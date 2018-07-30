Neymar talks about embellishment, asks for support in new ad (video)

Sometimes, advertising is damage control with a side of nationalism.
In an advertisment for Gillette, Brazil superstar Neymar implores his country to stay on his side despite the criticism he’s received for embellishing fouls.
And the 26-year-old PSG star also admits again that, yes, he sure is exaggerating the pain.”You may think I exaggerate, and sometimes I do exaggerate,” he says. “But the truth is I suffer on the pitch.”
He again notes that he’s always fouled when he embellishes, and implies that he’s fouled so often — he truly is — that it’s his way of trying to get it stop.
Neymar was fouled 5.2 times per game last season in Ligue 1, 1.5 fouls more than the next guy (Nabil Fekir of Lyon). His four times fouled per game was the most by a half foul in the Champions League (Paulo Dybala of Juve), and Isco could only get within .4 of Neymar’s 5.2 total at the World Cup.
“You may think I fall too much,” Neymar continued. “But the truth is I did not fall. I fell apart,” he said, in a reference to Brazil’s quarter-finals elimination against Belgium. “That hurts more than any step on an operated ankle.”
But is this a function of that exaggeration? Clearly dribblers get fouled, and it’s just as obvious that Neymar is a magnificent player, but is the embellishment what’s keeping him ahead of the pack?