Report: Garber “hopeful” Crew can find resolution in Ohio

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber issued an update on the race for the league’s next spots, and updated the ugly situation in Columbus.

The commish is open to the idea of keeping the Crew, or a version of it, in Columbus even if owner Anthony Precourt gets approval to bring the club to Austin, Texas.

MLS deputy commissioner Mark Abbott has met with Columbus interests in the last couple months, according to Garber.

From ESPN.com:

“[Abbott has] met with the city to talk about what we might do together should the Crew leave Columbus,” said Garber. “Those conversations are ongoing. I’m hopeful that we’ll come up with a resolution that’s going to be good for the city, good for ownership, good for the Crew and good for the fans.”

The City of Columbus has made some legal headway in protecting its status as an MLS market, and the league being even marginally in Columbus’ corner is a cause for optimism in the fight to save the Crew.

ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle also reported Garber’s thoughts on the possibilities of MLS sides coming to Phoenix, St. Louis, Las Vegas, San Diego, and St. Louis. Of the bunch, he was least bullish on Las Vegas and St. Louis.

