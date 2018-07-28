More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
VIDEO: Benfica signing Ferreyra stretchered off vs Juve in ICC

By Kyle BonnJul 28, 2018, 5:52 PM EDT
Those watching the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and Benfica will think less about the final score and more about the health of Benfica striker Facundo Ferreyra.

Despite the 2-1 victory for Juventus, the focus of the preseason match will be on Ferreyra’s status after the 27-year-old Argentinian was stretchered off with a head injury in the 40th minute.

With the scoreline still untouched, Ferreyra went up for a headed defensive clearance and caught teammate Jardel on his leap, and the slow-motion replay appeared to show Ferreyra’s head clip the back elbow of Jardel on the way down. He appeared to be unconscious on the pitch as the medical team rushed on, and received lengthy treatment before being stretchered off.

Ferreyra signed for Benfica just this summer on a free transfer from Ukranian giants Shakhtar Donetsk. He had gone out on loan to English club Newcastle for the 2014/15 season but did not make a single appearance.

The injury marred what otherwise would have been a game remembered for its goals. A drab first half gave way to a second half that featured two fantastic strikes, including one from 21-year-old Luca Clemenza that would win it for Juve late. The Juventus youth product skipped expertly between a pair of defenders just inside the top-right corner of the box before whipping a stunning left-footed cannon that clipped the underside of the bar and went in.

MLS Live: Key Western Conference games highlight full slate

By Kyle BonnJul 28, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
With ICC action wrapping up this evening, we’re served up with a meaty and massive Major League Soccer slate. A trio of 7:00 ET games and another 8:00 ET game gives way to a four-match nightcap that features a top Western Conference matchup and another critical mid-table battle of teams scrambling for playoff positions.

The biggest matchup of the day starts off the late slate as Western Conference leaders FC Dallas visit third-placed Sporting KC. Six points separate the two, but Sporting is only inches from the scrum below near the playoff cut line. FC Dallas may be in first, but they’ve been vulnerable on the road this summer, with just one win in their last four MLS games. While Sporting has suffered similar road woes this season, Children’s Mercy Park has been a fortress, without a loss at home since an Opening Day defeat to NYCFC in early March.

Another key West meeting sits in the latest slot, as Portland hosts Houston in a vital playoff battle. Portland has not lost since April, but they’re slipping to draws instead of wins far too often, leaving them fifth in the table. Their last time out, they dominated possession and the shot count, but were sliced up twice on the break, forcing them to come from behind twice to earn a point. Houston, meanwhile, has not won any of its last three matches, but victory here would be a massive confidence booster to stop Portland’s unbeaten run at 13 and climb much closer to a playoff position.

In the Eastern Conference, New York Red Bulls take on Columbus Crew with the two miles apart in the table despite sitting third and fourth. Still, despite the divide, a win for Columbus would put some decent distance between themselves and those scrapping behind them as we head into the final third of the season.

Atlanta United needs a road win at Montreal Impact side that’s far better at home to ensure the top spot in the Eastern Conference belongs to them for the time being. Toronto FC might be out of playoff contention, but seems to have righted the ship of late, getting another crack at a Chicago team Sebastian Giovinco and company topped 2-1 just last weekend.

Full MLS Saturday fixture list:

Montreal Impact vs. Atlanta United — 7 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew — 7 p.m. ET
Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire — 7 p.m. ET
DC United vs. Colorado Rapids — 8 p.m. ET
Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas — 9 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United — 10 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake — 10:30 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo — 11 p.m. ET

Report: Fulham finally completes Mitrovic capture

By Kyle BonnJul 28, 2018, 4:18 PM EDT
A long-assumed transfer appears to be finally coming to a conclusion.

Fulham and Newcastle have reportedly been haggling over the asking price of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for some time now, but the saga looks to be nearly complete as Sky Sports is reporting that the teams have come to an agreement.

According to Keith Downie of Sky Sports, Newcastle has accepted a bid from Fulham. It does appear, however, that Downie is struggling to nail down the price of the agreed fee. His initial tweet claims the bid is a whopping $29 million with another $6.5 million possible in add-ons, significantly higher than previous reports. Meanwhile, the article he wrote on Sky Sports’ website claims a $26 million fee in the headline, but then in the body claims the clubs were haggling on a price somewhere between $21 million and $23.5 million.

Reports have swirled all summer after Mitrovic spent the second half of last season on loan at Craven Cottage and exploded, scoring 12 goals in 17 Championship appearances. The fans fell in love with the Serbian almost instantly, as he brought an unparalleled passion to the pitch along with his prolific striker haul.

With Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez publicly declaring Mitrovic no longer needed at Newcastle, it seemed a matter of time the transfer would get done. However, as the summer days and weeks dragged on and no deal was iced, there were questions about whether Fulham might look elsewhere.

Now, with Newcastle completing a deal for Japanese striker Yoshinori Muto, the Mitrovic deal reportedly received the go-ahead with his replacement on the way. The timing of that deal just a day earlier suggests these two teams have been on the same page the entire time. Reports have stated that personal terms have been agreed to between player and new club for some time, so it was just the teams who needed to sign off.

Fulham has proven agressive in the transfer window this summer, breaking the club’s transfer record with the acquisition of midfielder Jean-Michael Seri from French club Nice, plus the purchase of his teammate Maxime Le Marchand and the completion of a two-year loan for former Chelsea winger Andre Schurrle. They are also rumored to be spending big on Swansea defender Alfie Mawson and have been linked with a few midfielders as well.

Iniesta makes 1st start as Kobe beats Kashiwa in J-League

Associated PressJul 28, 2018, 2:16 PM EDT
TOKYO (AP) Andres Iniesta made his first start as Vissel Kobe beat Kashiwa Reysol 1-0 in the J-League on Saturday.

Iniesta, who came off the bench in Kobe’s 3-0 loss to Shonan Bellmare a week ago, had a scoring opportunity in the 15th minute when his right-footed shot from the edge of the area went wide.

He created another chance seven minutes later but it was his teammate, Asahi Masuyama, who scored the winner in the 66th as Kobe moved into fourth place on 28 points.

In other matches, forward Shinzo Koroki scored twice as visiting Urawa Reds thrashed league leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima 4-1.

Hiroshima remains in first place with 41 points, seven ahead of FC Tokyo.

Yusuke Maruhashi scored twice, including an equalizer in the fifth minute of injury time, as Cerezo Osaka earned a 2-2 draw with Vegalta Sendai.

Elsewhere, Sagan Tosu and Jubilo Iwata finished 0-0, while Gamba Osaka and Kashima Antlers ended 1-1.

Nagoya Grampus vs. Consadole Sapporo, Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Shimizu S Pulse, and Shonan Bellmare vs. Kawasaki Frontale were postponed due to an approaching typhoon.

Transfer rumor roundup: Pickford to Chelsea, Maguire to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 28, 2018, 1:10 PM EDT
Jordan Pickford is being linked with a move to Chelsea, with England’s goalkeeper from the 2018 World Cup a rising star.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

The Everton stopper, 24, is reportedly seen as the replacement for Thibaut Courtois as the Belgium star edges closer to a move to Real Madrid with just one year left on his current Chelsea deal.

According to Sky Sports, Pickford is above the likes of Jack Butland and Kasper Schmeichel as Chelsea hunt feverishly for a new goalkeeper just a week before they play in the FA Community Shield at Wembley against Manchester City. Courtois is still away on vacation after starring for Belgium at the World Cup as he was named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament, with Robert Green signed as a back-up option by the Blues earlier this week.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have only added Jorginho in the transfer window so far, while rumors persist that both Courtois and Eden Hazard will jump ship for Real Madrid this summer. It is believed Sarri wants to talk directly to Courtois to see if he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge.

As for Pickford, he joined Everton in a $42 million deal last summer from Sunderland and the Toffees are likely to ask for at least $75 million for their reigning Player of the Season who enhanced his reputation massively this summer at the World Cup.

His shot-stopping ability is sublime and he’s also one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League with the ball at his feet.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Leicester City and England center back Harry Maguire is heating up, with reports stating that Jose Mourinho wants to offload Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo to fund a move for Maguire.

After becoming a star at the World Cup, Maguire, 25, the Daily Star believe that United will have to pay $105 million for Maguire with Leicester under no pressure to sell and Maguire relaxed about the situation as he’s likely to get a bumper new deal at the King Power Stadium.

That $105 million fee would be a world record for a center back, eclipsing the $100 million Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk back in January.

Is Maguire worth it?

There’s no doubting that his progression has been rapid over the past two years. From Sheffield United to Hull City and then to Leicester City, his marauding runs forward from center back have become his trademark and his aerial prowess saw him create numerous problems for opponents at the World Cup as he scored the opener in England’s quarterfinal win against Sweden.

Maguire would bring a little class and extra power to United’s defense as Rojo, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling have all failed to become adequate partners for Eric Bailly. Maguire’s arrival would also allow Mourinho to play a back three, which could be favorable in terms of setting up his central midfield of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Paul Pogba in front of the defensive unit.