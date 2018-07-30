Klopp aches to put title on Champions League resume

Jurgen Klopp is a two-time UEFA Champions League finalist, and he knows that distinction carries a high measure of honor.
Klopp, 51, saw his Liverpool side fall to Real Madrid last season, a half-decade after leading Borussia Dortmund to the precipice of a title only to lose to Bayern Munich.
He knows he’s accomplished much, but can’t help wondering what it would mean to wear that crown. From a Goal.com interview by Neil Jones:
“Do you get it again? I waited five years and had to move clubs to get another chance, but that’s life. A lot of my colleagues tried their whole lives and never got there. I went there twice, which is big, but with not winning it can only be an experience. It’s an interesting experience, but it’s not what it could be.”
Klopp has made some interesting comments about what should be expected of Liverpool, but there’s no denying the hunger remains a big part of the German boss.
He’s not a guy who will hesitate to run his gums, but there are still plenty of ways he could’ve stated his opinion. Klopp sounds ready to do the thing, in Europe and England.
With a long-term injury befalling Florian Lejeune, Rafa Benitez and Newcastle may look to add to its Midlands shopping list.
Already expected to swoop for center forward Salomon Rondon of West Brom, Benitez is eyeing up $12 million Baggies center back Ahmed Hegazy.
The Egyptian was one of West Brom’s top performers despite making his Premier League debut in August. Brighton is also being linked with Hegazy.
Newcastle has signed Fabian Schar this summer, who will join Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark in Newcastle’s CB corps.
The Magpies are also linked with Club Brugge winger Anthony Limbombe, who was capped by Roberto Martinez. They’ll only be bringing him to town should they sanction the deal of Christian Atsu, who is being linked with Huddersfield Town.
Peak silly season here: Rumors that Arsenal may be able to land Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona have a wild other side of the deal.
A report claims that Unai Emery could land the winger he wanted at PSG from Barcelona if he sanctions the departure of Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey.
Yeah, that’s not going to happen.
Ramsey is a pivotal piece of Emery’s Arsenal project and when healthy is one of the top center midfielders in the Premier League.
That’s not to say Dembele isn’t a prospect with the same weight, but why Emery would give Ramsey away to make such a deal is a head-scratcher.
Is Jose Mourinho really the best bet to be the next Premier League manager fired?
The combustible Manchester United boss leads the pack, according to a bookmaker-powered site called The Sack Race.
A dollar will get you five if you wager than Mourinho is fired before any of his peers in the 2018-19 Premier League season, a slight edge over the 6:1 odds given Southampton’s Mark Hughes.
There’s a four-way tie for last on the list, as Arsenal new boy Unai Emery joins Man City’s Pep Guardiola, Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino, and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp at 33:1.
It’s no surprise to see Leicester City’s Claude Puel on the list after a tough finish to 2017-18, or Watford’s Javi Gracia because the Hornets seem to enjoy changes managers. Rafa Benitez of Newcastle is up there mostly due to his bosses as well.
A surprise? Maybe Manuel Pellegrini at 16:1 given both his reputation and West Ham’s need to make this hiring work for the good of all parties.
Darwin Quintero and Tyler Adams have been added to the MLS All Stars roster for Wednesday’s match against Juventus.
Spots became available when Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the LA Galaxy and David Villa of New York City FC opted out of the contest.
Both players have been suspended for missing the game. Though NYCFC says Villa is missing for an injury, that doesn’t matter according to MLS rules.
Quintero has nine goals and seven assists in 17 matches for Minnesota United. The 30-year-old Colombian has six goals and five assists in his last half-dozen games.
Adams, just 19, has already appeared in 60 MLS matches for the New York Red Bulls and is widely considered one of the best league-produced prospects in history.
Adams also gives the United States a seventh player on the All Star roster.
Harry Redknapp‘s poor last decade has hit another club, this time off the field.
Birmingham City is under transfer ban from the English Football League for running afoul of Financial Fair Play after their efforts to overturn their temporary ban fell flat on Monday.
The club says it will continue to pursue a resolution that will allow it to add more players before the season, something respected new Garry Monk would sure appreciate, okay?
Redknapp, now 71, promised the green fields of the Premier League and got the club to spend $22 million on new players with just $6 million going out the door (Transfermarkt).
Birmingham went 1W-1D-6L in its first eight matches of the season, firing Redknapp. It finished the season in 19th place, flirting with relegation the whole way.
From BCFC.com:
The Club has spent several months working diligently to satisfy the EFL.
Unfortunately and disappointingly the EFL are currently refusing to allow us to make additions which would enable us to strengthen the Manager’s squad.