Birmingham City under transfer ban after Redknapp’s failed spending spree

Harry Redknapp‘s poor last decade has hit another club, this time off the field.
Birmingham City is under transfer ban from the English Football League for running afoul of Financial Fair Play after their efforts to overturn their temporary ban fell flat on Monday.
[ MORE: Zlatan suspended ]
The club says it will continue to pursue a resolution that will allow it to add more players before the season, something respected new Garry Monk would sure appreciate, okay?
Redknapp, now 71, promised the green fields of the Premier League and got the club to spend $22 million on new players with just $6 million going out the door (Transfermarkt).
Birmingham went 1W-1D-6L in its first eight matches of the season, firing Redknapp. It finished the season in 19th place, flirting with relegation the whole way.
From BCFC.com:
The Club has spent several months working diligently to satisfy the EFL.
Unfortunately and disappointingly the EFL are currently refusing to allow us to make additions which would enable us to strengthen the Manager’s squad.
Darwin Quintero and Tyler Adams have been added to the MLS All Stars roster for Wednesday’s match against Juventus.
Spots became available when Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the LA Galaxy and David Villa of New York City FC opted out of the contest.
[ MORE: Zlatan suspended ]
Both players have been suspended for missing the game. Though NYCFC says Villa is missing for an injury, that doesn’t matter according to MLS rules.
Quintero has nine goals and seven assists in 17 matches for Minnesota United. The 30-year-old Colombian has six goals and five assists in his last half-dozen games.
Adams, just 19, has already appeared in 60 MLS matches for the New York Red Bulls and is widely considered one of the best league-produced prospects in history.
Adams also gives the United States a seventh player on the All Star roster.
Chelsea will not sell Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid without securing a replacement, and have thus halted all discussions, according to a Sky Sports report on Monday afternoon.
Following his Golden Glove performance at the 2018 World Cup, Madrid has been heavily linked with Courtois as an upgrade from Costa Rican international Keylor Navas who has served as the starting goalkeeper for each of the last three years at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos have won the Champions League each of those three seasons.
However, according to the Sky Sports report, negotiations have been broken off by Chelsea with the Blues requiring a replacement to be secured before they can continue. With the Premier League season just 11 days off, the options are dwindling.
Leicester City manager Claude Puel has stated publicly that with the season so close, he believes Kasper Schmeichel will stay at King Power Stadium. The Danish international, who also excelled this summer in Russia, has been mentioned as one of the top choices to replace Courtois should he leave, but that option may be off the table. In addition, Jordan Pickford is reportedly set to engage in negotiations for a contract extension at Everton when he returns from his extended post-World Cup rest.
The Sky Sports report puts the latest Courtois valuation by Madrid at $42 million, significantly lower than the $87.7 transfer fee Liverpool paid for Alisson this summer, a record for a goalkeeper. That is because Courtois is in the final year of his contract at Chelsea, and the pressure is on the Blues to sell him now or lose him for nothing, destroying the club’s negotiating leverage.
Still, reports suggest Courtois has not ruled out signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge, which would obviously be the ideal scenario for the Blues. With that still in flux, there is no telling who will be the starting Chelsea goalkeeper when they open the season Saturday, August 11 against Huddersfield Town.
Apologies to the Colorado Rapids home crowd, but they aren’t going to get their fill of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Saturday.
And given the entertainment he provided on Sunday, that’s some sacrifice.
Ibrahimovic, 36, is going to miss the match with a one-match suspension imposed by MLS for skipping the All Star Game while healthy.
[ MORE: Puel says Leicester stars will stay ]
The big Swede did not want to play three matches in a 7-day span, and so elected to skip Wednesday’s reunion with Juventus. From LAGalaxy.com:
“I am disappointed to miss the 2018 All-Star game against Juventus, one of my former clubs,” said Ibrahimović. “I want to thank the fans for voting me to the team. My main focus is to score goals and help the LA Galaxy to the playoffs.”
The MLS All Star Game may still be a big draw for neutral fans, and Zlatan’s participation would be make us more interested in the match.
The rule makes sense in that regard, but certainly brings an exhalation of relief from Rapids supporters hoping for a win.
According to The Mirror, Chelsea is interested in bringing American winger Christian Pulisic to Stamford Bridge enough to the point of discussions with the player and his representatives.
The report states that Pulisic has a price tag of $85 million, and while Borussia Dortmund has been adamant he is not for sale this summer, rumors have nonetheless swirled about his potential availability.
Pulisic’s former boss Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool has been reportedly his biggest suitor for much of the summer, but with Chelsea involved, a bidding war could take place, driving up the price and convincing Dortmund to sell. Chelsea’s new apparent involvement could signal the departure of Eden Hazard, who has been heavily linked to Real Madrid for much of the summer, especially following his impressive World Cup showing.
[ MORE: Puel says Leicester stars will stay ]
However, in a more recent development, Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard reports that instead of Hazard, the key to pulling the trigger on Pulisic would be the sale of Willian, who has garnered interest himself after a positive showing with Brazil at the World Cup this summer. Johnson also reports that Chelsea believe they have warded Real Madrid off Hazard’s tail, and so selling Willian would not cripple the Blues’ attack.
Pulisic rumors have mostly come to nothing for the majority of the summer, but with his current deal at Westfalenstadion set to expire in 2020, now is the time for Dortmund to sell and receive full compensation. Should they let Pulisic go into next summer, his price would drop considerably as Dortmund’s leverage wanes. The Mirror reports that signing a new deal with Borussia Dortmund is also a possibility, but that talks have not progressed in some time.