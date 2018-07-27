Transfer Rumor Roundup: Pickford to Chelsea? PL teams on alert for Mina, and more

With Thibaut Courtois reportedly on his way out of Chelsea, the Blues are now turning their sights to England’s No. 1.

Per Sky Sports News, Chelsea is interested in signing Everton shotstopper Jordan Pickford, and has made him the club’s top target to replace Courtois. Coming off a strong World Cup campaign in Russia, Pickford would not only provide a steady pair of hands (and feet) for new manager Maurizio Sarri but also would qualify as one of Chelsea’s homegrown players in the 25-man first-team squad.

SKY SOURCES: Jordan Pickford is @ChelseaFC's primary target if Thibaut Courtois leaves this summer. #SSN pic.twitter.com/d7qlzHxmdH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 27, 2018

On the other side of the coin, Everton has a big decision to make. Should the Toffees sell Pickford, it would help recoup some of the nearly $52.5 million transfer fee Everton spent on Richarlison, if not cover it in full. In addition, with a new manager in Marco Silva, he may have other goalkeepers he’d rather have in net. But at the same time, it would be a huge blow to Everton’s supporters to see a World Cup hero shipped out ahead of what could be a breakthrough campaign.

Stay tuned for more in the coming days as we inch closer to the August 9 transfer deadline in the Premier League.

Premier League teams taking a look at Barcelona’s Mina

An interesting thing happened this summer at Barcelona.

With the signings of Malcolm and Artur, the defending La Liga champions are now expected to have four non-EU players in their squad, putting them one over the La Liga limit of three. That’s opened interest from multiple Premier League sides in Colombian defender Yerry Mina, who only joined Barcelona last January but could suddenly be surplus to requirements.

Assuming Barcelona keeps Artur and Malcolm for this season, that would leave Mina and fellow centerback, 22-year-old Brazilian Marlon, fighting for the last available spot.

Mina, coming off a strong World Cup, may have the most transfer value for Barcelona, which could tip their hand should an offer come in. Reports in England have named Manchester United, Everton and Wolverhampton as possible suitors for the 23-year-old Colombian.

Ultimately, it would be difficult to see Barcelona parting ways with a young signing so soon, but the acquisitions of Artur and Malcolm may make the choice for them.

Leicester City to sign Togolese defender?

Should Harry Maguire depart Leicester City after a solid World Cup, Leicester City reportedly have a replacement waiting in the wings.

L’equipe in France reported this morning that Leicester City could make a $41 million bid for Getafe centerback Djené Dakonam, hitting his release clause and opening up a path to the Premier League. Dakonam was one of the standout players in La Liga last year, and last February he commented that he was working hard with the hopes he would play for a bigger club.

Tottenham has also been rumored to be interested in Dakonam, perhaps if Toby Alderweireld leaves the club this summer.