Michael Steele / Getty Images

Man City adds center back Sandler from PEC Zwolle

By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
Manchester City has turned to the Netherlands for their latest young defender.

Philippe Sandler, 21, is coming to the Etihad Stadium from PEC Zwolle, where the center back also played some center mid.

Sandler was one of Zwolle’s best players, going 2014 minutes in 23 appearances last season. He’s made four appearances with the Netherlands’ U-20 team.

He led the club in clearances per game (4.2) and was second in interceptions (1.9). It’s no surprise that he led Zwolle in several passing categories as well.

UEFA Champions League wrap: Shkendija, Spartak Trnava, Dinamo Zagreb advance

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2018, 5:47 PM EDT
The first legs were decisive in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round, with all three of Tuesday’s matches showing a path through to the clubs that entered with advantages.

Hapoel Be’er Sheva 2-2 (2-7 agg.) Dinamo Zagreb

Hapoel came out of the gates with fire having been embarrassed 5-0 in the first leg, grabbing a 2-0 lead through John Ogu and Petar Stojanovic.

But Dinamo cruised to its date with the winner of Astana and Midtjylland by virtue of Mario Budimir and Izet Hajrovic goals.

Sheriff Tiraspol 0-0 (0-1 agg.) Shkendija

No goals arrived in Moldova, meaning the Macedonian visitors are in the third qualifying round of the UCL for the first time. Shkendija will next face Red Bull Salzburg.

Spartak Trnava 0-1 (2-1 agg.) Legia Warsaw

Inaki Astiz bagged the lone goal of the leg, but Slovak side Spartak Trnava held on to clinch a meeting with Red Star Belgrade or Suduva Marijampole.

Howedes leaves Schalke for Lokomotiv Moscow

Photo by VI Images via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 31, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) Benedikt Howedes ended a long spell with his boyhood club Schalke when he joined Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old defender, who spent last season on loan at Juventus, has signed a four-year contract with the Russian champion.

“We wish him all the best in the new sporting chapter of his career at Lokomotiv Moscow,” said Schalke’s sporting director Christian Heidel.

Howedes made his Schalke debut in a 2007 Champions League match against Rosenborg. He won a German Cup and Supercup before playing a minor role as Juventus landed a seventh straight Serie A title last season.

He won the most recent of his 44 Germany caps in March 2017 and was an ever-present in the 2014 World Cup-winning side.

Transfer rumor roundup: Dortmund wants Witsel; Mignolet to Barca?

Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 31, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at some of the biggest transfer stories on a busy Tuesday.

After a strong World Cup for third-place finishers Belgium, Axel Witsel is drawing serious interest from one of Germany’s top sides.

Borussia Dortmund is believed to be looking to bring in the holding midfielder, who showed well in Russia as an anchor in front of the Belgian back line.

The Bundesliga side is currently in negotiations with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian, however, it’s unclear how advanced discussions are between the two organizations.

Barcelona could make an expected approach to Liverpool to secure a backup goalkeeper this summer.

With Alisson having landed at Anfield and Loris Karius also available for Jurgen Klopp, the Blaugrana are looking at Simon Mignolet as a second-string keeper behind Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Mignolet traveled to Russia this summer for the World Cup, and served as number two for Belgium behind Thibaut Courtois.

Paris Saint-Germain will have some good news as Adrian Rabiot appears set to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

Rabiot has been linked with a move to Barcelona for much of the offseason, however, it seems as though new manager Thomas Tuchel will be able to keep the midfielder in Ligue 1.

Finally, Arsenal has handed young midfielder Emile Smith Rowe a new contract at the Emirates Stadium after an impressive showing at the International Champions Cup.

Smith Rowe scored for the Gunners against Atletico Madrid in fantastic style, making him a player to watch for the club in the future.

NZ women’s coach quits after player uprising

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 31, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

Wellington, New Zealand (AP) Andreas Heraf, the Austrian-born coach of the New Zealand women’s football team, has resigned weeks after players decried his tactics and coaching methods in an unprecedented and public mutiny.

Heraf has been on special leave since June when New Zealand Football received letters from 13 members of the national team saying they would not play for New Zealand if he remained in charge. Some of the letters alleged bullying and intimidation by Heraf who was also New Zealand Football’s technical director.

In a statement on Tuesday, NZF president Deryck Shaw said he had accepted Heraf’s resignation effectively immediately. He said a review into New Zealand Football’s “culture” and Heraf’s actions as national coach would continue and Heraf had agreed to co-operate.

Shaw said “part of the resignation is that Andreas has confirmed that he will fully participate in the review and we will look to the findings of the review to determine the outcomes around this matter.”

Heraf’s resignation follows that of NZF chief executive Andy Martin who quit the organization earlier this month. Martin resigned citing family reasons but was under pressure to explain when he first knew of concerns about Heraf’s coaching style.