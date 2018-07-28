Premier League friendly roundup

With just 13 days to go until the 2018/19 Premier League season kicks off, a whole host of clubs were in action on Saturday across the globe as preseason reaches its climax.
From Arsenal hammering PSG in Singapore to a bunch of PL clubs playing against second-tier Championship sides on home soil, the run-outs for new boys continued.
Below is a look at all of the PL clubs in action on Saturday, with only Burnley and Huddersfield not playing.
Leicester 1-2 Udinese – Lasagna and Machis struck in the first half for the Serie A side against the Foxes in Austria. Ricardo went close and then linked up with Kelechi Iheanacho who made it 2-1, as Claude Puel is without stars Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy but Leicester’s squad is looking deeper than last season.
Evian 0-2 Southampton – Shane Long and Manolo Gabbiadini with a goal in each half for Mark Hughes‘ men as they completed their preseason trip to Switzerland with a win against Ligue 1 Evian.
Ipswich Town 1-2 West Ham United – The Hammers took the lead early as record signing Felipe Anderson headed home at the back post, but Harrison soon put the Tractor boys level with a tidy finish and went close soon after. Mark Arnautovic scored the winner as Manuel Pellegrini‘s side continue their impressive preseason form.
Reading 0-4 Crystal Palace – Alex Sorloth gave Palace a first half lead as he hammered home a cross from Wilfried Zaha and the Eagles didn’t look back. In the second half Roy Hodgson‘s side added another three goals with Zaha grabbing two and James Tomkins nodding home Andros Townsend‘s fine cross.
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Bournemouth – A goal either side of half time gave Forest the victory against PL side Bournemouth with Tendayi Darikwa and Gil Dias on the scoresheet. The Cherries kept Costel Pantillimon busy but couldn’t break through at the City Ground.
Brentford 1-2 Watford – The Hornets fell behind as Ben Foster parried out a free kick and Ollie Watkins put Brentford in front. Maxi Pereyra caused problems and forced Brentford into an own goal to level the scores, then Andre Gray continued his fine form as he made it 2-1 in the first with his third goal of preseason. That turned out to be the winner.
Birmingham City 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion – Second-tier Birmingham took the lead as Kieftenbeld volleyed home in the first half. And the Seagulls levelled in the final minute as new boy Yves Bissouma scored a beauty. The midfielder promises to be some signing from Lille.
Burton Albion 1-5 Cardiff City – The Bluebirds comfortably beat Championship side Burton after falling behind as Junior Hoillet’s dangerous free kick led to an own goal, Kenneth Zohore made it 2-1, then a beauty from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing made it 2-1 and second half goals from Bobby Reid and Callum Paterson completed the rout.
Derby County 2-1 Wolves – Joao Moutinho made his debut for PL new boys Wolves and although his fellow Portuguese international Patricio saved well, David Nugent was on hand to give Derby the lead. Wolves equalized through Diogo Jota who finished after Ruben Neves crashed against the bar, but Frank Lampard‘s side won it late on as Chelsea loanee Mason Mount scored the winner.
In action later on Saturday…
Manchester United v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona
Bayern Munich v Manchester City
FC Porto v Newcastle United
Inter Milan v Chelsea
Rennes v Everton
Athletic Bilbao v Fulham