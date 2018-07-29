More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
David Davies/PA via AP

Analyzing Benitez’s risk in reported Mitrovic out, Rondon in moves

By Nicholas MendolaJul 29, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
As Newcastle cut ties with Aleksandar Mitrovic ahead of the Serbian striker Fulham move and Salomon Rondon seemingly moves into his old squad spot, it’s worth asking, at least in theory, whether the Magpies can defy the age math of the move.

There’s a load of well-earned respect amongst the Geordies for manager Rafa Benitez, who has rarely had time or patience for the productive but combustible Mitrovic.

[ MORE: Pochettino hopeful for signings as injuries pile up, deadline looms ]

Still just 23, the powerful forward had an amazing half-season on loan at Fulham and was a handful for defenses at the World Cup.

But Benitez has kept a short leash on Mitrovic since he took the reigns at St. James Park. Mitrovic scored 12 goals in 17 Championship matches for Fulham after scoring just five times in 31 appearances between the Championship and Premier League for Newcastle from 2015-17 (His first year at Newcastle was a nine-goal, four-assist, two red card campaign under Steve McClaren and then Benitez).

Given Mitrovic’s young age and success rate at Craven Cottage, there’s no reason for Fulham not to spend the reported $28 million.

The Magpies are expected to use a lot of that money to sign big West Bromwich Albion forward Rondon, who has scored 24 goals in three seasons as the focal point of one of the Premier League’s most conservative attacks.

Newcastle’s bet has to be that Benitez believes that feeding pieces around Rondon — Ayoze Perez, Yoshimori Muti, Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey, DeAndre Yedlin and Kenedy — are going to produce more feast-able material for the big man than the Baggies’ recent pieces (Chris Brunt, Matty Phillips, Kieran Gibbs, Jay Rodriguez, Jake Livermore, and James McClean).

Mitrovic played with such fury that cards were never too far away. Rondon is no shrinking violet, but has only taken one red in his career (going head-first into Bournemouth opposition, who was doing the same).

This is a pretty big risk for Benitez, who is one even marginally-big Mitrovic season away from having a $40-plus million striker on his hands. But Newcastle owner Mike Ashley’s stingy nature has forced Benitez to find creative solutions to his squad needs.

Rondon is a short-term fix and the striker market is never going to be low cost, but the Magpies do have plenty of crossers and playmakers should they stay healthy. Might Rondon be the tonic for an attack dreadfully shy of finishers last season? He’s no doubt an upgrade on Joselu and Dwight Gayle, but that’s not saying a ton.

It’s not a big gamble, but admittedly it’s a gamble. Rondon can be a 10-goal man with terrific hold-up play for teammates, but a behaved Mitrovic has 15-20 in his locker. That’s asking a lot though.

Shaw: “People can say I’m fat, but I’ve never been out of shape”

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 29, 2018, 2:54 PM EDT
Just 34 months ago, Luke Shaw was 20 years old and arguably the highest rated young left back in the world, destined for superstardom at the very highest level.

[ MORE: Pochettino hopeful for signings as injuries pile up, deadline looms ]

Then, in a split second, the trajectory of Shaw’s career — and, in many ways, his life — was severely altered. His leg was broken — shattered — and he could hardly walk for six months, well after the injury occurred.

Fast-forward to the present day, and Shaw hasn’t put together anything resembling a full body of work since the injury. He had previously fallen out of favor with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, and it’s 50-50 whether or not he has a long-term — or even short-term — future at the club.

It’s not just people inside the club who have their doubts, but much of the outside world has taken any and every opportunity to take their shots at Shaw. But, after spending a month in Dubai for a personalized pre-preseason training program, Shaw says he’s in fantastic shape and sees the upcoming season as his springboard back to his best — quotes from the Guardian:

“I guess you’ve just got to take it because there is always going to be negative criticism and positive but both of them can make you stronger. I’ve been unlucky because I’ve had a few ups and downs with different managers but I would say I’ve never been out of shape. Honestly, I feel really good and I’m raring to go, and the minutes [on tour] are only going to help me become fitter.”

“People can say I’m fat but I know my own body. I always look big because I’m bigger built — I’ve got that Wayne Rooney type of body.

“I worked hard and not just for [the critics]. I’m working harder than ever and in the first game I want to look 10 times better than in that picture.”

Things are so good, for now, that Shaw and Mourinho have a much improved relationship ahead of the new season.

“I was in Dubai with my girlfriend. It was funny — I was on my phone flicking through stuff. I got the text and accidentally clicked straight away [to reveal he read it]. The manager was probably thinking, ‘Jesus Christ!’ I said to my girlfriend, ‘I’ve just opened it and I must look so weird now.’ It was fine. I left it a little bit to reply because I didn’t want to look too eager. It was a breath of fresh air when he texted me. I wasn’t expecting it. I spoke to him and it was really positive.”

Transfer rumor roundup: Pulisic to the PL; Sturridge at Liverpool

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 29, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
Until Christian Pulisic leaves Borussia Dortmund — presuming he does, one day — there will be transfer rumors constantly linking him with moves to just about every big club in Europe.

[ Preseason roundup: Arsenal clobber PSG, Liverpool swamp Man United ]

Unsurprisingly, with very little happening in the transfer market right now — and even less happening on the field — the 19-year-old American’s name is a commonly spoken one there days. According to a handful of reports, Pulisic has broken off talks of a new contract with Dortmund after learning of interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

While this seems unlikely, considering that Liverpool have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for more than a year now, all it takes is one massive bid that satisfies Dortmund’s asking price, and Pulisic suddenly has a massive decision to make. The greatest unknown in all of this is what Pulisic himself wants to do, as there has never been a bid accepted, thus his immediate future has never been placed directly in his hands.

After spending six on loan to West Bromwich Albion, Daniel Sturridge is back at Liverpool and believes he has a chance to cement a place in the first-team squad under Jurgen Klopp.

“Like I said, I’ve always loved the club,” Sturridge said this weekend. “I’ve never changed. I don’t see myself going, but you never know what happens in the future. How I am now, I’m enjoying myself, and it’s a great vibe right now, so no complaints at all from me. I’m looking forward to trying to help the team be successful this season.”

With a year remaining on his contract, this will be the last chance for the 28-year-old to save his Liverpool career which has been threatened and largely taken away from him by a series of injury-riddled seasons.

As for another Liverpool striker, Divock Origi has been at the club since the summer of 2014 and has never locked down a place in the first team. As such, the club’s hierarchy would like to sell the 23-year-old Belgian to recoup a small portion — roughly 10 percent — of the $228 million the Reds have spent this summer, on just four players. Watford are said to be interested, but only in a loan deal.

Leicester City manager Claude Puel believes that Harry Maguire is going nowhere, no matter the price, after a standout showing at the World Cup, despite rumored interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. Puel also believes the club can hold onto Kasper Schmeichel, the Foxes’ other prized asset coveted by multiple clubs.

Report: Qataris hired PR firm to sabotage rival World Cup bids

Legacy/Qatar 2022 via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 29, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
1 Comment

Even after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been played and completed for a period of months — if not years — controversy and fresh, new allegations of corruption and improper dealings will flow with fury.

[ MORE: Mourinho slams anyone and everyone after preseason loss ]

It’s been almost eight years since FIFA awarded the 2022 tournament to the tiny Gulf nation with a population of 2.6 million. Construction of many of the stadiums is well underway, and has been for years, yet the directors of outside sporting organizations continue to call for further investigations into the bid process.

This time, it’s Damian Collins, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, in the wake of a fresh set of allegations — revealed by the Sunday Times — which claim the Qatari bid team employed an American public-relations firm, as well as ex-CIA agents, to smear its rivals (most notably, the U.S. and Australia).

[ Preseason roundup: Arsenal clobber PSG, Liverpool swamp Man United ]

The Times‘ report is based on leaked documents which they claim to have seen. The objective of the alleged PR crusade was to create propaganda which gave the impression that a World Cup would not be supported domestically by rival bidders.

Such a campaign would broken FIFA’s airtight bidding rules. Said rules prohibit “any written or oral statements of any kind, whether adverse or otherwise, about the bids or candidatures of any other member association.”

Organizers of the Qatar bid and subsequent tournament have denied the allegations.

Pochettino hopeful for signings as injuries pile up, deadline looms

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 29, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse, is what they say, and doesn’t Mauricio Pochettino know it?

[ MORE: Mourinho slams anyone and everyone after preseason loss ]

No one feels the weight of the old cliche more so than Pochettino, who is still waiting for a signing — any signing … his club’s first and maybe only signing of the summer — to be made. With the transfer window set to close in 11 days, Tottenham Hotspur have done nothing.

No ins and no outs, though the vast majority of rumors involving last season’s third-place finishers in the Premier League have been of the outgoing variety. Mousa Dembele, Toby Aldeweireld and Danny Rose have all, at one point or another, been on the brink of a move away from the new White Hart Lane, only for nothing to happen, mercifully.

[ Preseason roundup: Arsenal clobber PSG, Liverpool swamp Man United ]

All of this has occurred — again — despite the fact Pochettino was reportedly given every assurance otherwise by chairman Daniel Levy during end-of-season talks amid rumors linking the Argentine with a number of arguably bigger, better jobs just two months ago.

Now, after weeks of preseason training and a handful of friendlies in the United States, injuries are beginning to pile up, and the midfield, which was already paper thin to begin with — Dembele, Eric Dier and Dele Alli are yet to return from their post-World Cup breaks — has been decimated. Victor Wanyama departed the group on Saturday to be seen by a doctor back in London, then Moussa Sissoko suffered and injury of his own during a friendly with Barcelona.

Pochettino is saying all the right things publicly, but if you read between the lines of the following press-conference exchange, transcribed by Football.London, a fairly bleak picture has been painted.

Q: Do these injuries make it more important to get transfers done?

A: “I think we’re going to, sure, see what happens in the next few days. If you say we need to sign there, maybe, but with or without injuries that was our target after we finished last season — to add some players with qualities that can help us achieve all that we want. With or without, I think we are going to.”

Q: Are you relaxed about it?

A: “Yes, of course. After many years in football, I think nothing’s going to change if you have different moods or humor. You need to be relaxed, working hard. My focus is trying to help the team and develop the way we want to play and arrive in the best condition to start the season. Nothing’s going to change if I change my behavior or the way I act.”

Liverpool spent $228 million on four players this summer; Manchester City boosted their record-setting title defense by signing Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City for a club-record fee; Manchester United spent nearly $70 million on one midfielder, Fred; Chelsea and Arsenal have each strengthened in meaningful ways, despite their lack of Champions League qualification. Everyone else has done something.

Meanwhile, the only news out of Tottenham is no news at all.