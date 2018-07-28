VIDEO: Wayne Rooney grabs first MLS goal

His teammates may have done much of the heavy lifting, but Wayne Rooney was on hand to grab the finish and pick up the first goal of his Major League Soccer career to put D.C. United up 1-0 on the Colorado Rapids.
With the game just past the half-hour mark, Junior Moreno began things with a pinpoint tackle in midfield to snatch a wayward pass, and 24-year-old Luciano Acosta delivered a fabulously weighted ball that slipped Rooney in past a pair of defenders whom he had split. The former Manchester United veteran then capped it off by sending the ball through the legs of Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard.
Of course, he celebrated with his trademark jumping fist pump.
Of course, the goal fittingly came against his former Manchester United teammate Tim Howard. The two were at Old Trafford together from 2004-2006, although they never crossed paths at Everton.
D.C. United is still sitting in a distant last place in the Eastern Conference, with Toronto F.C. still eight points ahead coming into the match, but Rooney performing well gives the fans something to enjoy for the rest of the season, plus promising potential for next year as well.
Not only did Rooney grab his first goal, but he did so while wearing the captain’s armband, high praise for a player who just arrived at a club not even a month prior. D.C. United did not have a captain named for the season until this match, with Steve Birnbaum listed as captain on teamsheets but nobody wearing the armband.