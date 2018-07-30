Birmingham City under transfer ban after Redknapp’s failed spending spree

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Harry Redknapp‘s poor last decade has hit another club, this time off the field.

Birmingham City is under transfer ban from the English Football League for running afoul of Financial Fair Play after their efforts to overturn their temporary ban fell flat on Monday.

The club says it will continue to pursue a resolution that will allow it to add more players before the season, something respected new Garry Monk would sure appreciate, okay?

Redknapp, now 71, promised the green fields of the Premier League and got the club to spend $22 million on new players with just $6 million going out the door (Transfermarkt).

Birmingham went 1W-1D-6L in its first eight matches of the season, firing Redknapp. It finished the season in 19th place, flirting with relegation the whole way.

From BCFC.com:

The Club has spent several months working diligently to satisfy the EFL. Unfortunately and disappointingly the EFL are currently refusing to allow us to make additions which would enable us to strengthen the Manager’s squad.

