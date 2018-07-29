More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Simeone bidding on Simeone? Atleti reportedly want $46m Giovanni

By Nicholas MendolaJul 29, 2018, 6:38 PM EDT
A pair of double-digit goal Serie A season have made Giovanni Simeone a hot commodity, but do any clubs have legit chances of landing the Fiorentina striker if dad’s team comes calling?

Simeone, 23, is the son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, and La Liga’s mainstays are said to have bid $46.5 million to reunite the Argentine family.

Giovanni Simeone scored 14 goals with five assists for Fiorentina last season, a year after debuting in Serie A to the tune of 12 goals and an assist for Genoa.

He’s thrived against big name competition, scoring against Inter Milan, Juventus, AS Roma, AC Milan, and Napoli, the latter of whom fell victim to three of his strikes.

Fiorentina purchased him last summer for under $18 million, and would make a tidy profit if the above reports are true.

Report: USL side Cincinnati acquires Adi, Alashe from MLS clubs

By Nicholas MendolaJul 29, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Taylor Twellman is reporting that FC Cincinnati is loading up for the end of their final USL season while preparing for life in Major League Soccer.

FCC has a six-point lead atop the USL Eastern Conference table, and is coming off a 3-2 loss to La Liga’s Espanyol which included a 1-0 lead and 2-2 equalizer in the corner of the hosts from Ohio.

Twellman says the club is set to acquire Portland striker Fanendo Adi and San Jose midfielder Fatai Alashe for the stretch run of the USL season and beyond.

Jamie Goldberg reported that Saturday night was Adi’s last match as a Timber, and the 27-year-old Nigerian striker has 60 goals in 144 career appearances for Portland.

Alashe had a falling out with San Jose coach Mikael Stahre, whose club is bottom of the West, and the 24-year-old Michigan native is moving a lot closer to home.

Capped thrice by the United States at the U-23 level — he’s also eligible to represent Nigeria — Alashe has five goals and two assists in 87 MLS matches.

What will come the way of San Jose and Portland in return? Probably little in the case of the latter, as the move will open up significant salary for the Timbers. San Jose on the other hand may be getting money or future considerations.

Anyone willing to bet against FCC in the USL Playoffs?

 

Mourinho on Martial post-baby birth: “He should be here”

By Nicholas MendolaJul 29, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
In case you’re wondering whether the falling out between Jose Mourinho and Anthony Martial has any weight to it, well, it’s hard to imagine it’s very light.

Mourinho apparently and understandably was okay with Martial traveling back to France to be with his girlfriend as she gave birth to a baby.

But Martial is not back, and Mourinho’s not okay with that. And given speculation that Martial never planned to return, perhaps this cements the idea that Man Utd director Ed Woodward will have to go against his own hope and sell the French striker reportedly wanted by Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.

“Anthony Martial has the baby and after the baby is born – beautiful baby, full of health, thank God – he should be here and he is not here.”

This coming on the same night that Liverpool battered the Red Devils and Mourinho asked for his players on break to come back early. With rumors that Mourinho would immediately use Martial money to bring in Ivan Perisic, can we really be far from the end of Martial’s Mancunian adventure?

Analyzing Benitez’s risk in reported Mitrovic out, Rondon in moves

By Nicholas MendolaJul 29, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
As Newcastle cut ties with Aleksandar Mitrovic ahead of the Serbian striker Fulham move and Salomon Rondon seemingly moves into his old squad spot, it’s worth asking, at least in theory, whether the Magpies can defy the age math of the move.

There’s a load of well-earned respect amongst the Geordies for manager Rafa Benitez, who has rarely had time or patience for the productive but combustible Mitrovic.

Still just 23, the powerful forward had an amazing half-season on loan at Fulham and was a handful for defenses at the World Cup.

But Benitez has kept a short leash on Mitrovic since he took the reigns at St. James Park. Mitrovic scored 12 goals in 17 Championship matches for Fulham after scoring just five times in 31 appearances between the Championship and Premier League for Newcastle from 2015-17 (His first year at Newcastle was a nine-goal, four-assist, two red card campaign under Steve McClaren and then Benitez).

Given Mitrovic’s young age and success rate at Craven Cottage, there’s no reason for Fulham not to spend the reported $28 million.

The Magpies are expected to use a lot of that money to sign big West Bromwich Albion forward Rondon, who has scored 24 goals in three seasons as the focal point of one of the Premier League’s most conservative attacks.

Newcastle’s bet has to be that Benitez believes that feeding pieces around Rondon — Ayoze Perez, Yoshimori Muti, Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey, DeAndre Yedlin and Kenedy — are going to produce more feast-able material for the big man than the Baggies’ recent pieces (Chris Brunt, Matty Phillips, Kieran Gibbs, Jay Rodriguez, Jake Livermore, and James McClean).

Mitrovic played with such fury that cards were never too far away. Rondon is no shrinking violet, but has only taken one red in his career (going head-first into Bournemouth opposition, who was doing the same).

This is a pretty big risk for Benitez, who is one even marginally-big Mitrovic season away from having a $40-plus million striker on his hands. But Newcastle owner Mike Ashley’s stingy nature has forced Benitez to find creative solutions to his squad needs.

Rondon is a short-term fix and the striker market is never going to be low cost, but the Magpies do have plenty of crossers and playmakers should they stay healthy. Might Rondon be the tonic for an attack dreadfully shy of finishers last season? He’s no doubt an upgrade on Joselu and Dwight Gayle, but that’s not saying a ton.

It’s not a big gamble, but admittedly it’s a gamble. Rondon can be a 10-goal man with terrific hold-up play for teammates, but a behaved Mitrovic has 15-20 in his locker. That’s asking a lot though.

Shaw: “People can say I’m fat, but I’ve never been out of shape”

By Andy EdwardsJul 29, 2018, 2:54 PM EDT
Just 34 months ago, Luke Shaw was 20 years old and arguably the highest rated young left back in the world, destined for superstardom at the very highest level.

Then, in a split second, the trajectory of Shaw’s career — and, in many ways, his life — was severely altered. His leg was broken — shattered — and he could hardly walk for six months, well after the injury occurred.

Fast-forward to the present day, and Shaw hasn’t put together anything resembling a full body of work since the injury. He had previously fallen out of favor with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, and it’s 50-50 whether or not he has a long-term — or even short-term — future at the club.

It’s not just people inside the club who have their doubts, but much of the outside world has taken any and every opportunity to take their shots at Shaw. But, after spending a month in Dubai for a personalized pre-preseason training program, Shaw says he’s in fantastic shape and sees the upcoming season as his springboard back to his best — quotes from the Guardian:

“I guess you’ve just got to take it because there is always going to be negative criticism and positive but both of them can make you stronger. I’ve been unlucky because I’ve had a few ups and downs with different managers but I would say I’ve never been out of shape. Honestly, I feel really good and I’m raring to go, and the minutes [on tour] are only going to help me become fitter.”

“People can say I’m fat but I know my own body. I always look big because I’m bigger built — I’ve got that Wayne Rooney type of body.

“I worked hard and not just for [the critics]. I’m working harder than ever and in the first game I want to look 10 times better than in that picture.”

Things are so good, for now, that Shaw and Mourinho have a much improved relationship ahead of the new season.

“I was in Dubai with my girlfriend. It was funny — I was on my phone flicking through stuff. I got the text and accidentally clicked straight away [to reveal he read it]. The manager was probably thinking, ‘Jesus Christ!’ I said to my girlfriend, ‘I’ve just opened it and I must look so weird now.’ It was fine. I left it a little bit to reply because I didn’t want to look too eager. It was a breath of fresh air when he texted me. I wasn’t expecting it. I spoke to him and it was really positive.”