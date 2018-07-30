Reports: Jack Harrison set for loan move to Leeds United

According to a report by Sky Sports, which has been corroborated by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Manchester City striker Jack Harrison is set to move on loan to Leeds United for the coming season.

According to both reports, Harrison is currently undergoing a medical in London on Monday to prepare for the switch which will see the 21-year-old work with Marcelo Bielsa this season. Harrison went on loan for the second half of last year to Middlesborough, where he was unable to crack the starting lineup, only seeing 49 minutes of action in the Championship.

Harrison officially moved to Manchester City in January from Major League Soccer club NYCFC, which has an official affiliation with Manchester City.

At Leeds, there is a void at the striker position following the departure of last year’s second-leading scorer Pierre-Michel Lasogga who returned to German club Hamburg at the completion of his loan. Lasogga scored 10 goals last season in all competitions, second only to 24-year-old winger Kemar Roofe who bagged 14. Other strikers officially on the roster include Chievo Verona loanee Caleb Ekuban and 19-year-old Wales international Tyler Roberts on loan from West Brom.

With Harrison usually deployed on the right, he could also compete heavily with the more left-sided Roofe, plus 33-year-old Spaniard Pablo Hernandez who made a whopping 41 Championship appearances for Leeds last year, scoring seven goals and assisting nine others.

Harrison has impressed this preseason with Manchester City, seeing significant time in the International Champions Cup with most of City’s international players on extended rest after the World Cup. He started and proved dangerous in 64 minutes of action against Liverpool in City’s 2-1 loss, and he came off the bench for 23 minutes in the 3-2 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday. Pep Guardiola has praised his young squad for their attitude and performance this summer. “You cannot imagine how much I have enjoyed these ten days with these guys,” Guardiola said after the third and final ICC match against Bayern. “They are starving to become football players – they are hungry. When I say something, they open their eyes and listen to you. They have to make their career and we are here to help them. I told them: if all the guys here in training every single day are curious to know what happens, I will say thank you. ”

