Man City adds center back Sandler from PEC Zwolle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at some of the biggest transfer stories on a busy Tuesday.

[ MORE: Pulisic staying put at Dortmund for 2018 season ]

After a strong World Cup for third-place finishers Belgium, Axel Witsel is drawing serious interest from one of Germany’s top sides.

Borussia Dortmund is believed to be looking to bring in the holding midfielder, who showed well in Russia as an anchor in front of the Belgian back line.

The Bundesliga side is currently in negotiations with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian, however, it’s unclear how advanced discussions are between the two organizations.

Barcelona could make an expected approach to Liverpool to secure a backup goalkeeper this summer.

With Alisson having landed at Anfield and Loris Karius also available for Jurgen Klopp, the Blaugrana are looking at Simon Mignolet as a second-string keeper behind Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Mignolet traveled to Russia this summer for the World Cup, and served as number two for Belgium behind Thibaut Courtois.

Paris Saint-Germain will have some good news as Adrian Rabiot appears set to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

Rabiot has been linked with a move to Barcelona for much of the offseason, however, it seems as though new manager Thomas Tuchel will be able to keep the midfielder in Ligue 1.

Finally, Arsenal has handed young midfielder Emile Smith Rowe a new contract at the Emirates Stadium after an impressive showing at the International Champions Cup.

Smith Rowe scored for the Gunners against Atletico Madrid in fantastic style, making him a player to watch for the club in the future.