Reports: Christian Pulisic considered an option for Chelsea

According to The Mirror, Chelsea is interested in bringing American winger Christian Pulisic to Stamford Bridge enough to the point of discussions with the player and his representatives.

The report states that Pulisic has a price tag of $85 million, and while Borussia Dortmund has been adamant he is not for sale this summer, rumors have nonetheless swirled about his potential availability.

Pulisic’s former boss Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool has been reportedly his biggest suitor for much of the summer, but with Chelsea involved, a bidding war could take place, driving up the price and convincing Dortmund to sell. Chelsea’s new apparent involvement could signal the departure of Eden Hazard, who has been heavily linked to Real Madrid for much of the summer, especially following his impressive World Cup showing.

[ MORE: Puel says Leicester stars will stay ]

However, in a more recent development, Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard reports that instead of Hazard, the key to pulling the trigger on Pulisic would be the sale of Willian, who has garnered interest himself after a positive showing with Brazil at the World Cup this summer. Johnson also reports that Chelsea believe they have warded Real Madrid off Hazard’s tail, and so selling Willian would not cripple the Blues’ attack.

Pulisic rumors have mostly come to nothing for the majority of the summer, but with his current deal at Westfalenstadion set to expire in 2020, now is the time for Dortmund to sell and receive full compensation. Should they let Pulisic go into next summer, his price would drop considerably as Dortmund’s leverage wanes. The Mirror reports that signing a new deal with Borussia Dortmund is also a possibility, but that talks have not progressed in some time.

Follow @the_bonnfire