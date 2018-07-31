Modric interested in Inter Milan, says Italian report

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid’s two most important pieces — sorry, Sergio Ramos — could be on opposite sides of the Serie A pitch next season.

Sky Sports is reporting that Inter Milan has contacted Real Madrid over 32-year-old Luka Modric, and that the Croatian World Cup star is interested in the idea of playing at the San Siro.

Modric at Inter and Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus? The Real kids better be alright, and Julen Lopetegui will have high-priced Vinicius Jr. and Alvaro Odriozola in the fold.

The move makes sense for Modric, who would have instant synergy with countrymen Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic and Sime Vrsaljko. Throw in Radja Nainngolan, and that midfield is primed for the UEFA Champions League.

What sort of fee for Modric, though?

