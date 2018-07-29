Transfer rumor roundup: Pulisic to the PL; Sturridge at Liverpool

Until Christian Pulisic leaves Borussia Dortmund — presuming he does, one day — there will be transfer rumors constantly linking him with moves to just about every big club in Europe.

Unsurprisingly, with very little happening in the transfer market right now — and even less happening on the field — the 19-year-old American’s name is a commonly spoken one there days. According to a handful of reports, Pulisic has broken off talks of a new contract with Dortmund after learning of interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

While this seems unlikely, considering that Liverpool have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for more than a year now, all it takes is one massive bid that satisfies Dortmund’s asking price, and Pulisic suddenly has a massive decision to make. The greatest unknown in all of this is what Pulisic himself wants to do, as there has never been a bid accepted, thus his immediate future has never been placed directly in his hands.

After spending six on loan to West Bromwich Albion, Daniel Sturridge is back at Liverpool and believes he has a chance to cement a place in the first-team squad under Jurgen Klopp.

“Like I said, I’ve always loved the club,” Sturridge said this weekend. “I’ve never changed. I don’t see myself going, but you never know what happens in the future. How I am now, I’m enjoying myself, and it’s a great vibe right now, so no complaints at all from me. I’m looking forward to trying to help the team be successful this season.”

With a year remaining on his contract, this will be the last chance for the 28-year-old to save his Liverpool career which has been threatened and largely taken away from him by a series of injury-riddled seasons.

As for another Liverpool striker, Divock Origi has been at the club since the summer of 2014 and has never locked down a place in the first team. As such, the club’s hierarchy would like to sell the 23-year-old Belgian to recoup a small portion — roughly 10 percent — of the $228 million the Reds have spent this summer, on just four players. Watford are said to be interested, but only in a loan deal.

Leicester City manager Claude Puel believes that Harry Maguire is going nowhere, no matter the price, after a standout showing at the World Cup, despite rumored interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. Puel also believes the club can hold onto Kasper Schmeichel, the Foxes’ other prized asset coveted by multiple clubs.

