More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Neymar talks about embellishment, asks for support in new ad (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJul 30, 2018, 8:15 AM EDT
1 Comment

Sometimes, advertising is damage control with a side of nationalism.

In an advertisment for Gillette, Brazil superstar Neymar implores his country to stay on his side despite the criticism he’s received for embellishing fouls.

[ VIDEO: USWNT equalizes in stoppage ]

And the 26-year-old PSG star also admits again that, yes, he sure is exaggerating the pain.”You may think I exaggerate, and sometimes I do exaggerate,” he says. “But the truth is I suffer on the pitch.”

He again notes that he’s always fouled when he embellishes, and implies that he’s fouled so often — he truly is — that it’s his way of trying to get it stop.

Neymar was fouled 5.2 times per game last season in Ligue 1, 1.5 fouls more than the next guy (Nabil Fekir of Lyon). His four times fouled per game was the most by a half foul in the Champions League (Paulo Dybala of Juve), and Isco could only get within .4 of Neymar’s 5.2 total at the World Cup.

“You may think I fall too much,” Neymar continued. “But the truth is I did not fall. I fell apart,” he said, in a reference to Brazil’s quarter-finals elimination against Belgium. “That hurts more than any step on an operated ankle.”

But is this a function of that exaggeration? Clearly dribblers get fouled, and it’s just as obvious that Neymar is a magnificent player, but is the embellishment what’s keeping him ahead of the pack?

Burnley goalkeeper Pope out months with shoulder injury

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 30, 2018, 10:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After reaching a career high point with the England national team at the 2018 World Cup this summer, Nick Pope‘s world has come crashing down.

The Burnley goalkeeper, who made his England debut in June and was included in the World Cup squad under Gareth Southgate, has suffered a shoulder injury in early Europa League action that will reportedly keep him out for around three months.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper collided with young Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove in the 14th minute of their Europa League meeting on Thursday, and suffered a dislocated shoulder. Pope has reportedly seen a specialist and the decision was made to have surgery to repair the damage, leaving him out for such a lengthy time.

Pope’s injury would see a pair of former Manchester United goalkeepers in Tom Heaton or Anders Lindegaard pressed into action. The 34-year-old Dane Lindegaard signed for Burnley last summer but did not make a single appearance last year with Pope covering the distance and the other two splitting time with as backup.

The loss of Pope between the sticks is huge for the Clarets. Pope statistically was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League last season, and his play earned him a spot on the England squad with incumbent starter Joe Hart giving way after years of service leaving a void that required filling. While Jordan Pickford earned the starting job and impressed at the World Cup with England reaching the semifinals, Pope’s inclusion in the squad was considered a significant feat of his own.

Burnley’s season has started extra early with Europa League qualifying, entered into the second qualifying round of the competition based on their 7th place finish in last year’s Premier League table. They drew 1-1 with Aberdeen on Thursday, with the second leg of the matchup to take place this coming Thursday.

PL Preseason Schedule: Less than 2 weeks to go

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 30, 2018, 10:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There are just 11 days remaining until the start of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign *squeals*

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

With just a short time remaining and some teams still half a world away, the preseason is wrapping up so teams can get healthy and leave plenty of time for travel and recuperation. With that in mind, here is the remaining schedule for every team still with preseason matches left to play until the start of the season on August 10th, with Manchester United and Leicester City kicking things off.

Arsenal
Wed, Aug 1 – vs. Chelsea (Dublin, Ireland)
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Lazio (Stockholm, Sweden)

Bournemouth
Fri, Aug 3 – vs. Real Betis (Vitality Stadium)
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Olympique Marseille (Vitality Stadium)

Brighton & Hove Albion
Fri, Aug 3 – vs. FC Nantes (Amex Stadium)

Burnley
–NONE–
Burnley has already begun its season with the early rounds of Europa League qualifying

Cardiff City
–NONE–

Chelsea
Wed, Aug 1 – vs. Arsenal (Dublin, Ireland)
Tue, Aug 7 – vs. Lyon (Stamford Bridge)
Chelsea also has the Community Shield vs. Manchester City on Sun, Aug 5

Crystal Palace
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Toulouse (Selhurst Park)

Everton
–NONE–

Fulham
Wed, Aug 1 – vs. Sampdoria (Bath, England)
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Celta Vigo (Craven Cottage)

Huddersfield Town
Tue, July 31 – vs. FC Bologna (Brixen Im Thale, Austria)
Fri, Aug 3 – vs. RB Leipzig (Schwaz, Austria)

Leicester City
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Lille (Lille, France)

Liverpool
Sat, Aug 4 – Napoli (Dublin, Ireland)
Tue, Aug 7 – Torino (Anfield)

Manchester City
–NONE–
Manchester City has the Community Shield vs. Chelsea on Sun, Aug 5

Manchester United
Tue, July 31 – vs. Real Madrid (Miami, Florida)
Sun, Aug 5 – vs. Bayern Munich (Munich, Germany)

Newcastle United
Wed, Aug 1 – vs. Braga (Braga, Portugal)
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. FC Augsburg (St. James Park)

Southampton
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (St. Mary’s Stadium)

Tottenham Hotspur
Tue, July 31 – vs. AC Milan (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Girona (Girona, Italy)

Watford
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Sampdoria (Vicarage Road)

West Ham United
Tue, July 31 – vs. FSV Mainz (Schwaz, Austria)
Fri, Aug 3 – vs. Angers (Grodig, Austria)

Fulham set to sign Swansea’s $26m Mawson

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 30, 2018, 9:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Fulham is ready to spend big to add Premier League experience to its back line.

Alfie Mawson is the name, and the 24-year-old did his best to keep Swansea City in the top flight last season.

[ VIDEO: USWNT equalizes in stoppage ]

Mawson took some time to adjust to the league after arriving from Barnsley in 2016, with some rough performances under Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley.

But he found his form as Swans beat the drop in 2017, and then had a fine season at both ends of the pitch in 2017-18. He’s scored six goals since the calendar hit 2017.

Mawson could pair with USMNT center back Tim Ream, who signed a new deal at Craven Cottage this summer.

The move calls to mind a cheaper buy from a relegated club that certainly paid dividends: Leicester’s purchase of Harry Maguire from Hull City.

Zlatan nabs hat trick in wild comeback

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 29, 2018, 11:43 PM EDT
1 Comment

Don’t tell Zlatan Ibrahimovic that the MLS MVP Award is named after someone else.

While the big Swede isn’t likely to win it this year — Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez is on pace to murder the single season scoring record — the 36-year-old aerial ace is on a dominant run with the LA Galaxy.

[ VIDEO: USWNT equalizes in stoppage ]

Ibrahimovic scored three times and added another assist on Sunday against Orlando City SC, as the LA Galaxy won 4-3 at the StubHub Center.

Ibrahimovic assisted the Giovani dos Santos goal that made it 1-1, then scored equalizers at 2-2 and 3-3 before completing his hat trick with the 71st minute match-winner.

Cristian Higuita and Dom Dwyer joined a Michael Ciani own goal in putting Orlando on the board.

Orlando remains six points back of sixth place in the East, while the Galaxy moves third in the West (a point back of new rivals LAFC).

How prolific is the former Manchester United, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Milan man? Allow me to quote myself: