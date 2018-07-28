More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Mourinho hammers Man United squad after another preseason loss

By Kyle BonnJul 28, 2018, 8:26 PM EDT
If you are a Manchester United player currently on preseason tour with the squad, it’s probably best you look away and don’t read on.

Jose Mourinho absolutely slammed his current squad after a 4-1 International Champions Cup loss to Liverpool at the Big House in Michigan, pulling no punches following Manchester United’s second loss of preseason and fourth preseason game without a victory.

First, he was asked about the happiness of Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United with the Chilean star readying for his first full year with the Red Devils. He laid into his players ruthlessly.

“Look, do you want him to be very happy with the players he has around him?” Mourinho asked in his postgame press conference. “We are here just to survive and to have some not very ugly results. Alexis is the only striker we have. And the poor man is there trying his best.”

To be fair, he’s mostly right. The Manchester United squad is quite thin in its current state, with Juan Mata, Eric Bailly, Ander Herrera, and Luke Shaw the only first-teamers in the preseason group. Still, that’s brutal for a player to hear while looking to make a preseason impression on his manager.

It didn’t stop there. Mourinho pleaded with his World Cup internationals receiving extra breaks to come back.

“I just hope the boys on deserved holidays, they take care of themselves a little bit & somebody wants to do what [Marcus] Rashford & [Phil] Jones do,” Mourinho said, “which is to be back a little bit earlier to try & help the team because for the beginning of the season we are going to be in trouble”

He continued, pulling Liverpool into his wake. “The atmosphere was good but I wouldn’t spend my money to watch these two teams,” he said, an odd comment given that the match was one of the few ICC games that actually produced an enjoyable product.

This isn’t the first time he’s complained about his young, thin preseason squad this summer. In fact, it’s been a repeated mantra for Mourinho over the last few weeks, saying 10 days ago, “I am worried because I am not training with all our players.” Then after a 0-0 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes, Mourinho repeated himself saying, “We are not a team. We’re a group of players from different teams.”

Finally, Mourinho was done criticizing his team, but laid into the referees. After a preseason match.

“The referees were called by the baseball federation, they thought it was a baseball game and they had to deal with a soccer game.”

I repeat, this is preseason. Someone get off Jose Mourinho’s lawn.

Preseason roundup: Arsenal clobbers PSG, Liverpool swamps Man United

By Kyle BonnJul 28, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
The preseason is in full swing for Premier League teams, with the start of the 2018/19 campaign less than two weeks away.

Almost all top PL clubs were in action on Saturday somewhere around the world, with the International Champions Cup continuing to pit top teams against each other all across the globe.

Earlier in the day, Arsenal stomped new manager Unai Emery’s old club PSG 5-1 in Singapore in a game that actually started out in the French club’s favor. American Tim Weah started the match and was instrumental as PSG began on the front foot, but it all went wrong when Mesut Ozil scored in the 13th minute on a 2-on-1 counter-attack. It was 1-0 until after halftime when Arsenal ran riot, as Alexandre Lacazette bagged a pair plus efforts from Rob Holding and Eddie Nketiah. Holding’s goal especially was a thing of beauty, an absolutely stunning header from a good distance out that looped perfectly into the top-left corner. Mesut Ozil, fresh off his controversial international retirement, had an inspired performance for Arsenal while wearing the captain’s armband.

Chelsea drew with Inter 1-1 with their only goal scored by Pedro inside the opening 10 minutes. Alvaro Morata picked a defender’s pocket on the end line and shot from a tight angle, and Samir Handanovic’s save fell to Pedro who poked into the open net. The Italian side drew level just after halftime as the Blues were punished for a bad giveaway in their own half and Roberto Gagliardini slid it past Willy Caballero for the equalizer.

Liverpool and Manchester United met at the Big House in Michigan, and unlike many of this summer’s ICC matches, it was an exciting affair with Jurgen Klopp‘s men winning 4-1. Right from the start, both teams were flying, and it produced plenty in front of net. Liverpool forced Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant into some early saves, while a fabulous Alexis Sanchez long-ball saw the ball in the net but ruled out for the offside flag. Just before the half-hour mark, Liverpool drew first blood as Mohamed Salah was fouled by 21-year-old Demetri Mitchell and Sadio Mane bagged the effort from the spot. Manchester United responded almost immediately as 22-year-old Andreas Pereira unleashed a spectacular free-kick from 30 yards out.

After halftime, the pace dropped a bit and Sanchez struggled to influence things as he did in the first half. Liverpool capitalized and took off. New Reds signing Xherdan Shaqiri came on and made a difference, teeing up Daniel Sturridge for their second. A third came from the spot as Sheyi Ojo slotted it home, and then Shaqiri marked his Liverpool debut with a stunning bicycle kick to cap things off.

Outside the ICC, Leicester City fell to Italian club Udinese 2-1 in Austria, held without a goal until Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed a consolation with a minute remaining in the match. Claude Puel named a strong side, with Kasper Schmeichel the only international left out of the squad, but they struggled to keep up. Wes Morgan was done for the first Udinese goal just four minutes in, while the Italians added a second before the break, with it clear that the Foxes need Maguire – who did not see time – to return along the back line. Leicester takes on Valencia on Wednesday to round off its preseason fixtures.

Still to come:

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City (Miami, FL) — 7:05 p.m. ET
Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Pasadena, CA) — 11:05 p.m. ET

MLS Live: Key Western Conference games highlight full slate

By Kyle BonnJul 28, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
With ICC action wrapping up this evening, we’re served up with a meaty and massive Major League Soccer slate. A trio of 7:00 ET games and another 8:00 ET game gives way to a four-match nightcap that features a top Western Conference matchup and another critical mid-table battle of teams scrambling for playoff positions.

The biggest matchup of the day starts off the late slate as Western Conference leaders FC Dallas visit third-placed Sporting KC. Six points separate the two, but Sporting is only inches from the scrum below near the playoff cut line. FC Dallas may be in first, but they’ve been vulnerable on the road this summer, with just one win in their last four MLS games. While Sporting has suffered similar road woes this season, Children’s Mercy Park has been a fortress, without a loss at home since an Opening Day defeat to NYCFC in early March.

Another key West meeting sits in the latest slot, as Portland hosts Houston in a vital playoff battle. Portland has not lost since April, but they’re slipping to draws instead of wins far too often, leaving them fifth in the table. Their last time out, they dominated possession and the shot count, but were sliced up twice on the break, forcing them to come from behind twice to earn a point. Houston, meanwhile, has not won any of its last three matches, but victory here would be a massive confidence booster to stop Portland’s unbeaten run at 13 and climb much closer to a playoff position.

In the Eastern Conference, New York Red Bulls take on Columbus Crew with the two miles apart in the table despite sitting third and fourth. Still, despite the divide, a win for Columbus would put some decent distance between themselves and those scrapping behind them as we head into the final third of the season.

Atlanta United needs a road win at Montreal Impact side that’s far better at home to ensure the top spot in the Eastern Conference belongs to them for the time being. Toronto FC might be out of playoff contention, but seems to have righted the ship of late, getting another crack at a Chicago team Sebastian Giovinco and company topped 2-1 just last weekend.

Full MLS Saturday fixture list:

Montreal Impact vs. Atlanta United — 7 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew — 7 p.m. ET
Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire — 7 p.m. ET
DC United vs. Colorado Rapids — 8 p.m. ET
Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas — 9 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United — 10 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake — 10:30 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo — 11 p.m. ET

VIDEO: Benfica signing Ferreyra stretchered off vs Juve in ICC

By Kyle BonnJul 28, 2018, 5:52 PM EDT
Those watching the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and Benfica will think less about the final score and more about the health of Benfica striker Facundo Ferreyra.

Despite the 2-1 victory for Juventus, the focus of the preseason match will be on Ferreyra’s status after the 27-year-old Argentinian was stretchered off with a head injury in the 40th minute.

With the scoreline still untouched, Ferreyra went up for a headed defensive clearance and caught teammate Jardel on his leap, and the slow-motion replay appeared to show Ferreyra’s head clip the back elbow of Jardel on the way down. He appeared to be unconscious on the pitch as the medical team rushed on, and received lengthy treatment before being stretchered off.

Ferreyra signed for Benfica just this summer on a free transfer from Ukranian giants Shakhtar Donetsk. He had gone out on loan to English club Newcastle for the 2014/15 season but did not make a single appearance.

The injury marred what otherwise would have been a game remembered for its goals. A drab first half gave way to a second half that featured two fantastic strikes, including one from 21-year-old Luca Clemenza that would win it for Juve late. The Juventus youth product skipped expertly between a pair of defenders just inside the top-right corner of the box before whipping a stunning left-footed cannon that clipped the underside of the bar and went in.

Report: Fulham finally completes Mitrovic capture

By Kyle BonnJul 28, 2018, 4:18 PM EDT
A long-assumed transfer appears to be finally coming to a conclusion.

Fulham and Newcastle have reportedly been haggling over the asking price of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for some time now, but the saga looks to be nearly complete as Sky Sports is reporting that the teams have come to an agreement.

According to Keith Downie of Sky Sports, Newcastle has accepted a bid from Fulham. It does appear, however, that Downie is struggling to nail down the price of the agreed fee. His initial tweet claims the bid is a whopping $29 million with another $6.5 million possible in add-ons, significantly higher than previous reports. Meanwhile, the article he wrote on Sky Sports’ website claims a $26 million fee in the headline, but then in the body claims the clubs were haggling on a price somewhere between $21 million and $23.5 million.

Reports have swirled all summer after Mitrovic spent the second half of last season on loan at Craven Cottage and exploded, scoring 12 goals in 17 Championship appearances. The fans fell in love with the Serbian almost instantly, as he brought an unparalleled passion to the pitch along with his prolific striker haul.

With Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez publicly declaring Mitrovic no longer needed at Newcastle, it seemed a matter of time the transfer would get done. However, as the summer days and weeks dragged on and no deal was iced, there were questions about whether Fulham might look elsewhere.

Now, with Newcastle completing a deal for Japanese striker Yoshinori Muto, the Mitrovic deal reportedly received the go-ahead with his replacement on the way. The timing of that deal just a day earlier suggests these two teams have been on the same page the entire time. Reports have stated that personal terms have been agreed to between player and new club for some time, so it was just the teams who needed to sign off.

Fulham has proven agressive in the transfer window this summer, breaking the club’s transfer record with the acquisition of midfielder Jean-Michael Seri from French club Nice, plus the purchase of his teammate Maxime Le Marchand and the completion of a two-year loan for former Chelsea winger Andre Schurrle. They are also rumored to be spending big on Swansea defender Alfie Mawson and have been linked with a few midfielders as well.