NZ women’s coach quits after player uprising

Associated PressJul 31, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
Wellington, New Zealand (AP) Andreas Heraf, the Austrian-born coach of the New Zealand women’s football team, has resigned weeks after players decried his tactics and coaching methods in an unprecedented and public mutiny.

Heraf has been on special leave since June when New Zealand Football received letters from 13 members of the national team saying they would not play for New Zealand if he remained in charge. Some of the letters alleged bullying and intimidation by Heraf who was also New Zealand Football’s technical director.

In a statement on Tuesday, NZF president Deryck Shaw said he had accepted Heraf’s resignation effectively immediately. He said a review into New Zealand Football’s “culture” and Heraf’s actions as national coach would continue and Heraf had agreed to co-operate.

Shaw said “part of the resignation is that Andreas has confirmed that he will fully participate in the review and we will look to the findings of the review to determine the outcomes around this matter.”

Heraf’s resignation follows that of NZF chief executive Andy Martin who quit the organization earlier this month. Martin resigned citing family reasons but was under pressure to explain when he first knew of concerns about Heraf’s coaching style.

Sources: Pulisic staying put at Dortmund for 2018 season

By Matt ReedJul 31, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
Talks of a move away from the Westfalenstadion are becoming more of a reality for U.S. Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic, however, it won’t be this year.

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger has been the subject of significant transfer discussions over the summer, and more recently after his fine play for the Bundesliga giants during their summer tour of the United States at the International Champions Cup.

Sources have told Pro Soccer Talk that despite interest from top Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as reported intrigue from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Pulisic will stay put at Dortmund for the start of the 2018/19 German season.

Interest from a number of these well-recognized clubs is very real, but no official bids have been placed to BVB this window though, and several sources have suggested that it is “highly unlikely” that any come in before the end of the current transfer window.

While Bayern or Real would have more time to lodge a bid for the young American prodigy, Chelsea, Liverpool and any other English sides interested in Pulisic would have to put a rush on a move with England’s transfer window closing early in 2018 due to the World Cup.

The English transfer window concludes on August 9, while three of the four other major leagues in Europe conclude on August 31. Italy’s transfer period ends on August 18.

Pulisic is currently under contract with the Black and Yellow until the end of the 2019/2020 campaign, however, one source told PST that it is highly likely Dortmund will be willing to sell next summer, and possibly during the upcoming January transfer window, in order to avoid losing Pulisic for free.

It was reported over the weekend by German outlet Bild that Pulisic and his representatives broke off negotiations with Dortmund regarding a new contract to stay with the club, and PST has learned that the decision was made in order to keep his options open ahead of next summer when a transfer will “become a greater reality.”

Although a PL destination remains highly likely to be the end landing spot for Pulisic, a separate source says there is significant interest from Bayern and that a move to remain in the Bundesliga could very well be in the cards for Pulisic, who has shown signs of success early in his professional career in the German top flight.

With Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben nearing the back end of their respective careers, Pulisic is viewed as an ideal replacement on the wing given his pace and adept skill on the ball.

Bayern recently broke the MLS transfer record for an outgoing player with the addition of Vancouver Whitecaps winger Alphonso Davies, whose fee could reach upwards of $22 million.

Chelsea has been linked with Pulisic more as of late with Willian the subject of significant transfer rumors, however, the timing of a deal would be very much contingent upon when and/or if the Brazil international does exit Stamford Bridge.

Willian has failed to report to Blues preseason training thus far, however, Goal reported on Tuesday that the attacker is set to link up with the club after having trouble with his passport and that a move to Real Madrid is unlikely.

Almiron says goal is to be playing in Europe by 2019

By Matt ReedJul 31, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Atlanta United has built one of the strongest teams in Major League Soccer in less than two full seasons, but one of the potential downsides of having the talented squad is the potential for losing players overseas.

It happens to many clubs when they boast young talent, and Atlanta is the epitome that example right now, boasting MLS’ leading goalscorer in Josef Martinez, as well as one of the league’s most creative and dynamic attackers with Miguel Almiron.

The latter of the two has already stated that 2018 could very well be his last season in MLS, as he’ll aim to make the leap to Europe next season if the right offer comes about.

“I have said it before, that my objective is to play in Europe,” Almiron said. “I work daily on that. I’m happy here in Atlanta. The club makes me feel comfortable, but yes, in 2019, hopefully I will be playing in Europe.”

As significant of a loss as it would be for Atlanta to be forced to part ways with Almiron, there was always going to be a strong likelihood that he’d leave after a short span of time.

In two seasons with the Five Stripes, Almiron has tallied 17 goals and added 25 assists in 53 regular season appearances, making him a massive threat in almost every match.

With MLS beginning to exemplify its ability to produce top-end talent, which was recently on display with the transfer of Vancouver Whitecaps teenage sensation Alphonso Davies to Bayern Munich, clubs have to begin to examine the possibility of moving on from their top players quickly because of the going rate.

Davies commanded a transfer fee that could reach over $22 million, which is astounding for a player that has scored just five goals in three seasons despite exemplifying massive upside.

That said, Almiron will likely command significantly more capital from any potential European buyer, and in that case, it will be very difficult for Atlanta to turn an offer down which they could then turn around and use to not only purchase more players but also continue developing an academy that already features a number of top-end prospects.

Phoenix, San Diego heavily in MLS expansion race

By Matt ReedJul 31, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
The reality of rounding out a 28-team Major League Soccer could be closer than we think, and commissioner Don Garber gave a slight indication of a few cities that appear to be in the final mix to become teams 27 and 28.

With FC Cincinnati, Nashville SC and David Beckham’s Miami club set to join MLS over the next two seasons, MLS will near its capacity, which has previously been stated to be capped at 28 clubs.

The biggest question remains; which cities will be granted the final two spots in MLS?

When speaking to the media on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game against Juventus, Garber suggested that three cities are firmly in the mix for the two expansion slots.

“We’ve had some interesting conversations with Phoenix of late,” Garber said. “We’re tracking very closely with our friends in San Diego and they have a key vote coming up in the fall. The Sacramento bidders will be here, they’ve come to the last number of big MLS events. They remain encouraged on finalizing their capital structure.”

Phoenix Rising has quickly made a name for itself in USL with player/owner Didier Drogba among the main reasons why the club has succeeded so quickly.

Meanwhile, San Diego would become the fourth MLS side to be based in California if selected, as the bid is led by San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler and also features support from former U.S. Men’s National Team star Landon Donovan.

The San Diego bid is not affiliated with 1904 FC, which had planned to debut in NASL in 2018, and features a star-studded ownership group that includes Eden Hazard, Demba Ba and Yohan Cabaye.

The California capital of Sacramento remains firmly in the mix as well, after failing to beat out Nashville and Cincinnati, however, they’ll have another heated battle with both Phoenix and San Diego, as well as potentially Detroit, Charlotte and Las Vegas.

Galaxy teen Efrain Alvarez leaves door open for representing USMNT

By Matt ReedJul 31, 2018, 8:41 AM EDT
There still may be some hope of a bright teenage prospect representing the U.S. Men’s National Team, despite having switched his allegiance to Mexico in 2017.

LA Galaxy youth Efrain Alvarez currently represents El Tri at the youth international level, however, the 16-year-old won’t rule out making a comeback to the USMNT setup.

“I’m not closing the door on anyone,” Alvarez said ahead of Tuesday’s MLS Homegrown Game. “I could still play for the U.S. or I could keep playing for Mexico. But I’m with Mexico right now and that’s my focus.”

Similarly to Jonathan Gonzalez, Alvarez grew up in California and after representing the U.S. Under-15 national team two years ago opted to change his national team selection to Mexico.

Alvarez has impressed with LA Galaxy II this season by scoring eight goals in as many matches, making him a highly-coveted prospect.

“Something happened with the U.S., and then Mexico came knocking on my door, and I tried it and I liked it there,” Alvarez said.

While it’s not a certainty that Alvarez will come back to the U.S. on the international scene, a player of his caliber would surely be beneficial for the growth of a country that has just missed a World Cup for the first time in 28 years.