Mourinho sneaks ahead of Hughes in “next PL manager sacked” odds

Is Jose Mourinho really the best bet to be the next Premier League manager fired?

The combustible Manchester United boss leads the pack, according to a bookmaker-powered site called The Sack Race.

A dollar will get you five if you wager than Mourinho is fired before any of his peers in the 2018-19 Premier League season, a slight edge over the 6:1 odds given Southampton’s Mark Hughes.

There’s a four-way tie for last on the list, as Arsenal new boy Unai Emery joins Man City’s Pep Guardiola, Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino, and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp at 33:1.

It’s no surprise to see Leicester City’s Claude Puel on the list after a tough finish to 2017-18, or Watford’s Javi Gracia because the Hornets seem to enjoy changes managers. Rafa Benitez of Newcastle is up there mostly due to his bosses as well.

A surprise? Maybe Manuel Pellegrini at 16:1 given both his reputation and West Ham’s need to make this hiring work for the good of all parties.

