Zlatan suspended one match for skipping MLS All Star Game

Apologies to the Colorado Rapids home crowd, but they aren’t going to get their fill of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Saturday.
And given the entertainment he provided on Sunday, that’s some sacrifice.
Ibrahimovic, 36, is going to miss the match with a one-match suspension imposed by MLS for skipping the All Star Game while healthy.
[ MORE: Puel says Leicester stars will stay ]
The big Swede did not want to play three matches in a 7-day span, and so elected to skip Wednesday’s reunion with Juventus. From LAGalaxy.com:
“I am disappointed to miss the 2018 All-Star game against Juventus, one of my former clubs,” said Ibrahimović. “I want to thank the fans for voting me to the team. My main focus is to score goals and help the LA Galaxy to the playoffs.”
The MLS All Star Game may still be a big draw for neutral fans, and Zlatan’s participation would be make us more interested in the match.
The rule makes sense in that regard, but certainly brings an exhalation of relief from Rapids supporters hoping for a win.
Chelsea will not sell Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid without securing a replacement, and have thus halted all discussions, according to a Sky Sports report on Monday afternoon.
Following his Golden Glove performance at the 2018 World Cup, Madrid has been heavily linked with Courtois as an upgrade from Costa Rican international Keylor Navas who has served as the starting goalkeeper for each of the last three years at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos have won the Champions League each of those three seasons.
However, according to the Sky Sports report, negotiations have been broken off by Chelsea with the Blues requiring a replacement to be secured before they can continue. With the Premier League season just 11 days off, the options are dwindling.
Leicester City manager Claude Puel has stated publicly that with the season so close, he believes Kasper Schmeichel will stay at King Power Stadium. The Danish international, who also excelled this summer in Russia, has been mentioned as one of the top choices to replace Courtois should he leave, but that option may be off the table. In addition, Jordan Pickford is reportedly set to engage in negotiations for a contract extension at Everton when he returns from his extended post-World Cup rest.
The Sky Sports report puts the latest Courtois valuation by Madrid at $42 million, significantly lower than the $87.7 transfer fee Liverpool paid for Alisson this summer, a record for a goalkeeper. That is because Courtois is in the final year of his contract at Chelsea, and the pressure is on the Blues to sell him now or lose him for nothing, destroying the club’s negotiating leverage.
Still, reports suggest Courtois has not ruled out signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge, which would obviously be the ideal scenario for the Blues. With that still in flux, there is no telling who will be the starting Chelsea goalkeeper when they open the season Saturday, August 11 against Huddersfield Town.
According to The Mirror, Chelsea is interested in bringing American winger Christian Pulisic to Stamford Bridge enough to the point of discussions with the player and his representatives.
The report states that Pulisic has a price tag of $85 million, and while Borussia Dortmund has been adamant he is not for sale this summer, rumors have nonetheless swirled about his potential availability.
Pulisic’s former boss Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool has been reportedly his biggest suitor for much of the summer, but with Chelsea involved, a bidding war could take place, driving up the price and convincing Dortmund to sell. Chelsea’s new apparent involvement could signal the departure of Eden Hazard, who has been heavily linked to Real Madrid for much of the summer, especially following his impressive World Cup showing.
[ MORE: Puel says Leicester stars will stay ]
However, in a more recent development, Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard reports that instead of Hazard, the key to pulling the trigger on Pulisic would be the sale of Willian, who has garnered interest himself after a positive showing with Brazil at the World Cup this summer. Johnson also reports that Chelsea believe they have warded Real Madrid off Hazard’s tail, and so selling Willian would not cripple the Blues’ attack.
Pulisic rumors have mostly come to nothing for the majority of the summer, but with his current deal at Westfalenstadion set to expire in 2020, now is the time for Dortmund to sell and receive full compensation. Should they let Pulisic go into next summer, his price would drop considerably as Dortmund’s leverage wanes. The Mirror reports that signing a new deal with Borussia Dortmund is also a possibility, but that talks have not progressed in some time.
Harry Maguire has received plenty of interest since the World Cup ended, but according to his current boss, that’s all it will be.
Leicester City manager Claude Puel has gone on record to say Maguire and also goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will not leave King Power Stadium this summer, despite the litany of reports linking them to moves around the Premier League.
“I think we can keep both players. It is crucial for us,” Puel said prior to Wednesday’s home friendly against Valencia. “We cannot lose players just a few days before the beginning of the season. We would not be able to find a solution and we cannot be be behind. Kasper and Maguire are so valuable for us. It is important to maintain our structure, our squad and all our valuable players for the team.”
[ MORE: PL preseason schedule for final 11 days ]
Maguire had a fabulous World Cup this summer, helping lead England to the semifinals. He was fantastic in the air, and performed admirably across a back three that featured John Stones and Kyle Walker. At 25 years old and a domestic player, Maguire has been quoted as high as $86 million in various media reports in links with Manchester United and Chelsea.
Schmeichel, despite a high-level performance in the World Cup of his own, had not been receiving as much play until Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was connected with a move to Real Madrid, with Schmeichel named as a potential replacement.
Schmeichel, a 31-year-old, has a contract with Leicester City that runs through 2021, while Maguire’s deal – signed on his arrival at Leicester City from Hull City last summer – expires in the summer of 2022. Leicester has already lost star winger Riyad Mahrez in a sale to Manchester City earlier this summer, and losing any more top players would gut the squad even further.
NBC Soccer’s Matt Reed can confirm reports by Get French Football News and French independent journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter that Matt Miazga is headed to French club Caen to complete a loan move for the coming season. He will arrive in Caen tomorrow for his medical and the completion of his move if all goes well.
The US international has been a Chelsea player since moving from New York Red Bulls in the summer of 2016, but is still not considered an option for the first team. He has spent last two seasons on loan at Vitesse Arnhem in the Dutch Eredivisie, a club with a longstanding relationship with Chelsea. Miazga struggled to adjust in his first year at Vitesse, but last year made 32 league appearances and scored three goals while leading the club to a sixth place finish in the league table, with the fifth-best defensive record in the league.
According to the initial reports from France, Caen is looking to replace 30-year-old French defender Damien Da Silva, who moved to Belgian club Stade Rennais this summer after four years with Caen. Da Silva made 32 Ligue 1 appearances last season, suggesting that Miazga could play a significant role in the Caen squad should he be a direct replacement for Da Silva.
Caen finished 16th in the Ligue 1 table last season, narrowly avoiding relegation by a single point. They had a fairly solid defensive record for a lower-table side, but had an absolutely miserable time scoring goals, recording just 27 of them across 38 league games, by far the lowest in the league.
The 23-year-old Miazga has seven international caps for the United States and has long been considered a bright center-back prospect with a future as an important piece in the team, but to this point has been unable to secure a more cohesive role with a club since moving to Europe.
While Miazga is no longer considered a youngster, upgrading to a Big 5 league for the coming season can be seen as a positive development in his professional progression.