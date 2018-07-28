VIDEO: Benfica signing Ferreyra stretchered off vs Juve in ICC

Jordan Pickford is being linked with a move to Chelsea, with England’s goalkeeper from the 2018 World Cup a rising star.
The Everton stopper, 24, is reportedly seen as the replacement for Thibaut Courtois as the Belgium star edges closer to a move to Real Madrid with just one year left on his current Chelsea deal.
According to Sky Sports, Pickford is above the likes of Jack Butland and Kasper Schmeichel as Chelsea hunt feverishly for a new goalkeeper just a week before they play in the FA Community Shield at Wembley against Manchester City. Courtois is still away on vacation after starring for Belgium at the World Cup as he was named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament, with Robert Green signed as a back-up option by the Blues earlier this week.
Maurizio Sarri’s side have only added Jorginho in the transfer window so far, while rumors persist that both Courtois and Eden Hazard will jump ship for Real Madrid this summer. It is believed Sarri wants to talk directly to Courtois to see if he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge.
As for Pickford, he joined Everton in a $42 million deal last summer from Sunderland and the Toffees are likely to ask for at least $75 million for their reigning Player of the Season who enhanced his reputation massively this summer at the World Cup.
His shot-stopping ability is sublime and he’s also one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League with the ball at his feet.
Manchester United’s pursuit of Leicester City and England center back Harry Maguire is heating up, with reports stating that Jose Mourinho wants to offload Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo to fund a move for Maguire.
After becoming a star at the World Cup, Maguire, 25, the Daily Star believe that United will have to pay $105 million for Maguire with Leicester under no pressure to sell and Maguire relaxed about the situation as he’s likely to get a bumper new deal at the King Power Stadium.
That $105 million fee would be a world record for a center back, eclipsing the $100 million Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk back in January.
Is Maguire worth it?
There’s no doubting that his progression has been rapid over the past two years. From Sheffield United to Hull City and then to Leicester City, his marauding runs forward from center back have become his trademark and his aerial prowess saw him create numerous problems for opponents at the World Cup as he scored the opener in England’s quarterfinal win against Sweden.
Maguire would bring a little class and extra power to United’s defense as Rojo, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling have all failed to become adequate partners for Eric Bailly. Maguire’s arrival would also allow Mourinho to play a back three, which could be favorable in terms of setting up his central midfield of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Paul Pogba in front of the defensive unit.