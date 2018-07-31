More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Phoenix, San Diego heavily in MLS expansion race

By Matt ReedJul 31, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
The reality of rounding out a 28-team Major League Soccer could be closer than we think, and commissioner Don Garber gave a slight indication of a few cities that appear to be in the final mix to become teams 27 and 28.

With FC Cincinnati, Nashville SC and David Beckham’s Miami club set to join MLS over the next two seasons, MLS will near its capacity, which has previously been stated to be capped at 28 clubs.

The biggest question remains; which cities will be granted the final two spots in MLS?

When speaking to the media on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game against Juventus, Garber suggested that three cities are firmly in the mix for the two expansion slots.

“We’ve had some interesting conversations with Phoenix of late,” Garber said. “We’re tracking very closely with our friends in San Diego and they have a key vote coming up in the fall. The Sacramento bidders will be here, they’ve come to the last number of big MLS events. They remain encouraged on finalizing their capital structure.”

Phoenix Rising has quickly made a name for itself in USL with player/owner Didier Drogba among the main reasons why the club has succeeded so quickly.

Meanwhile, San Diego would become the fourth MLS side to be based in California if selected, as the bid is led by San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler and also features support from former U.S. Men’s National Team star Landon Donovan.

The San Diego bid is not affiliated with 1904 FC, which had planned to debut in NASL in 2018, and features a star-studded ownership group that includes Eden Hazard, Demba Ba and Yohan Cabaye.

The California capital of Sacramento remains firmly in the mix as well, after failing to beat out Nashville and Cincinnati, however, they’ll have another heated battle with both Phoenix and San Diego, as well as potentially Detroit, Charlotte and Las Vegas.

Galaxy teen Efrain Alvarez leaves door open for representing USMNT

By Matt ReedJul 31, 2018, 8:41 AM EDT
There still may be some hope of a bright teenage prospect representing the U.S. Men’s National Team, despite having switched his allegiance to Mexico in 2017.

LA Galaxy youth Efrain Alvarez currently represents El Tri at the youth international level, however, the 16-year-old won’t rule out making a comeback to the USMNT setup.

“I’m not closing the door on anyone,” Alvarez said ahead of Tuesday’s MLS Homegrown Game. “I could still play for the U.S. or I could keep playing for Mexico. But I’m with Mexico right now and that’s my focus.”

Similarly to Jonathan Gonzalez, Alvarez grew up in California and after representing the U.S. Under-15 national team two years ago opted to change his national team selection to Mexico.

Alvarez has impressed with LA Galaxy II this season by scoring eight goals in as many matches, making him a highly-coveted prospect.

“Something happened with the U.S., and then Mexico came knocking on my door, and I tried it and I liked it there,” Alvarez said.

While it’s not a certainty that Alvarez will come back to the U.S. on the international scene, a player of his caliber would surely be beneficial for the growth of a country that has just missed a World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

Neymar under fire after World Cup ‘mea culpa’ advert

Associated PressJul 31, 2018, 7:12 AM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) Neymar’s decision to use a sponsored advert to admit he sometimes over-reacted to fouls at the World Cup has backfired, with Brazilian marketing experts saying it had made the Paris Saint-Germain striker’s image even worse.

Under the title `A New Man Every Day,’ Sunday’s video was backed by personal care products maker Gillette and broadcast on several Brazilian TV networks.

“You may think I exaggerate. And sometimes I do exaggerate. But the truth is I suffer on the pitch,” Neymar said in the advert, referring to the constant fouls he received at the World Cup.

“I took long to accept your criticism. I took long to look at myself in the mirror and become a new man.”

Brazil was knocked out by Belgium in the World Cup quarterfinals earlier this month.

Marketing specialists said the advert damaged the 26-year-old player’s brand as much as his histrionics did in Russia.

“The whole market waited 15 days since the end of the World Cup to hear from him,” Amir Somoggi, a partner at marketing company Sports Value, told The Associated Press.

“He gave some interviews, but did not admit his exaggerations then. Now he has hidden behind a TV commercial to do that. This was great for the sponsor, after all we are talking about the brand. But it was not good for Neymar, who now has an even bigger image crisis to handle.”

Sports marketing consultant Erich Beting believes the timing of the advert was a mistake.

“Neymar’s problems happened on the pitch, and he will not play tomorrow to show he has changed, as the ad says. That fact, and his decision to pick an ad to do it, will make it all sound empty. It will be weeks until he has a chance to show any real improvement,” Beting said.

Jose Colagrossi, another sports marketing consultant, agreed.

“It would be different if he really meant it, in a live press conference, looking eye to eye and not in a sponsored video,” he said.

It is not the first time Neymar has used an advert to handle an image crisis.

In 2011, he was criticized for constant misbehavior and he used an advert sponsored by phone carrier Nextel to address his fans.

“You cursed at me when I made mistakes, you screamed when I didn’t listen,” he said in the ad. “You know who I am. Only another happy boy playing with his ball.”

Now, some of the criticism for the image crisis is aimed at Neymar da Silva Santos, his father and the man who manages his career.

Ricardo Fort, who heads global sponsorship deals at Coca-Cola, said the Brazil striker needs to take control of his career.

“After this World Cup, who thinks of Neymar thinks of theatrics, faking. These are attributes that no brand wants to get associated with,” Fort wrote in an open letter to the player in Monday’s edition of magazine Meio & Mensagem.

“It is time for you to hire a professional to take care of your career. You are too valuable to be treated like that.”

Asked to comment on the negativity, Neymar’s staff directed the Associated Press to Procter & Gamble, owners of Gillette. The company did not discuss the criticism of the player, or the ad.

“Like many others, Neymar Jr. faces challenges, injuries and defeats, and the objective of Gillette is to encourage every man, with no distinction, to reflect on the opportunity of becoming a new man every day,” the company said in a statement.

The firm also denied a report by newspaper O Globo saying the striker was paid about $250,000 for the ad.

Report: Garber “hopeful” Crew can find resolution in Ohio

By Nicholas MendolaJul 30, 2018, 10:41 PM EDT
Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber issued an update on the race for the league’s next spots, and updated the ugly situation in Columbus.

The commish is open to the idea of keeping the Crew, or a version of it, in Columbus even if owner Anthony Precourt gets approval to bring the club to Austin, Texas.

MLS deputy commissioner Mark Abbott has met with Columbus interests in the last couple months, according to Garber.

From ESPN.com:

“[Abbott has] met with the city to talk about what we might do together should the Crew leave Columbus,” said Garber. “Those conversations are ongoing. I’m hopeful that we’ll come up with a resolution that’s going to be good for the city, good for ownership, good for the Crew and good for the fans.”

The City of Columbus has made some legal headway in protecting its status as an MLS market, and the league being even marginally in Columbus’ corner is a cause for optimism in the fight to save the Crew.

ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle also reported Garber’s thoughts on the possibilities of MLS sides coming to Phoenix, St. Louis, Las Vegas, San Diego, and St. Louis. Of the bunch, he was least bullish on Las Vegas and St. Louis.

Five USMNT players to watch in club adventures

By Nicholas MendolaJul 30, 2018, 9:10 PM EDT
The next level is within reach for these five Americans abroad, whether it’s a step to stardom or just a move toward finding a new permanent home.

  1. Andriya Novakovich, Fortuna Sittard — He’s re-signed with Reading, but the Football League Championship side isn’t ready to hand him the keys to a big role (or lose him before he reaches peak value). The Wisconsin-born 21-year-old with two USMNT caps will attempt to bring his prolific Dutch second division season (19 goals for Telstar) to Eredivisie with promoted club Fortuna Sittard.
  2. Erik Palmer-Brown, NAC Breda — The 21-year-old center back has taken baby steps in Europe, but defending in the prolific Eredivisie (on loan from Manchester City) is a tall ask. While Matt Miazga’s proven he could handle the load, EPB will look to do the same.
  3. Tim Weah, Paris Saint-Germain — This one’s rather obvious, but we’re not watching to see whether the fiery young striker is quality. Rather, what would it say if the 18-year-old can get significant playing time with a Champions League mainstay?
  4. Julian Green, Greuther Furth — Last season’s loan to Furth was enough to make the 2.Bundesliga club want to buy the former Bayern Munich man from Stuttgart. Green is now 23, four years removed from his World Cup goal against Belgium but mere months from his friendly goal against France. Is the next step now?
  5. Emerson Hyndman, Bournemouth — The 22-year-old’s former club, Fulham, is now in the Premier League, and Hyndman sure is hoping to face them. He spent all of 2017-18 with the Cherries but only found the pitch in the final match, a year after making an impact on loan to Rangers. He may be set for another loan, but needs to break through wherever he ends up (and if he gets playing time, he’s a good bet for it. Smart player).