for LAFC this season in his first year in MLS, after winning the USL title last season with Louisville City FC. More impressive, Kaye had been playing as an attacking midfielder and winger for Louisville, but Bradley (and the Canadian National Team) has played Kaye in a box-to-box central midfield role, one that he’s thriving in.

The 23-year-old had made 20 starts this season, with two goals scored and five assists provided.

Every person is different and every recovery time depends on the extend of the injury, but the American Academy of Orthapedic Surgeons (AAOS) states on its website that it takes at least six weeks for bones to heal after a fracture. In more relevant terms to soccer, after fracturing his ankle in March 2014, Sporting KC’s Ike Opara missed the rest of that season.

 

LAFC blow another “El Trafico” lead, but hold on for a point

By Andy EdwardsJul 27, 2018, 12:46 AM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Los Angeles FC were absolutely cruising against the LA Galaxy on Thursday, but Bob Bradley‘s side completely capitulated late in the second half and blew a multi-goal lead. Yes, it happened again, only this time LAFC managed to hold on for a point at home. Carlos Vela and Lee Nguyen established the expansion side’s 2-0 lead after just 20 minutes, and it held firm until the game’s final 10 minutes. The Galaxy didn’t register their first shot on target until the 67th minute, but Romain Alessandrini and Ola Kamara snatched goals in the 82nd and 86th minutes. It’s a massive result for the Galaxy, who move to within a point of Sporting Kansas City for third place in the Western Conference, and a bitter pill to swallow for LAFC, who could have moved to within a single point of West-leading FC Dallas. Sporting KC hosts FCD on Saturday.

Three Four Five moments that mattered

7′ — Vela heads home from close range — Vela-to-Adam Diomande is the more likelier sequence of play that will frequently lead to a headed goal, but this time it was the other way around as the big Norweigan whipped a ball into the six-yard box for his Mexican superstar teammate to finish with aplomb (WATCH HERE).

20′ — Nguyen beats Bingham with a free kick for 2-0 — Mark-Anthony Kaye suffered what could be a serious ankle or achilles injury upon winning this free kick. Kaye would be a massive loss — and an unexpected one, at that — but Nguyen made the most of a potentially dire situation (WATCH HERE).

82′ — Alessandrini smashes past Miller to make it 2-1 — Nobody really closed him down, and Alessandrini made the most of the space he was afforded. Comeback: on.

83′ — Miller pulls off a spectacular save a minute later — It should have been 2-2, but Tyler Miller probably won Save of the Year with his denial of Kamara just seconds after Alessandrini’s goal.

86′ — Kamara pounces on a tragic mistake for 2-2 — Miller’s save was, ultimately, mostly for naught, as Andre Horta marked his LAFC and MLS debut with the worst back-pass you’re likely to see this season. Kamara pounced, and Sigi Schmid’s side was level despite offering next to nothing all night long.

Man of the match: Tyler Miller

Goalscorers: Vela (7′), Nguyen (20′), Alessandrini (82′), Kamara (86′)

VIDEO: LAFC have 2-0 HT lead (again) in El Trafico

By Andy EdwardsJul 26, 2018, 11:30 PM EDT
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Los Angeles FC hold a 2-0 lead over the LA Galaxy in the second-ever El Trafico clash at Banc of California Stadium.

2-0 was the halftime score back in March for the inaugural clash of LA sides. LAFC went 3-0 up just after the restart, but the Galaxy, spearheaded by a brace from Zlatan Ibrahimovic (including a 40-yard bomb for his first MLS goal), came back to win 4-3.

Much like the first meeting, which took place at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., the expansion side has been in complete control since the first whistle. Of course, that mattered very little in round 1.

Carlos Vela opened the scoring in the 7th minute with a powerful header following Adama Diomande‘s cross inside the six-yard box, and Lee Nguyen doubled the advantage 13 minutes later, when he uncorked a free kick that eluded the outstretched hands of David Bingham.