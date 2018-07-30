Klopp aches to put title on Champions League resume

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jurgen Klopp is a two-time UEFA Champions League finalist, and he knows that distinction carries a high measure of honor.

Klopp, 51, saw his Liverpool side fall to Real Madrid last season, a half-decade after leading Borussia Dortmund to the precipice of a title only to lose to Bayern Munich.

He knows he’s accomplished much, but can’t help wondering what it would mean to wear that crown. From a Goal.com interview by Neil Jones:

“Do you get it again? I waited five years and had to move clubs to get another chance, but that’s life. A lot of my colleagues tried their whole lives and never got there. I went there twice, which is big, but with not winning it can only be an experience. It’s an interesting experience, but it’s not what it could be.”

Klopp has made some interesting comments about what should be expected of Liverpool, but there’s no denying the hunger remains a big part of the German boss.

He’s not a guy who will hesitate to run his gums, but there are still plenty of ways he could’ve stated his opinion. Klopp sounds ready to do the thing, in Europe and England.

