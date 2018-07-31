Howedes leaves Schalke for Lokomotiv Moscow

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MOSCOW (AP) Benedikt Howedes ended a long spell with his boyhood club Schalke when he joined Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old defender, who spent last season on loan at Juventus, has signed a four-year contract with the Russian champion.

“We wish him all the best in the new sporting chapter of his career at Lokomotiv Moscow,” said Schalke’s sporting director Christian Heidel.

Howedes made his Schalke debut in a 2007 Champions League match against Rosenborg. He won a German Cup and Supercup before playing a minor role as Juventus landed a seventh straight Serie A title last season.

He won the most recent of his 44 Germany caps in March 2017 and was an ever-present in the 2014 World Cup-winning side.