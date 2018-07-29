More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Pochettino hopeful for signings as injuries pile up, deadline looms

By Andy EdwardsJul 29, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse, is what they say, and doesn’t Mauricio Pochettino know it?

No one feels the weight of the old cliche more so than Pochettino, who is still waiting for a signing — any signing … his club’s first and maybe only signing of the summer — to be made. With the transfer window set to close in 11 days, Tottenham Hotspur have done nothing.

No ins and no outs, though the vast majority of rumors involving last season’s third-place finishers in the Premier League have been of the outgoing variety. Mousa Dembele, Toby Aldeweireld and Danny Rose have all, at one point or another, been on the brink of a move away from the new White Hart Lane, only for nothing to happen, mercifully.

All of this has occurred — again — despite the fact Pochettino was reportedly given every assurance otherwise by chairman Daniel Levy during end-of-season talks amid rumors linking the Argentine with a number of arguably bigger, better jobs just two months ago.

Now, after weeks of preseason training and a handful of friendlies in the United States, injuries are beginning to pile up, and the midfield, which was already paper thin to begin with — Dembele, Eric Dier and Dele Alli are yet to return from their post-World Cup breaks — has been decimated. Victor Wanyama departed the group on Saturday to be seen by a doctor back in London, then Moussa Sissoko suffered and injury of his own during a friendly with Barcelona.

Pochettino is saying all the right things publicly, but if you read between the lines of the following press-conference exchange, transcribed by Football.London, a fairly bleak picture has been painted.

Q: Do these injuries make it more important to get transfers done?

A: “I think we’re going to, sure, see what happens in the next few days. If you say we need to sign there, maybe, but with or without injuries that was our target after we finished last season — to add some players with qualities that can help us achieve all that we want. With or without, I think we are going to.”

Q: Are you relaxed about it?

A: “Yes, of course. After many years in football, I think nothing’s going to change if you have different moods or humor. You need to be relaxed, working hard. My focus is trying to help the team and develop the way we want to play and arrive in the best condition to start the season. Nothing’s going to change if I change my behavior or the way I act.”

Liverpool spent $228 million on four players this summer; Manchester City boosted their record-setting title defense by signing Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City for a club-record fee; Manchester United spent nearly $70 million on one midfielder, Fred; Chelsea and Arsenal have each strengthened in meaningful ways, despite their lack of Champions League qualification. Everyone else has done something.

Meanwhile, the only news out of Tottenham is no news at all.

VIDEO: Adi scores late winner in dramatic final act for Timbers

Associated PressJul 29, 2018, 8:20 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fanendo Adi tapped in a short-range goal during the 80th minute of his final match for Portland, and the Timbers extended their MLS unbeaten streak to 14 matches by beating the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night.

Adi, coming off the bench earlier in the second half, finished a close-in shot that had rebounded off two teammates.

Adi, with the Timbers since 2014, is second on Portland’s career list with 54 goals. The Timbers confirmed after the match this was Adi’s final game with Portland, but didn’t disclose details of a trade.

“It’s been amazing five years. I came as a young boy, but now I’m a grown man. There comes a time in life where you move on, but the Portland Timbers are always going to be a family to me,” Adi said.

Adi, who hadn’t suited up the previous two games, entered the match in the 75th minute.

“I told my wife before the game, Adi is going to come in and score, and it’s going to be a perfect day. You can sense it. You can feel it. He was ready. In the right moment he came in and gave us the victory,” Portland coach Giovanni Savarese said.

Sebastian Blanco scored a first-half goal for Portland (9-3-7). The Timbers moved into third place in the West with 34 points.

Portland won for the ninth time during its unbeaten streak. The Timbers haven’t lost since April 8, when they dropped a 3-2 decision to Orlando City.

Romell Quioto provided the lone goal for Houston (7-8-6). The Dynamo have won just once in 10 road games this season.

The Timbers outshot Houston 19-5.

“We tried to hold on, but we didn’t keep the ball and when you don’t keep the ball and you don’t stop the players — and they have very talented players —they punished us,” Houston coach Wilmer Cabrera said.

Tied at 1-1, Portland set up the game winner when Blanco fired a pass into the middle. The ball was first shot by Andy Polo, then again off a rebound by Diego Valeri. Adi was in position for the second rebound, finishing a 5-yard shot to put the Timbers in front.

“I tried not to cry, but today the tears were almost falling down,” Adi said.

3 things we learned from busy MLS Saturday night

By Kyle BonnJul 28, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
1) FC Dallas is king of the West

FC Dallas has had road issues of late. Sporting KC is rock solid at home.

Not tonight.

The top team in the Western Conference asserted its dominance with a 3-1 victory, marked by a moment of brilliance from Michael Barrios 23 minutes in. And then another 62 minutes in. And then another 74 minutes in.

The defense bunkered in from there. Matt Hedges is playing at the top of his game, and had another fantastic night. FC Dallas didn’t have a clean sheet this month until tonight, and they earned it…until they didn’t. That’s when Dallas stepped up. With the game level shortly after halftime, Barrios got his second of the game and second of the season on an lol from Tim Meila, and his third/third on a turn and shoot. The second half wasn’t always pretty, but it got the job done, and that’s what the best teams do. With its road woes shut down – temporarily, at least – the team to beat is clear.

2) Josef Martinez showing no signs of stopping

The Venezuelan is having one of the most historic seasons in MLS seasons, plain and simple, full-stop. Now with 24 goals in 23 matches after another brace in a 2-1 win for Atlanta over Montreal on the road, Martinez is scoring in every way possible.

On his first tonight, he smartly backed off a tempting through-ball knowing he was offside, drifting back while a teammate chased. Sure enough, he returned to a legal position and snuck behind the center-backs with a brilliant little step back at the moment the cross was delivered, and easily dispatched the chance. It was the perfect display of superior striker senses, understanding not only his position on the field relative to everyone else, but how to anticipate opponent movement to be in the proper place.

His second goal was as messy as they come, tapping home a scrum in the Montreal box after hilariously poor defending from the hosts. It was one of those that makes you think “of course it’s that guy again…of course.” When a guy is having such a stunning year, there’s plenty of talent and always just a little luck. With just three goals needed to tie the single season goalscoring record and 11 matches to do it, this season feels like the Martinez Show.

3) Is Toronto FC back? Can they make a run?

Toronto FC is back, right? A 3-0 clobbering of the Chicago Fire has Sebastian Giovinco and company at 22 points, and the Italian grabbed a goal alongside Jozy Altidore and Jonathan Osorio to put the Canadian club clean through. With the result, they’ve won two straight, both against Chicago and by a combined 5-1 score. It’s tough to get a bead on if they’re truly put together given both results have come against the same opponent, but just six points back of a playoff spot, they’re most certainly not out of it should things turn around for real.

“We’ve got four in a row now,” Gregory van der Wiel said after the game, referencing the pair of MLS results bracketed in between two Canadian Cup wins against Ottawa FC. “The team is in a good way.” They are…if it’s for real.

VIDEO: Wayne Rooney grabs first MLS goal

By Kyle BonnJul 28, 2018, 9:09 PM EDT
His teammates may have done much of the heavy lifting, but Wayne Rooney was on hand to grab the finish and pick up the first goal of his Major League Soccer career to put D.C. United up 1-0 on the Colorado Rapids.

With the game just past the half-hour mark, Junior Moreno began things with a pinpoint tackle in midfield to snatch a wayward pass, and 24-year-old Luciano Acosta delivered a fabulously weighted ball that slipped Rooney in past a pair of defenders whom he had split. The former Manchester United veteran then capped it off by sending the ball through the legs of Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Of course, he celebrated with his trademark jumping fist pump.

Of course, the goal fittingly came against his former Manchester United teammate Tim Howard. The two were at Old Trafford together from 2004-2006, although they never crossed paths at Everton.

D.C. United is still sitting in a distant last place in the Eastern Conference, with Toronto F.C. still eight points ahead coming into the match, but Rooney performing well gives the fans something to enjoy for the rest of the season, plus promising potential for next year as well.

Not only did Rooney grab his first goal, but he did so while wearing the captain’s armband, high praise for a player who just arrived at a club not even a month prior. D.C. United did not have a captain named for the season until this match, with Steve Birnbaum listed as captain on teamsheets but nobody wearing the armband.

Mourinho hammers Man United squad after another preseason loss

By Kyle BonnJul 28, 2018, 8:26 PM EDT
3 Comments

If you are a Manchester United player currently on preseason tour with the squad, it’s probably best you look away and don’t read on.

Jose Mourinho absolutely slammed his current squad after a 4-1 International Champions Cup loss to Liverpool at the Big House in Michigan, pulling no punches following Manchester United’s second loss of preseason and fourth preseason game without a victory.

First, he was asked about the happiness of Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United with the Chilean star readying for his first full year with the Red Devils. He laid into his players ruthlessly.

“Look, do you want him to be very happy with the players he has around him?” Mourinho asked in his postgame press conference. “We are here just to survive and to have some not very ugly results. Alexis is the only striker we have. And the poor man is there trying his best.”

To be fair, he’s mostly right. The Manchester United squad is quite thin in its current state, with Juan Mata, Eric Bailly, Ander Herrera, and Luke Shaw the only first-teamers in the preseason group. Still, that’s brutal for a player to hear while looking to make a preseason impression on his manager.

“This is not our squad,” Mourinho said. “This is not my squad, this is not even half my squad. This is not even 30 percent of my squad.”

It didn’t stop there. Mourinho pleaded with his World Cup internationals receiving extra breaks to come back.

“I just hope the boys on deserved holidays, they take care of themselves a little bit & somebody wants to do what [Marcus] Rashford & [Phil] Jones do,” Mourinho said, “which is to be back a little bit earlier to try & help the team because for the beginning of the season we are going to be in trouble”

He continued, pulling Liverpool into his wake. “The atmosphere was good but I wouldn’t spend my money to watch these two teams,” he said, an odd comment given that the match was one of the few ICC games that actually produced an enjoyable product.

This isn’t the first time he’s complained about his young, thin preseason squad this summer. In fact, it’s been a repeated mantra for Mourinho over the last few weeks, saying 10 days ago, “I am worried because I am not training with all our players.” Then after a 0-0 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes, Mourinho repeated himself saying, “We are not a team. We’re a group of players from different teams.”

Finally, Mourinho was done criticizing his team, but laid into the referees. After a preseason match.

“The referees were called by the baseball federation, they thought it was a baseball game and they had to deal with a soccer game.”

I repeat, this is preseason. Someone get off Jose Mourinho’s lawn.