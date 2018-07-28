More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Report: Fulham finally completes Mitrovic capture

By Kyle BonnJul 28, 2018, 4:18 PM EDT
A long-assumed transfer appears to be finally coming to a conclusion.

Fulham and Newcastle have reportedly been haggling over the asking price of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for some time now, but the saga looks to be nearly complete as Sky Sports is reporting that the teams have come to an agreement.

According to Keith Downie of Sky Sports, Newcastle has accepted a bid from Fulham. It does appear, however, that Downie is struggling to nail down the price of the agreed fee. His initial tweet claims the bid is a whopping $29 million with another $6.5 million possible in add-ons, significantly higher than previous reports. Meanwhile, the article he wrote on Sky Sports’ website claims a $26 million fee in the headline, but then in the body claims the clubs were haggling on a price somewhere between $21 million and $23.5 million.

Reports have swirled all summer after Mitrovic spent the second half of last season on loan at Craven Cottage and exploded, scoring 12 goals in 17 Championship appearances. The fans fell in love with the Serbian almost instantly, as he brought an unparalleled passion to the pitch along with his prolific striker haul.

With Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez publicly declaring Mitrovic no longer needed at Newcastle, it seemed a matter of time the transfer would get done. However, as the summer days and weeks dragged on and no deal was iced, there were questions about whether Fulham might look elsewhere.

Now, with Newcastle completing a deal for Japanese striker Yoshinori Muto, the Mitrovic deal reportedly received the go-ahead with his replacement on the way. The timing of that deal just a day earlier suggests these two teams have been on the same page the entire time. Reports have stated that personal terms have been agreed to between player and new club for some time, so it was just the teams who needed to sign off.

Fulham has proven agressive in the transfer window this summer, breaking the club’s transfer record with the acquisition of midfielder Jean-Michael Seri from French club Nice, plus the purchase of his teammate Maxime Le Marchand and the completion of a two-year loan for former Chelsea winger Andre Schurrle. They are also rumored to be spending big on Swansea defender Alfie Mawson and have been linked with a few midfielders as well.

Iniesta makes 1st start as Kobe beats Kashiwa in J-League

Associated PressJul 28, 2018, 2:16 PM EDT
TOKYO (AP) Andres Iniesta made his first start as Vissel Kobe beat Kashiwa Reysol 1-0 in the J-League on Saturday.

Iniesta, who came off the bench in Kobe’s 3-0 loss to Shonan Bellmare a week ago, had a scoring opportunity in the 15th minute when his right-footed shot from the edge of the area went wide.

He created another chance seven minutes later but it was his teammate, Asahi Masuyama, who scored the winner in the 66th as Kobe moved into fourth place on 28 points.

In other matches, forward Shinzo Koroki scored twice as visiting Urawa Reds thrashed league leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima 4-1.

Hiroshima remains in first place with 41 points, seven ahead of FC Tokyo.

Yusuke Maruhashi scored twice, including an equalizer in the fifth minute of injury time, as Cerezo Osaka earned a 2-2 draw with Vegalta Sendai.

Elsewhere, Sagan Tosu and Jubilo Iwata finished 0-0, while Gamba Osaka and Kashima Antlers ended 1-1.

Nagoya Grampus vs. Consadole Sapporo, Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Shimizu S Pulse, and Shonan Bellmare vs. Kawasaki Frontale were postponed due to an approaching typhoon.

Transfer rumor roundup: Pickford to Chelsea, Maguire to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 28, 2018, 1:10 PM EDT
Jordan Pickford is being linked with a move to Chelsea, with England’s goalkeeper from the 2018 World Cup a rising star.

The Everton stopper, 24, is reportedly seen as the replacement for Thibaut Courtois as the Belgium star edges closer to a move to Real Madrid with just one year left on his current Chelsea deal.

According to Sky Sports, Pickford is above the likes of Jack Butland and Kasper Schmeichel as Chelsea hunt feverishly for a new goalkeeper just a week before they play in the FA Community Shield at Wembley against Manchester City. Courtois is still away on vacation after starring for Belgium at the World Cup as he was named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament, with Robert Green signed as a back-up option by the Blues earlier this week.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have only added Jorginho in the transfer window so far, while rumors persist that both Courtois and Eden Hazard will jump ship for Real Madrid this summer. It is believed Sarri wants to talk directly to Courtois to see if he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge.

As for Pickford, he joined Everton in a $42 million deal last summer from Sunderland and the Toffees are likely to ask for at least $75 million for their reigning Player of the Season who enhanced his reputation massively this summer at the World Cup.

His shot-stopping ability is sublime and he’s also one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League with the ball at his feet.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Leicester City and England center back Harry Maguire is heating up, with reports stating that Jose Mourinho wants to offload Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo to fund a move for Maguire.

After becoming a star at the World Cup, Maguire, 25, the Daily Star believe that United will have to pay $105 million for Maguire with Leicester under no pressure to sell and Maguire relaxed about the situation as he’s likely to get a bumper new deal at the King Power Stadium.

That $105 million fee would be a world record for a center back, eclipsing the $100 million Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk back in January.

Is Maguire worth it?

There’s no doubting that his progression has been rapid over the past two years. From Sheffield United to Hull City and then to Leicester City, his marauding runs forward from center back have become his trademark and his aerial prowess saw him create numerous problems for opponents at the World Cup as he scored the opener in England’s quarterfinal win against Sweden.

Maguire would bring a little class and extra power to United’s defense as Rojo, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling have all failed to become adequate partners for Eric Bailly. Maguire’s arrival would also allow Mourinho to play a back three, which could be favorable in terms of setting up his central midfield of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Paul Pogba in front of the defensive unit.

Premier League friendly roundup

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 28, 2018, 12:23 PM EDT
With just 13 days to go until the 2018/19 Premier League season kicks off, a whole host of clubs were in action on Saturday across the globe as preseason reaches its climax.

From Arsenal hammering PSG in Singapore to a bunch of PL clubs playing against second-tier Championship sides on home soil, the run-outs for new boys continued.

Below is a look at all of the PL clubs in action on Saturday, with only Burnley and Huddersfield not playing.

Leicester 1-2 Udinese – Lasagna and Machis struck in the first half for the Serie A side against the Foxes in Austria. Ricardo went close and then linked up with Kelechi Iheanacho who made it 2-1, as Claude Puel is without stars Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy but Leicester’s squad is looking deeper than last season.

Dijon 0-2 SouthamptonShane Long and Manolo Gabbiadini with a goal in each half for Mark Hughes‘ men as they completed their preseason trip to Switzerland with a win against Ligue 1 Evian.

Ipswich Town 1-2 West Ham United – The Hammers took the lead early as record signing Felipe Anderson headed home at the back post, but Harrison soon put the Tractor boys level with a tidy finish and went close soon after. Mark Arnautovic scored the winner as Manuel Pellegrini‘s side continue their impressive preseason form.

Reading 0-4 Crystal PalaceAlex Sorloth gave Palace a first half lead as he hammered home a cross from Wilfried Zaha and the Eagles didn’t look back. In the second half Roy Hodgson‘s side added another three goals with Zaha grabbing two and James Tomkins nodding home Andros Townsend‘s fine cross.

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Bournemouth – A goal either side of half time gave Forest the victory against PL side Bournemouth with Tendayi Darikwa and Gil Dias on the scoresheet. The Cherries kept Costel Pantillimon busy but couldn’t break through at the City Ground.

Brentford 1-2 Watford – The Hornets fell behind as Ben Foster parried out a free kick and Ollie Watkins put Brentford in front. Maxi Pereyra caused problems and forced Brentford into an own goal to level the scores, then Andre Gray continued his fine form as he made it 2-1 in the first with his third goal of preseason. That turned out to be the winner.

Birmingham City 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion – Second-tier Birmingham took the lead as Kieftenbeld volleyed home in the first half. And the Seagulls levelled in the final minute as new boy Yves Bissouma scored a beauty. The midfielder promises to be some signing from Lille.

Burton Albion 1-5 Cardiff City – The Bluebirds comfortably beat Championship side Burton after falling behind as Junior Hoillet’s dangerous free kick led to an own goal, Kenneth Zohore made it 2-1, then a beauty from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing made it 2-1 and second half goals from Bobby Reid and Callum Paterson completed the rout.

Derby County 2-1 Wolves – Joao Moutinho made his debut for PL new boys Wolves and although his fellow Portuguese international Patricio saved well, David Nugent was on hand to give Derby the lead. Wolves equalized through Diogo Jota who finished after Ruben Neves crashed against the bar, but Frank Lampard‘s side won it late on as Chelsea loanee Mason Mount scored the winner.

In action later on Saturday…
Manchester United v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona
Bayern Munich v Manchester City
FC Porto v Newcastle United
Inter Milan v Chelsea
Rennes v Everton
Athletic Bilbao v Fulham

After Alphonso Davies’ move to Bayern, what next for MLS?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 28, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
This is a watershed moment for Major League Soccer.

Alphonso Davies securing a record transfer fee for an MLS player ($13.5 million initially, which could rise to $22.5 million) and moving to German giants Bayern Munich as a 17-year-old with braces turned plenty of heads around the globe as to the potential talent currently being developed in the U.S. and Canada.

But what now for MLS? What direction will Davies’ transfer take the league in?

First of all, Davies is a generational talent. We’re talking in the same bracket as Christian Pulisic for the USMNT right now, or the likes of Dwayne de Rosario and Landon Donovan before him. Davies is destined for great things and his mixture of skill with raw power and pace as a teenager is extremely rare. Now, he has the chance to become a global superstar at Bayern. It won’t be easy but he has the opportunity to take his game to a whole new level in Bavaria.

Unearthing talents on Davies’ level regularly is going to be tough, if not near impossible, but the level of youngsters coming through and starring in MLS is now at a level where clubs across Europe are cherrypicking them. Due to the relative small transfer fees, a stronger physical development in some respects and a bigger upsides in terms of development when they arrive in Europe, the interest in young MLS talent is now at unprecedented levels.

MLS has never really been a selling league with only a handful of players making the league substantial transfer fees over the past two decades, with much of the focus on veteran stars arriving into the league with little spent in transfer funds. That trend is changing with the likes of Barco and Miguel Almiron at Atlanta United, but the internal development of young players is the most intriguing aspect.

That is something which Davies’s transfer highlighted. He may not burst onto the scene with Bayern for a few years, but he has been given the best possible chance for success due to the way the Whitecaps have handled him, and will continue to do so, ahead of his move to Germany at the end of the current MLS season.

But this is where MLS now needs to cash in and make the most of the millions of dollars the league and owners have poured into development academies in recent years. There will always be room for the Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s, Wayne Rooney‘s and David Beckham’s to join the league and enhance its reputation on another level.

Yet it seems like the biggest shift in the next few years will be keeping hold of kids emerging from MLS academies.

If they’re going to increasingly lose talents like Davies to top European clubs, rather than losing them as youngsters in the academy system, they need to be compensated fairly. The plan has to be to then reinvest that cash into academies and let that trickle down to the grassroots, as it did in Davies’ case with his club team, the Edmonton Strikers, to receive some of the transfer fee for being a key part in his development.

MLS’ young stars being sold will continue, relentlessly, as European clubs realize that youngsters getting significant minutes at the senior level as teenagers will benefit their development and ready them for the gauntlet of Europe’s elite leagues. And that should, in turn, entice MLS clubs to give more teenagers opportunities in their first teams as they know that financially it will be hugely beneficial, as well as from a sporting perspective, as long as they’re good enough.

Tyler Adams, who is set to move to RB Leipzig from the New York Red Bulls, is the perfect example of how MLS academies can develop talent, nurture it and then hand over the keys for a fee.

There is, of course, a different way of doing things as you have Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund since the age of 16 and FC Dallas academy product Weston McKennie followed him to Germany at Schalke. 18-year-old Josh Sargent is at Werder Bremen. Keaton Parkes is at Benfica. Erik Palmer-Brown joined Man City from Sporting Kansas City.

The list of young talents bypassing MLS altogether and heading to Europe is substantial, but MLS are getting a grip on how to nurture talent and get something from it. But which players will follow in Davies’ footsteps and head to Europe from MLS?

Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen is perhaps next up, with clubs in England sniffing around the USMNT stopper, while perhaps Justen Glad of Real Salt Lake or maybe Jordan Morris from the Seattle Sounders (when he returns from injury) will be the next big talents MLS can sell to Europe and keep the conveyor belt going.

But this isn’t just about U.S. and Canadian internationals. Look at Barco, Miguel Almiron, Julian Gressel and Josef Martinez at Atlanta United. Kaku at the New York Red Bulls. Diego Rossi, Latif Blessing and even Andre Horta at LAFC. Look at Jack Harrison who left NYCFC for Man City. These are players in their early 20s who are primed and ready to be picked off by European clubs for a relatively modest transfer fee and should be ready to contribute right away.

Whatever way you slice this up, that is good for MLS’ future. Yes, the league will lose talented players, but youngsters will start to see the league, and particular clubs like LAFC and Atlanta, as breeding grounds for successful careers at the highest level. Just like the pathways in Europe which sees clubs like Ajax, Southampton and Celtic accept their roles as feeder clubs and make huge transfer fees before unearthing more young talent, MLS can be a cog in the machines of European giants.

The main challenge for MLS will now be to continue to develop good young players and get transfer fees which will keep the wheels turning and help clubs to become profitable.

It’s future has shifted slightly with this Davies transfer highlighting a path the league, and its individual clubs, can follow to deliver not only short-term success but long-term sustainability as well as enhancing the reputation of MLS around the world.