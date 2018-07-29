Liga MX wrap: Mozo magic helps Pumas win thriller vs. Pumas (video)

Week Two of the Apertura is nearly complete, and the soccer authorities deemed us worthy of a thriller at Olympic Stadium.
Pumas 5-3 Necaxa
This game was bonkers, and featured one of the slickest nutmegs we’ve seen in some time.
More on that later, but a 1-1 halftime deadlock gave way to a half-dozen markers in a frenzied second half.
Necaxa’s Matias Fernandez saw his 53rd minute goal answered two minutes later by Carlos Gonzalez. Martin Rodriguez and Alan Mozo made it 4-2 by the 76th, but Necaxa again had a quick fire answer in the 78th through Victor Davila’s second of the night.
Gonzalez bagged his second in the 81st to effectively put the match to bed, but what a game.
Mozo’s goal was legitimately smooth.
Club America 3-0 Atlas
Guido Rodriguez’s double made sure Week 1 was just a stumble, as America came back with an inspired performance to move to 1W-1L on the Apertura.
Elsewhere
Tigres 0-0 Tijuana
Guadalajara 0-1 Cruz Azul
Morelia 3-1 Santos Laguna
Puebla 2-1 Toluca
Queretaro 1-0 Pachuca
Lobos BUAP 2-0 Veracruz
Leon vs. Monterrey — 9 p.m. ET Sunday
Occasionally it’s as easy as this: Seattle and New York City FC both played midweek before meeting Sunday in Washington.
But Seattle played in San Jose, a two-hour flight from home, while NYCFC played one day later and was in Orlando.
The less rest and long trek were evident in the legs of the visitors, who did — for what it’s worth — wind up out-shooting the hosts 19-14.
Harry Shipp had a goal and an assist, and Gustav Svensson and Cristian Roldan also scored as Seattle Sounders rolled New York City FC 3-1 at CenturyLink Field.
Jesus Medina scored NYCFC’s lone goal.
Seattle is now five points back of sixth place in the West, while NYCFC fails to keep pace with East No. 1 seed Atlanta United.
A pair of double-digit goal Serie A season have made Giovanni Simeone a hot commodity, but do any clubs have legit chances of landing the Fiorentina striker if dad’s team comes calling?
Simeone, 23, is the son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, and La Liga’s mainstays are said to have bid $46.5 million to reunite the Argentine family.
Giovanni Simeone scored 14 goals with five assists for Fiorentina last season, a year after debuting in Serie A to the tune of 12 goals and an assist for Genoa.
He’s thrived against big name competition, scoring against Inter Milan, Juventus, AS Roma, AC Milan, and Napoli, the latter of whom fell victim to three of his strikes.
Fiorentina purchased him last summer for under $18 million, and would make a tidy profit if the above reports are true.
Taylor Twellman is reporting that FC Cincinnati is loading up for the end of their final USL season while preparing for life in Major League Soccer.
FCC has a six-point lead atop the USL Eastern Conference table, and is coming off a 3-2 loss to La Liga’s Espanyol which included a 1-0 lead and 2-2 equalizer in the corner of the hosts from Ohio.
Twellman says the club is set to acquire Portland striker Fanendo Adi and San Jose midfielder Fatai Alashe for the stretch run of the USL season and beyond.
Jamie Goldberg reported that Saturday night was Adi’s last match as a Timber, and the 27-year-old Nigerian striker has 60 goals in 144 career appearances for Portland.
Alashe had a falling out with San Jose coach Mikael Stahre, whose club is bottom of the West, and the 24-year-old Michigan native is moving a lot closer to home.
Capped thrice by the United States at the U-23 level — he’s also eligible to represent Nigeria — Alashe has five goals and two assists in 87 MLS matches.
What will come the way of San Jose and Portland in return? Probably little in the case of the latter, as the move will open up significant salary for the Timbers. San Jose on the other hand may be getting money or future considerations.
Anyone willing to bet against FCC in the USL Playoffs?
In case you’re wondering whether the falling out between Jose Mourinho and Anthony Martial has any weight to it, well, it’s hard to imagine it’s very light.
Mourinho apparently and understandably was okay with Martial traveling back to France to be with his girlfriend as she gave birth to a baby.
But Martial is not back, and Mourinho’s not okay with that. And given speculation that Martial never planned to return, perhaps this cements the idea that Man Utd director Ed Woodward will have to go against his own hope and sell the French striker reportedly wanted by Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.
“Anthony Martial has the baby and after the baby is born – beautiful baby, full of health, thank God – he should be here and he is not here.”
This coming on the same night that Liverpool battered the Red Devils and Mourinho asked for his players on break to come back early. With rumors that Mourinho would immediately use Martial money to bring in Ivan Perisic, can we really be far from the end of Martial’s Mancunian adventure?