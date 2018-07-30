Adams, Quintero take Zlatan, Villa places on MLS All Stars

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Darwin Quintero and Tyler Adams have been added to the MLS All Stars roster for Wednesday’s match against Juventus.

Spots became available when Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the LA Galaxy and David Villa of New York City FC opted out of the contest.

Both players have been suspended for missing the game. Though NYCFC says Villa is missing for an injury, that doesn’t matter according to MLS rules.

Quintero has nine goals and seven assists in 17 matches for Minnesota United. The 30-year-old Colombian has six goals and five assists in his last half-dozen games.

Adams, just 19, has already appeared in 60 MLS matches for the New York Red Bulls and is widely considered one of the best league-produced prospects in history.

Adams also gives the United States a seventh player on the All Star roster.

