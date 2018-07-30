More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Puel believes Maguire, Schmeichel will stay at Leicester City

By Kyle BonnJul 30, 2018, 1:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Harry Maguire has received plenty of interest since the World Cup ended, but according to his current boss, that’s all it will be.

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has gone on record to say Maguire and also goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will not leave King Power Stadium this summer, despite the litany of reports linking them to moves around the Premier League.

“I think we can keep both players. It is crucial for us,” Puel said prior to Wednesday’s home friendly against Valencia. “We cannot lose players just a few days before the beginning of the season. We would not be able to find a solution and we cannot be be behind. Kasper and Maguire are so valuable for us. It is important to maintain our structure, our squad and all our valuable players for the team.”

[ MORE: PL preseason schedule for final 11 days ]

Maguire had a fabulous World Cup this summer, helping lead England to the semifinals. He was fantastic in the air, and performed admirably across a back three that featured John Stones and Kyle Walker. At 25 years old and a domestic player, Maguire has been quoted as high as $86 million in various media reports in links with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Schmeichel, despite a high-level performance in the World Cup of his own, had not been receiving as much play until Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was connected with a move to Real Madrid, with Schmeichel named as a potential replacement.

Schmeichel, a 31-year-old, has a contract with Leicester City that runs through 2021, while Maguire’s deal – signed on his arrival at Leicester City from Hull City last summer – expires in the summer of 2022. Leicester has already lost star winger Riyad Mahrez in a sale to Manchester City earlier this summer, and losing any more top players would gut the squad even further.

Matt Miazga set for loan move to Caen

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 30, 2018, 12:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC Soccer’s Matt Reed can confirm reports by Get French Football News and French independent journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter that Matt Miazga is headed to French club Caen to complete a loan move for the coming season. He will arrive in Caen tomorrow for his medical and the completion of his move if all goes well.

The US international has been a Chelsea player since moving from New York Red Bulls in the summer of 2016, but is still not considered an option for the first team. He has spent last two seasons on loan at Vitesse Arnhem in the Dutch Eredivisie, a club with a longstanding relationship with Chelsea. Miazga struggled to adjust in his first year at Vitesse, but last year made 32 league appearances and scored three goals while leading the club to a sixth place finish in the league table, with the fifth-best defensive record in the league.

According to the initial reports from France, Caen is looking to replace 30-year-old French defender Damien Da Silva, who moved to Belgian club Stade Rennais this summer after four years with Caen. Da Silva made 32 Ligue 1 appearances last season, suggesting that Miazga could play a significant role in the Caen squad should he be a direct replacement for Da Silva.

Caen finished 16th in the Ligue 1 table last season, narrowly avoiding relegation by a single point. They had a fairly solid defensive record for a lower-table side, but had an absolutely miserable time scoring goals, recording just 27 of them across 38 league games, by far the lowest in the league.

The 23-year-old Miazga has seven international caps for the United States and has long been considered a bright center-back prospect with a future as an important piece in the team, but to this point has been unable to secure a more cohesive role with a club since moving to Europe.

While Miazga is no longer considered a youngster, upgrading to a Big 5 league for the coming season can be seen as a positive development in his professional progression.

Reports: Jack Harrison set for loan move to Leeds United

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnJul 30, 2018, 11:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

According to a report by Sky Sports, which has been corroborated by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Manchester City striker Jack Harrison is set to move on loan to Leeds United for the coming season.

According to both reports, Harrison is currently undergoing a medical in London on Monday to prepare for the switch which will see the 21-year-old work with Marcelo Bielsa this season. Harrison went on loan for the second half of last year to Middlesborough, where he was unable to crack the starting lineup, only seeing 49 minutes of action in the Championship.

Harrison officially moved to Manchester City in January from Major League Soccer club NYCFC, which has an official affiliation with Manchester City.

At Leeds, there is a void at the striker position following the departure of last year’s second-leading scorer Pierre-Michel Lasogga who returned to German club Hamburg at the completion of his loan. Lasogga scored 10 goals last season in all competitions, second only to 24-year-old winger Kemar Roofe who bagged 14. Other strikers officially on the roster include Chievo Verona loanee Caleb Ekuban and 19-year-old Wales international Tyler Roberts on loan from West Brom.

With Harrison usually deployed on the right, he could also compete heavily with the more left-sided Roofe, plus 33-year-old Spaniard Pablo Hernandez who made a whopping 41 Championship appearances for Leeds last year, scoring seven goals and assisting nine others.

Harrison has impressed this preseason with Manchester City, seeing significant time in the International Champions Cup with most of City’s international players on extended rest after the World Cup. He started and proved dangerous in 64 minutes of action against Liverpool in City’s 2-1 loss, and he came off the bench for 23 minutes in the 3-2 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday. Pep Guardiola has praised his young squad for their attitude and performance this summer. “You cannot imagine how much I have enjoyed these ten days with these guys,” Guardiola said after the third and final ICC match against Bayern. “They are starving to become football players – they are hungry.  When I say something, they open their eyes and listen to you. They have to make their career and we are here to help them. I told them: if all the guys here in training every single day are curious to know what happens, I will say thank you. ”

Burnley goalkeeper Pope out months with shoulder injury

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 30, 2018, 10:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After reaching a career high point with the England national team at the 2018 World Cup this summer, Nick Pope‘s world has come crashing down.

The Burnley goalkeeper, who made his England debut in June and was included in the World Cup squad under Gareth Southgate, has suffered a shoulder injury in early Europa League action that will reportedly keep him out for around three months.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper collided with young Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove in the 14th minute of their Europa League meeting on Thursday, and suffered a dislocated shoulder. Pope has reportedly seen a specialist and the decision was made to have surgery to repair the damage, leaving him out for such a lengthy time.

Pope’s injury would see a pair of former Manchester United goalkeepers in Tom Heaton or Anders Lindegaard pressed into action. The 34-year-old Dane Lindegaard signed for Burnley last summer but did not make a single appearance last year with Pope covering the distance and the other two splitting time with as backup.

The loss of Pope between the sticks is huge for the Clarets. Pope statistically was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League last season, and his play earned him a spot on the England squad with incumbent starter Joe Hart giving way after years of service leaving a void that required filling. While Jordan Pickford earned the starting job and impressed at the World Cup with England reaching the semifinals, Pope’s inclusion in the squad was considered a significant feat of his own.

Burnley’s season has started extra early with Europa League qualifying, entered into the second qualifying round of the competition based on their 7th place finish in last year’s Premier League table. They drew 1-1 with Aberdeen on Thursday, with the second leg of the matchup to take place this coming Thursday.

PL Preseason Schedule: Less than 2 weeks to go

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 30, 2018, 10:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There are just 11 days remaining until the start of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign *squeals*

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

With just a short time remaining and some teams still half a world away, the preseason is wrapping up so teams can get healthy and leave plenty of time for travel and recuperation. With that in mind, here is the remaining schedule for every team still with preseason matches left to play until the start of the season on August 10th, with Manchester United and Leicester City kicking things off.

Arsenal
Wed, Aug 1 – vs. Chelsea (Dublin, Ireland)
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Lazio (Stockholm, Sweden)

Bournemouth
Fri, Aug 3 – vs. Real Betis (Vitality Stadium)
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Olympique Marseille (Vitality Stadium)

Brighton & Hove Albion
Fri, Aug 3 – vs. FC Nantes (Amex Stadium)

Burnley
–NONE–
Burnley has already begun its season with the early rounds of Europa League qualifying

Cardiff City
–NONE–

Chelsea
Wed, Aug 1 – vs. Arsenal (Dublin, Ireland)
Tue, Aug 7 – vs. Lyon (Stamford Bridge)
Chelsea also has the Community Shield vs. Manchester City on Sun, Aug 5

Crystal Palace
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Toulouse (Selhurst Park)

Everton
–NONE–

Fulham
Wed, Aug 1 – vs. Sampdoria (Bath, England)
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Celta Vigo (Craven Cottage)

Huddersfield Town
Tue, July 31 – vs. FC Bologna (Brixen Im Thale, Austria)
Fri, Aug 3 – vs. RB Leipzig (Schwaz, Austria)

Leicester City
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Lille (Lille, France)

Liverpool
Sat, Aug 4 – Napoli (Dublin, Ireland)
Tue, Aug 7 – Torino (Anfield)

Manchester City
–NONE–
Manchester City has the Community Shield vs. Chelsea on Sun, Aug 5

Manchester United
Tue, July 31 – vs. Real Madrid (Miami, Florida)
Sun, Aug 5 – vs. Bayern Munich (Munich, Germany)

Newcastle United
Wed, Aug 1 – vs. Braga (Braga, Portugal)
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. FC Augsburg (St. James Park)

Southampton
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (St. Mary’s Stadium)

Tottenham Hotspur
Tue, July 31 – vs. AC Milan (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Girona (Girona, Italy)

Watford
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Sampdoria (Vicarage Road)

West Ham United
Tue, July 31 – vs. FSV Mainz (Schwaz, Austria)
Fri, Aug 3 – vs. Angers (Grodig, Austria)