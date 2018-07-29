More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Pulisic to the PL; Sturridge at Liverpool

By Andy EdwardsJul 29, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
Until Christian Pulisic leaves Borussia Dortmund — presuming he does, one day — there will be transfer rumors constantly linking him with moves to just about every big club in Europe.

Unsurprisingly, with very little happening in the transfer market right now — and even less happening on the field — the 19-year-old American’s name is a commonly spoken one there days. According to a handful of reports, Pulisic has broken off talks of a new contract with Dortmund after learning of interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

While this seems unlikely, considering that Liverpool have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for more than a year now, all it takes is one massive bid that satisfies Dortmund’s asking price, and Pulisic suddenly has a massive decision to make. The greatest unknown in all of this is what Pulisic himself wants to do, as there has never been a bid accepted, thus his immediate future has never been placed directly in his hands.

After spending six on loan to West Bromwich Albion, Daniel Sturridge is back at Liverpool and believes he has a chance to cement a place in the first-team squad under Jurgen Klopp.

“Like I said, I’ve always loved the club,” Sturridge said this weekend. “I’ve never changed. I don’t see myself going, but you never know what happens in the future. How I am now, I’m enjoying myself, and it’s a great vibe right now, so no complaints at all from me. I’m looking forward to trying to help the team be successful this season.”

With a year remaining on his contract, this will be the last chance for the 28-year-old to save his Liverpool career which has been threatened and largely taken away from him by a series of injury-riddled seasons.

As for another Liverpool striker, Divock Origi has been at the club since the summer of 2014 and has never locked down a place in the first team. As such, the club’s hierarchy would like to sell the 23-year-old Belgian to recoup a small portion — roughly 10 percent — of the $228 million the Reds have spent this summer, on just four players. Watford are said to be interested, but only in a loan deal.

Leicester City manager Claude Puel believes that Harry Maguire is going nowhere, no matter the price, after a standout showing at the World Cup, despite rumored interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. Puel also believes the club can hold onto Kasper Schmeichel, the Foxes’ other prized asset coveted by multiple clubs.

Report: Qataris hired PR firm to sabotage rival World Cup bids

Legacy/Qatar 2022 via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 29, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
Even after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been played and completed for a period of months — if not years — controversy and fresh, new allegations of corruption and improper dealings will flow with fury.

It’s been almost eight years since FIFA awarded the 2022 tournament to the tiny Gulf nation with a population of 2.6 million. Construction of many of the stadiums is well underway, and has been for years, yet the directors of outside sporting organizations continue to call for further investigations into the bid process.

This time, it’s Damian Collins, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, in the wake of a fresh set of allegations — revealed by the Sunday Times — which claim the Qatari bid team employed an American public-relations firm, as well as ex-CIA agents, to smear its rivals (most notably, the U.S. and Australia).

The Times‘ report is based on leaked documents which they claim to have seen. The objective of the alleged PR crusade was to create propaganda which gave the impression that a World Cup would not be supported domestically by rival bidders.

Such a campaign would broken FIFA’s airtight bidding rules. Said rules prohibit “any written or oral statements of any kind, whether adverse or otherwise, about the bids or candidatures of any other member association.”

Organizers of the Qatar bid and subsequent tournament have denied the allegations.

Pochettino hopeful for signings as injuries pile up, deadline looms

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 29, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse, is what they say, and doesn’t Mauricio Pochettino know it?

No one feels the weight of the old cliche more so than Pochettino, who is still waiting for a signing — any signing … his club’s first and maybe only signing of the summer — to be made. With the transfer window set to close in 11 days, Tottenham Hotspur have done nothing.

No ins and no outs, though the vast majority of rumors involving last season’s third-place finishers in the Premier League have been of the outgoing variety. Mousa Dembele, Toby Aldeweireld and Danny Rose have all, at one point or another, been on the brink of a move away from the new White Hart Lane, only for nothing to happen, mercifully.

All of this has occurred — again — despite the fact Pochettino was reportedly given every assurance otherwise by chairman Daniel Levy during end-of-season talks amid rumors linking the Argentine with a number of arguably bigger, better jobs just two months ago.

Now, after weeks of preseason training and a handful of friendlies in the United States, injuries are beginning to pile up, and the midfield, which was already paper thin to begin with — Dembele, Eric Dier and Dele Alli are yet to return from their post-World Cup breaks — has been decimated. Victor Wanyama departed the group on Saturday to be seen by a doctor back in London, then Moussa Sissoko suffered and injury of his own during a friendly with Barcelona.

Pochettino is saying all the right things publicly, but if you read between the lines of the following press-conference exchange, transcribed by Football.London, a fairly bleak picture has been painted.

Q: Do these injuries make it more important to get transfers done?

A: “I think we’re going to, sure, see what happens in the next few days. If you say we need to sign there, maybe, but with or without injuries that was our target after we finished last season — to add some players with qualities that can help us achieve all that we want. With or without, I think we are going to.”

Q: Are you relaxed about it?

A: “Yes, of course. After many years in football, I think nothing’s going to change if you have different moods or humor. You need to be relaxed, working hard. My focus is trying to help the team and develop the way we want to play and arrive in the best condition to start the season. Nothing’s going to change if I change my behavior or the way I act.”

Liverpool spent $228 million on four players this summer; Manchester City boosted their record-setting title defense by signing Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City for a club-record fee; Manchester United spent nearly $70 million on one midfielder, Fred; Chelsea and Arsenal have each strengthened in meaningful ways, despite their lack of Champions League qualification. Everyone else has done something.

Meanwhile, the only news out of Tottenham is no news at all.

VIDEO: Adi scores late winner in dramatic final act for Timbers

Sean Meagher /The Oregonian via AP
Associated PressJul 29, 2018, 8:20 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fanendo Adi tapped in a short-range goal during the 80th minute of his final match for Portland, and the Timbers extended their MLS unbeaten streak to 14 matches by beating the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night.

Adi, coming off the bench earlier in the second half, finished a close-in shot that had rebounded off two teammates.

Adi, with the Timbers since 2014, is second on Portland’s career list with 54 goals. The Timbers confirmed after the match this was Adi’s final game with Portland, but didn’t disclose details of a trade.

“It’s been amazing five years. I came as a young boy, but now I’m a grown man. There comes a time in life where you move on, but the Portland Timbers are always going to be a family to me,” Adi said.

Adi, who hadn’t suited up the previous two games, entered the match in the 75th minute.

“I told my wife before the game, Adi is going to come in and score, and it’s going to be a perfect day. You can sense it. You can feel it. He was ready. In the right moment he came in and gave us the victory,” Portland coach Giovanni Savarese said.

Sebastian Blanco scored a first-half goal for Portland (9-3-7). The Timbers moved into third place in the West with 34 points.

Portland won for the ninth time during its unbeaten streak. The Timbers haven’t lost since April 8, when they dropped a 3-2 decision to Orlando City.

Romell Quioto provided the lone goal for Houston (7-8-6). The Dynamo have won just once in 10 road games this season.

The Timbers outshot Houston 19-5.

“We tried to hold on, but we didn’t keep the ball and when you don’t keep the ball and you don’t stop the players — and they have very talented players —they punished us,” Houston coach Wilmer Cabrera said.

Tied at 1-1, Portland set up the game winner when Blanco fired a pass into the middle. The ball was first shot by Andy Polo, then again off a rebound by Diego Valeri. Adi was in position for the second rebound, finishing a 5-yard shot to put the Timbers in front.

“I tried not to cry, but today the tears were almost falling down,” Adi said.

3 things we learned from busy MLS Saturday night

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 28, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
1) FC Dallas is king of the West

FC Dallas has had road issues of late. Sporting KC is rock solid at home.

Not tonight.

The top team in the Western Conference asserted its dominance with a 3-1 victory, marked by a moment of brilliance from Michael Barrios 23 minutes in. And then another 62 minutes in. And then another 74 minutes in.

The defense bunkered in from there. Matt Hedges is playing at the top of his game, and had another fantastic night. FC Dallas didn’t have a clean sheet this month until tonight, and they earned it…until they didn’t. That’s when Dallas stepped up. With the game level shortly after halftime, Barrios got his second of the game and second of the season on an lol from Tim Meila, and his third/third on a turn and shoot. The second half wasn’t always pretty, but it got the job done, and that’s what the best teams do. With its road woes shut down – temporarily, at least – the team to beat is clear.

2) Josef Martinez showing no signs of stopping

The Venezuelan is having one of the most historic seasons in MLS seasons, plain and simple, full-stop. Now with 24 goals in 23 matches after another brace in a 2-1 win for Atlanta over Montreal on the road, Martinez is scoring in every way possible.

On his first tonight, he smartly backed off a tempting through-ball knowing he was offside, drifting back while a teammate chased. Sure enough, he returned to a legal position and snuck behind the center-backs with a brilliant little step back at the moment the cross was delivered, and easily dispatched the chance. It was the perfect display of superior striker senses, understanding not only his position on the field relative to everyone else, but how to anticipate opponent movement to be in the proper place.

His second goal was as messy as they come, tapping home a scrum in the Montreal box after hilariously poor defending from the hosts. It was one of those that makes you think “of course it’s that guy again…of course.” When a guy is having such a stunning year, there’s plenty of talent and always just a little luck. With just three goals needed to tie the single season goalscoring record and 11 matches to do it, this season feels like the Martinez Show.

3) Is Toronto FC back? Can they make a run?

Toronto FC is back, right? A 3-0 clobbering of the Chicago Fire has Sebastian Giovinco and company at 22 points, and the Italian grabbed a goal alongside Jozy Altidore and Jonathan Osorio to put the Canadian club clean through. With the result, they’ve won two straight, both against Chicago and by a combined 5-1 score. It’s tough to get a bead on if they’re truly put together given both results have come against the same opponent, but just six points back of a playoff spot, they’re most certainly not out of it should things turn around for real.

“We’ve got four in a row now,” Gregory van der Wiel said after the game, referencing the pair of MLS results bracketed in between two Canadian Cup wins against Ottawa FC. “The team is in a good way.” They are…if it’s for real.