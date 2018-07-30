Fulham set to sign Swansea’s $26m Mawson

There are just 11 days remaining until the start of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign *squeals*
With just a short time remaining and some teams still half a world away, the preseason is wrapping up so teams can get healthy and leave plenty of time for travel and recuperation. With that in mind, here is the remaining schedule for every team still with preseason matches left to play until the start of the season on August 10th, with Manchester United and Leicester City kicking things off.
Arsenal
Wed, Aug 1 – vs. Chelsea (Dublin, Ireland)
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Lazio (Stockholm, Sweden)
Bournemouth
Fri, Aug 3 – vs. Real Betis (Vitality Stadium)
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Olympique Marseille (Vitality Stadium)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Fri, Aug 3 – vs. FC Nantes (Amex Stadium)
Burnley
–NONE–
Burnley has already begun its season with the early rounds of Europa League qualifying
Cardiff City
–NONE–
Chelsea
Wed, Aug 1 – vs. Arsenal (Dublin, Ireland)
Tue, Aug 7 – vs. Lyon (Stamford Bridge)
Chelsea also has the Community Shield vs. Manchester City on Sun, Aug 5
Crystal Palace
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Toulouse (Selhurst Park)
Everton
–NONE–
Fulham
Wed, Aug 1 – vs. Sampdoria (Bath, England)
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Celta Vigo (Craven Cottage)
Huddersfield Town
Tue, July 31 – vs. FC Bologna (Brixen Im Thale, Austria)
Fri, Aug 3 – vs. RB Leipzig (Schwaz, Austria)
Leicester City
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Lille (Lille, France)
Liverpool
Sat, Aug 4 – Napoli (Dublin, Ireland)
Tue, Aug 7 – Torino (Anfield)
Manchester City
–NONE–
Manchester City has the Community Shield vs. Chelsea on Sun, Aug 5
Manchester United
Tue, July 31 – vs. Real Madrid (Miami, Florida)
Sun, Aug 5 – vs. Bayern Munich (Munich, Germany)
Newcastle United
Wed, Aug 1 – vs. Braga (Braga, Portugal)
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. FC Augsburg (St. James Park)
Southampton
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (St. Mary’s Stadium)
Tottenham Hotspur
Tue, July 31 – vs. AC Milan (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Girona (Girona, Italy)
Watford
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Sampdoria (Vicarage Road)
West Ham United
Tue, July 31 – vs. FSV Mainz (Schwaz, Austria)
Fri, Aug 3 – vs. Angers (Grodig, Austria)