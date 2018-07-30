Transfer rumor roundup: Hegazy linked with two PL clubs; Dembele to Arsenal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With a long-term injury befalling Florian Lejeune, Rafa Benitez and Newcastle may look to add to its Midlands shopping list.

Already expected to swoop for center forward Salomon Rondon of West Brom, Benitez is eyeing up $12 million Baggies center back Ahmed Hegazy.

The Egyptian was one of West Brom’s top performers despite making his Premier League debut in August. Brighton is also being linked with Hegazy.

Newcastle has signed Fabian Schar this summer, who will join Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark in Newcastle’s CB corps.

The Magpies are also linked with Club Brugge winger Anthony Limbombe, who was capped by Roberto Martinez. They’ll only be bringing him to town should they sanction the deal of Christian Atsu, who is being linked with Huddersfield Town.

Peak silly season here: Rumors that Arsenal may be able to land Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona have a wild other side of the deal.

A report claims that Unai Emery could land the winger he wanted at PSG from Barcelona if he sanctions the departure of Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Yeah, that’s not going to happen.

Ramsey is a pivotal piece of Emery’s Arsenal project and when healthy is one of the top center midfielders in the Premier League.

That’s not to say Dembele isn’t a prospect with the same weight, but why Emery would give Ramsey away to make such a deal is a head-scratcher.

