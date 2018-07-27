More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Rumors: Fulham spree continues with links to Mawson, Herrera, Battaglia

By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2018, 4:09 PM EDT
Newly promoted Fulham has already shelled out nearly $50 million this summer as the Whites look to secure Premier League status in the season following promotion via the Championship playoff, but they show no signs of slowing down.

The Whites, led by recruitment chair Tony Khan, have been linked to a host of new players on Friday, including a Mexican international.

Midfielder Hector Herrera, who played every minute of Mexico’s 2018 World Cup adventure, has been linked with a move to London. According to Portuguese outlet Record, in a report which has since been corroborated by The Sun in England, Fulham is chasing the 28-year-old Mexican who currently plays for Portuguese giants FC Porto. The reports state Herrera has a release clause of nearly $46 million, but that the proposed transfer fee would likely fall well short of that.

Herrera has made 70 appearances for the Mexican international team, a mainstay over the last four years since debuting as a regular in the 2014 World Cup. He has been with Porto since the summer of 2013 when he arrived from Liga MX side Pachuca, making 192 appearances for Porto. He would join new signing Jean-Michael Seri in the Fulham midfield, alongside incumbent starters Kevin McDonald and Stefan Johansen, the former of which signed a new contract with Fulham on Friday.

Also making the rounds in Portugal is the rumor of contact with Sporting CP midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia. Record, along with a few of the TV channels in Portugal, is reporting that Battaglia has seen his Sporting contract successfully nullified following the locker room attack that has reportedly left many players wanting out. Should that be the case, it would mean Battaglia would be able to sign with any team on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Argentinian national team but was considered unlucky not to make the 2018 World Cup squad under Jorge Sampaoli. Known as a true defensive midfielder with bruising capabilities and a decent eye for distribution, Battaglia made 33 Liga NOS appearances for Porto last season after joining in the summer from fellow Portuguese club Braga. However, reports later on Friday have since suggested there may remain the possibility for Battaglia to work out a new contract at Sporting.

Another connection made to Craven Cottage has been Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson, according to WalesOnline. The Fulham back line is currently thin, with United States international Tim Ream leading the way. Still just 24 years old, Mawson has been with Swansea since 2016, joining from Barnsley and making 65 career Premier League appearances. While Swansea’s defensive record has been relatively solid over the past few years, it was their attack that floundered in their relegation season last campaign.

On the verge of sniffing the national team, Mawson has been reportedly chased by a number of mid-table Premier League sides such as Burnley and West Ham, and with the Whites looking to bolster the back line, this would seem to be sensible, quoted at around $26 million, a sizeable but sensible investment towards a youthful English defender.

Also notable remains the constant links to Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Serbian international was stellar on loan in the second half of last season at Craven Cottage, pouring in 12 goals in 17 Championship appearances with Fulham in their successful push for promotion. With the other striker options thin in Slavisa Jokanovic’s possession-based system, Mitrovic seems a no-brainer for the Whites, but so far Newcastle has held firm on their valuation of around $26 million and forced Mitrovic to join the club on its preseason tour of Portugal even though Rafa Benitez has been public about his dislike for the Serbian striker. The Whites have to this point resisted that amount, but the links continue to swirl and the signing still seems to be a likely possibility.

Fulham has already broken its transfer record to bring Seri in, while also adding Borussia Dortmund winger Andre Schurrle on a two-year loan deal.

American investment group purchases Ligue 1 club Bordeaux

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 27, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
You can add another name to the long list of Americans who are involved in European soccer.

The ownership group of FC Girondins de Bordeaux, or simply Bordeaux, announced today that it was selling 100 percent of the club to American investment firm General American Capital Partners, lead by Yonkers, N.Y. native Joseph DaGrosa. RMC Sport in France reports that GACP purchased the club for just $81.6 million.

The outgoing ownership group – M6 – now receives that sum of money as well as the nearly $48 million the club made from selling star winger Malcolm to Barcelona earlier this week.

In a statement, M6 said in order for Bordeaux to keep up with the growing wage bills across Ligue 1, it had to sell.

The M6 ​​Group considers that the sale of FC Girondins de Bordeaux to GACP, which proposes an ambitious sports project and a long-term investment strategy, would constitute the best option to maintain the club’s position and ultimately improve its results.

It appears to be the first time DaGrosa has gotten into professional sports. As the European game becomes more global in search of greater revenues and teams look to tap into the American market, you can expect to see more Bordeaux presence in the future in the U.S.

It remains to be seen though how much DaGrosa’s group will pour into the club to get it back into the UEFA Champions League.

Wolves goalkeeper beats Leukemia, retires from soccer

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 27, 2018, 12:17 PM EDT
After beating cancer, Carl Ikeme is taking his doctors advice and retiring from the game he loves.

The English-born, Nigeria international announced Friday he was retiring from action, 18 years after signing his first professional contract at Wolverhampton. Although he spent many seasons on loan with different clubs throughout England, Ikeme always remained a member of the Wolverhampton family – and payroll.

Ikeme made more than 200 appearances for Wolverhampton in his career, including one Premier League appearance during the 2011-2012 season, Wolverhampton’s last in the Premier League before achieving promotion.

“I spoke with the doctor and he suggested I should retire, because of the toll the treatment has taken on my body. He thinks it’s what is best for me and I can’t really risk trying to come back, my health is the priority,” Ikeme said. “I want to be here for my children, family and friends. In the grand scheme of things with my life in danger, it’s the minimum price I have to pay to spend the rest of my time with my family.”

The 32-year-old appeared 10 times for his father’s birth nation of Nigeria, and could have been a part of the World Cup squad in 2018 had it not been for a scary diagnosis 12 months ago. In July 2017, doctors diagnosed Ikeme with acute leukemia. After a 12-month battle, thankfully the cancer is in complete remission.

Many of Ikeme’s current and former teammates have taken time to praise Ikeme’s career, as well as other members of the goalkeeper’s union.

Emery: Iwobi will “continue with us”

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 27, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes at least one of his midfield core will stay with the club into the future.

While Aaron Ramsey‘s future remains undecided, Emery said at a press conference Friday that he believes Alex Iwobi will sign a contract extension to prolong his Arsenal stay.

“I have the information,” Emery said. “I want to work with the players first. This week, Mesut, Elneny and Iwobi are starting to work with us and our first impression is very good with them. My information is that he is going to sign and continue with us.”

Iwobi staying is a small boost for Arsenal after a decent season where he scored nine goals and three assists in 38 matches in all competitions. At times Iwobi looked dangerous from his place on the left wing, but other games he drifted out and was subbed off in the second half.

Arsenal – and Iwobi himself – may have expected the 2018 World Cup in Russia to be his breakout moment, but playing for the Nigerian National Team, Iwobi started just once as Nigeria failed to make it out of the group stage.

All that said, Iwobi is still just 22-year-old and has a lot of time to grow. Perhaps under a new manager, he could achieve new heights.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Pickford to Chelsea? PL teams on alert for Mina, and more

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 27, 2018, 10:28 AM EDT
1 Comment

With Thibaut Courtois reportedly on his way out of Chelsea, the Blues are now turning their sights to England’s No. 1.

Per Sky Sports News, Chelsea is interested in signing Everton shotstopper Jordan Pickford, and has made him the club’s top target to replace Courtois. Coming off a strong World Cup campaign in Russia, Pickford would not only provide a steady pair of hands (and feet) for new manager Maurizio Sarri but also would qualify as one of Chelsea’s homegrown players in the 25-man first-team squad.

On the other side of the coin, Everton has a big decision to make. Should the Toffees sell Pickford, it would help recoup some of the nearly $52.5 million transfer fee Everton spent on Richarlison, if not cover it in full. In addition, with a new manager in Marco Silva, he may have other goalkeepers he’d rather have in net. But at the same time, it would be a huge blow to Everton’s supporters to see a World Cup hero shipped out ahead of what could be a breakthrough campaign.

Stay tuned for more in the coming days as we inch closer to the August 9 transfer deadline in the Premier League.

