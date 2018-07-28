More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Premier League friendly roundup

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 28, 2018, 12:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With just 13 days to go until the 2018/19 Premier League season kicks off, a whole host of clubs were in action on Saturday across the globe as preseason reaches its climax.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

From Arsenal hammering PSG in Singapore to a bunch of PL clubs playing against second-tier Championship sides on home soil, the run-outs for new boys continued.

Below is a look at all of the PL clubs in action on Saturday, with only Burnley and Huddersfield not playing.

Leicester 1-2 Udinese – Lasagna and Machis struck in the first half for the Serie A side against the Foxes in Austria. Ricardo went close and then linked up with Kelechi Iheanacho who made it 2-1, as Claude Puel is without stars Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy but Leicester’s squad is looking deeper than last season.

Evian 0-2 SouthamptonShane Long and Manolo Gabbiadini with a goal in each half for Mark Hughes‘ men as they completed their preseason trip to Switzerland with a win against Ligue 1 Evian.

Ipswich Town 1-2 West Ham United – The Hammers took the lead early as record signing Felipe Anderson headed home at the back post, but Harrison soon put the Tractor boys level with a tidy finish and went close soon after. Mark Arnautovic scored the winner as Manuel Pellegrini‘s side continue their impressive preseason form.

Reading 0-4 Crystal PalaceAlex Sorloth gave Palace a first half lead as he hammered home a cross from Wilfried Zaha and the Eagles didn’t look back. In the second half Roy Hodgson‘s side added another three goals with Zaha grabbing two and James Tomkins nodding home Andros Townsend‘s fine cross.

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Bournemouth – A goal either side of half time gave Forest the victory against PL side Bournemouth with Tendayi Darikwa and Gil Dias on the scoresheet. The Cherries kept Costel Pantillimon busy but couldn’t break through at the City Ground.

Brentford 1-2 Watford – The Hornets fell behind as Ben Foster parried out a free kick and Ollie Watkins put Brentford in front. Maxi Pereyra caused problems and forced Brentford into an own goal to level the scores, then Andre Gray continued his fine form as he made it 2-1 in the first with his third goal of preseason. That turned out to be the winner.

Birmingham City 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion – Second-tier Birmingham took the lead as Kieftenbeld volleyed home in the first half. And the Seagulls levelled in the final minute as new boy Yves Bissouma scored a beauty. The midfielder promises to be some signing from Lille.

Burton Albion 1-5 Cardiff City – The Bluebirds comfortably beat Championship side Burton after falling behind as Junior Hoillet’s dangerous free kick led to an own goal, Kenneth Zohore made it 2-1, then a beauty from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing made it 2-1 and second half goals from Bobby Reid and Callum Paterson completed the rout.

Derby County 2-1 Wolves – Joao Moutinho made his debut for PL new boys Wolves and although his fellow Portuguese international Patricio saved well, David Nugent was on hand to give Derby the lead. Wolves equalized through Diogo Jota who finished after Ruben Neves crashed against the bar, but Frank Lampard‘s side won it late on as Chelsea loanee Mason Mount scored the winner.

In action later on Saturday…
Manchester United v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona
Bayern Munich v Manchester City
FC Porto v Newcastle United
Inter Milan v Chelsea
Rennes v Everton
Athletic Bilbao v Fulham

Transfer rumor roundup: Pickford to Chelsea, Maguire to Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 28, 2018, 1:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jordan Pickford is being linked with a move to Chelsea, with England’s goalkeeper from the 2018 World Cup a rising star.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

The Everton stopper, 24, is reportedly seen as the replacement for Thibaut Courtois as the Belgium star edges closer to a move to Real Madrid with just one year left on his current Chelsea deal.

According to Sky Sports, Pickford is above the likes of Jack Butland and Kasper Schmeichel as Chelsea hunt feverishly for a new goalkeeper just a week before they play in the FA Community Shield at Wembley against Manchester City. Courtois is still away on vacation after starring for Belgium at the World Cup as he was named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament, with Robert Green signed as a back-up option by the Blues earlier this week.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have only added Jorginho in the transfer window so far, while rumors persist that both Courtois and Eden Hazard will jump ship for Real Madrid this summer. It is believed Sarri wants to talk directly to Courtois to see if he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge.

As for Pickford, he joined Everton in a $42 million deal last summer from Sunderland and the Toffees are likely to ask for at least $75 million for their reigning Player of the Season who enhanced his reputation massively this summer at the World Cup.

His shot-stopping ability is sublime and he’s also one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League with the ball at his feet.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Leicester City and England center back Harry Maguire is heating up, with reports stating that Jose Mourinho wants to offload Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo to fund a move for Maguire.

After becoming a star at the World Cup, Maguire, 25, the Daily Star believe that United will have to pay $105 million for Maguire with Leicester under no pressure to sell and Maguire relaxed about the situation as he’s likely to get a bumper new deal at the King Power Stadium.

That $105 million fee would be a world record for a center back, eclipsing the $100 million Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk back in January.

Is Maguire worth it?

There’s no doubting that his progression has been rapid over the past two years. From Sheffield United to Hull City and then to Leicester City, his marauding runs forward from center back have become his trademark and his aerial prowess saw him create numerous problems for opponents at the World Cup as he scored the opener in England’s quarterfinal win against Sweden.

Maguire would bring a little class and extra power to United’s defense as Rojo, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling have all failed to become adequate partners for Eric Bailly. Maguire’s arrival would also allow Mourinho to play a back three, which could be favorable in terms of setting up his central midfield of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Paul Pogba in front of the defensive unit.

After Alphonso Davies’ move to Bayern, what next for MLS?

FC Bayern US/Twitter
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 28, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This is a watershed moment for Major League Soccer.

Alphonso Davies securing a record transfer fee for an MLS player ($13.5 million initially, which could rise to $22.5 million) and moving to German giants Bayern Munich as a 17-year-old with braces turned plenty of heads around the globe as to the potential talent currently being developed in the U.S. and Canada.

But what now for MLS? What direction will Davies’ transfer take the league in?

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

First of all, Davies is a generational talent. We’re talking in the same bracket as Christian Pulisic for the USMNT right now, or the likes of Dwayne de Rosario and Landon Donovan before him. Davies is destined for great things and his mixture of skill with raw power and pace as a teenager is extremely rare. Now, he has the chance to become a global superstar at Bayern. It won’t be easy but he has the opportunity to take his game to a whole new level in Bavaria.

Unearthing talents on Davies’ level regularly is going to be tough, if not near impossible, but the level of youngsters coming through and starring in MLS is now at a level where clubs across Europe are cherrypicking them. Due to the relative small transfer fees, a stronger physical development in some respects and a bigger upsides in terms of development when they arrive in Europe, the interest in young MLS talent is now at unprecedented levels.

MLS has never really been a selling league with only a handful of players making the league substantial transfer fees over the past two decades, with much of the focus on veteran stars arriving into the league with little spent in transfer funds. That trend is changing with the likes of Barco and Miguel Almiron at Atlanta United, but the internal development of young players is the most intriguing aspect.

That is something which Davies’s transfer highlighted. He may not burst onto the scene with Bayern for a few years, but he has been given the best possible chance for success due to the way the Whitecaps have handled him, and will continue to do so, ahead of his move to Germany at the end of the current MLS season.

But this is where MLS now needs to cash in and make the most of the millions of dollars the league and owners have poured into development academies in recent years. There will always be room for the Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s, Wayne Rooney‘s and David Beckham’s to join the league and enhance its reputation on another level.

Yet it seems like the biggest shift in the next few years will be keeping hold of kids emerging from MLS academies.

If they’re going to increasingly lose talents like Davies to top European clubs, rather than losing them as youngsters in the academy system, they need to be compensated fairly. The plan has to be to then reinvest that cash into academies and let that trickle down to the grassroots, as it did in Davies’ case with his club team, the Edmonton Strikers, to receive some of the transfer fee for being a key part in his development.

MLS’ young stars being sold will continue, relentlessly, as European clubs realize that youngsters getting significant minutes at the senior level as teenagers will benefit their development and ready them for the gauntlet of Europe’s elite leagues. And that should, in turn, entice MLS clubs to give more teenagers opportunities in their first teams as they know that financially it will be hugely beneficial, as well as from a sporting perspective, as long as they’re good enough.

Tyler Adams, who is set to move to RB Leipzig from the New York Red Bulls, is the perfect example of how MLS academies can develop talent, nurture it and then hand over the keys for a fee.

There is, of course, a different way of doing things as you have Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund since the age of 16 and FC Dallas academy product Weston McKennie followed him to Germany at Schalke. 18-year-old Josh Sargent is at Werder Bremen. Keaton Parkes is at Benfica. Erik Palmer-Brown joined Man City from Sporting Kansas City.

The list of young talents bypassing MLS altogether and heading to Europe is substantial, but MLS are getting a grip on how to nurture talent and get something from it. But which players will follow in Davies’ footsteps and head to Europe from MLS?

Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen is perhaps next up, with clubs in England sniffing around the USMNT stopper, while perhaps Justen Glad of Real Salt Lake or maybe Jordan Morris from the Seattle Sounders (when he returns from injury) will be the next big talents MLS can sell to Europe and keep the conveyor belt going.

But this isn’t just about U.S. and Canadian internationals. Look at Barco, Miguel Almiron, Julian Gressel and Josef Martinez at Atlanta United. Kaku at the New York Red Bulls. Diego Rossi, Latif Blessing and even Andre Horta at LAFC. Look at Jack Harrison who left NYCFC for Man City. These are players in their early 20s who are primed and ready to be picked off by European clubs for a relatively modest transfer fee and should be ready to contribute right away.

Whatever way you slice this up, that is good for MLS’ future. Yes, the league will lose talented players, but youngsters will start to see the league, and particular clubs like LAFC and Atlanta, as breeding grounds for successful careers at the highest level. Just like the pathways in Europe which sees clubs like Ajax, Southampton and Celtic accept their roles as feeder clubs and make huge transfer fees before unearthing more young talent, MLS can be a cog in the machines of European giants.

The main challenge for MLS will now be to continue to develop good young players and get transfer fees which will keep the wheels turning and help clubs to become profitable.

It’s future has shifted slightly with this Davies transfer highlighting a path the league, and its individual clubs, can follow to deliver not only short-term success but long-term sustainability as well as enhancing the reputation of MLS around the world.

Klopp slams Ramos, laughs at Mourinho

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 28, 2018, 10:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp has been extremely outspoken on his trip to the USA with Liverpool so far, and that trend has continued.

Tell us how you really feel, Jurgen…

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

Ahead of Liverpool’s International Champions Cup clash against bitter rivals Manchester United on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, Klopp has called Sergio Ramos “ruthless and brutal” when asked, once again, about Ramos’ involvement in Mohamed Salah’s shoulder injury in the UEFA Champions League final in May.

“We are opening that bottle again?“ Klopp said. “It is action-reaction-action-reaction and I don’t like that but – if you watch it back and you are not with Real Madrid – then you think it is ruthless and brutal. I saw the ref taking charge of big games at the World Cup and nobody really thinks about that later. But in a situation like that somebody needs to judge it better. If VAR is coming then it is a situation where you have to look again. Not to give a red card but to look again and say: ‘What is that?’ It was ruthless.

“I’m not sure it is an experience we will have again – go there and put an elbow to the goalkeeper, put their goalscorer down like a wrestler in midfield and then you win the game. That was the story of the game. Ramos said a lot of things afterwards that I didn’t like. As a person I didn’t like the reactions of him. He was like: ‘Whatever, what do they want? It’s normal.’ No, it is not normal. If you put all of the situations of Ramos together then you will see a lot of situations with Ramos.”

We know Ramos’ reputation supersedes him with his red cards, late challenges and fiery attitude as he also caught Loris Karius in the head in the second half and it was later revealed Liverpool’s German goalkeeper suffered a concussion and likely played a big part in the two goals which cost Liverpool in their 3-1 defeat in Kiev against Real.

Klopp, and Liverpool, haven’t forgotten Ramos’ actions and are still feeling let down by the officials two months since the final. Had VAR been available to use, there’s a big chance Ramos would have been booked for a foul on Salah and then maybe picked up a second yellow for his late challenge on Karius, so who knows what kind of difference that would have had on the outcome of the game.

Ramos aside, Klopp then issued the following response to Mourinho’s comment that Liverpool must challenge for the Premier League title and win something this season after spending over $330 million on new talent in 2018, including goalkeeper Alisson, Virgil Van Dijk, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.

“I heard he was smiling when he said it and he found it funny. So I am really happy that Jose is smiling. It doesn’t happen often,” Klopp said. “ I don’t think so. Do Iget the sack if not? Depends on the football we play. A big part of the job is to play football that our people like. It happened last year and the year before but now we want to make the next step. Our opponents have not slept and they too have brought better players in.”

Klopp’s one goal in life appears to be to get Mourinho to smile more, which is a noble act, especially when you’re manager of his rival team.

But does Mourinho have a point?

With no trophy and three major final defeats during his two-and-a-half seasons in charge at Anfield, Klopp will surely know that this season he will be judged on if Liverpool can seriously challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title and if they collect any other silverware along the way.

This falls in line with the famous Tottenham Hotspur debate too: do Liverpool have to win something for Klopp’s time to be considered a success?

As he mentioned, like Mauricio Pochettino has many times with Spurs, he has created a team which plays free-flowing attacking soccer, scores goals and has brought through young, promising talent.

Mourinho’s mind games are starting a little earlier than usual but Klopp can expect plenty of similar comments from rivals managers throughout 2018/19 if the Reds don’t get off to a flier in the PL and in European competition. For Liverpool and Klopp, the pressure is on.

Arsenal beat PSG in Singapore

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 28, 2018, 9:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal beat Paris Saint-Germain 5-1 in Singapore on Saturday, with Mesut Ozil opening the scoring, Alexandre Lacazette scoring twice then Rob Holding and Eddie Nketiah added a goal each as the Gunners finished their preseason in the Far East in style.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

Unai Emery will have been impressed with his team in their International Champions Cup encounter in front of over 50,000 fans, most of whom were supporting Arsenal, while Thomas Tuchel’s PSG were missing several stars after the World Cup but their youngsters showed flashes of promise throughout.

PSG played well early on but Arsenal took the lead as Ozil, captain for the day, finished calmly from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross.

Young midfielder Matteo Guendouzi impressed as Arsenal dominated possession but PSG had some half chances with USMNT teeenager Tim Weah going close twice.

Christopher Nkunku almost scored a beauty as he wriggled free of the Arsenal defense and clipped the crossbar with his effort. Gianluigi Buffon saved well from Aubameyang and the Arsenal striker also had a goal disallowed in an open game.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan should have doubled Arsenal’s lead but hit his shot straight at Buffon. The Gunners almost made it 2-0 before the break as Shkodran Mustafi headed off target.

In the second half substitute goalkeeper Enzo Martinez saved well from Nkunku’s long-range free kick. Then Weah won a penalty kick as his pace saw him glide past Sead Kolasinac who tripped the USMNT forward in the box. Nkunku sent Martinez the wrong way from the spot to make it 1-1.

Arsenal then made plenty of substitutes and they made an instant impact with Emile Smith-Rowe, on his 18th birthday, whipping in a lovely cross to the near post which Lacazette flicked home superbly. Four minutes later it was 3-1 as Lacaztte nodded home off the post to score his second in quick succession.

Weah then caused more problems on the break with his pace over the top but his effort was blocked and then Joseph Willock curled towards the far corner for Arsenal but PSG substitute Sebastien Cibois saved well.

Late on Cibois denied Reiss Nelson well and from the resulting corner Holding crashed home a long-range header into the top corner to make it 4-1, then Nketiah made it 5-1 with the last kick of the game with a fine finish across goal to wrap things up in style.

Next up for Arsenal: an ICC clash against London rivals Chelsea in Dublin on Aug. 1 as Emery continues to prepare for his first season in the English game.