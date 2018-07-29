Liga MX wrap: Mozo magic helps Pumas win thriller vs. Pumas (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Week Two of the Apertura is nearly complete, and the soccer authorities deemed us worthy of a thriller at Olympic Stadium.

Pumas 5-3 Necaxa

This game was bonkers, and featured one of the slickest nutmegs we’ve seen in some time.

More on that later, but a 1-1 halftime deadlock gave way to a half-dozen markers in a frenzied second half.

Necaxa’s Matias Fernandez saw his 53rd minute goal answered two minutes later by Carlos Gonzalez. Martin Rodriguez and Alan Mozo made it 4-2 by the 76th, but Necaxa again had a quick fire answer in the 78th through Victor Davila’s second of the night.

Gonzalez bagged his second in the 81st to effectively put the match to bed, but what a game.

Mozo’s goal was legitimately smooth.

Club America 3-0 Atlas

Guido Rodriguez’s double made sure Week 1 was just a stumble, as America came back with an inspired performance to move to 1W-1L on the Apertura.

Elsewhere

Tigres 0-0 Tijuana

Guadalajara 0-1 Cruz Azul

Morelia 3-1 Santos Laguna

Puebla 2-1 Toluca

Queretaro 1-0 Pachuca

Lobos BUAP 2-0 Veracruz

Leon vs. Monterrey — 9 p.m. ET Sunday

