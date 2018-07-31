Sources: Pulisic staying put at Dortmund for 2018 season

Talks of a move away from the Westfalenstadion are becoming more of a reality for U.S. Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic, however, it won’t be this year.

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger has been the subject of significant transfer discussions over the summer, and more recently after his fine play for the Bundesliga giants during their summer tour of the United States at the International Champions Cup.

Sources have told Pro Soccer Talk that despite interest from top Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as reported intrigue from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Pulisic will stay put at Dortmund for the start of the 2018/19 German season.

Interest from a number of these well-recognized clubs is very real, but no official bids have been placed to BVB this window though, and several sources have suggested that it is “highly unlikely” that any come in before the end of the current transfer window.

While Bayern or Real would have more time to lodge a bid for the young American prodigy, Chelsea, Liverpool and any other English sides interested in Pulisic would have to put a rush on a move with England’s transfer window closing early in 2018 due to the World Cup.

The English transfer window concludes on August 9, while three of the four other major leagues in Europe conclude on August 31. Italy’s transfer period ends on August 18.

Pulisic is currently under contract with the Black and Yellow until the end of the 2019/2020 campaign, however, one source told PST that it is highly likely Dortmund will be willing to sell next summer, and possibly during the upcoming January transfer window, in order to avoid losing Pulisic for free.

It was reported over the weekend by German outlet Bild that Pulisic and his representatives broke off negotiations with Dortmund regarding a new contract to stay with the club, and PST has learned that the decision was made in order to keep his options open ahead of next summer when a transfer will “become a greater reality.”

Although a PL destination remains highly likely to be the end landing spot for Pulisic, a separate source says there is significant interest from Bayern and that a move to remain in the Bundesliga could very well be in the cards for Pulisic, who has shown signs of success early in his professional career in the German top flight.

With Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben nearing the back end of their respective careers, Pulisic is viewed as an ideal replacement on the wing given his pace and adept skill on the ball.

Bayern recently broke the MLS transfer record for an outgoing player with the addition of Vancouver Whitecaps winger Alphonso Davies, whose fee could reach upwards of $22 million.

Chelsea has been linked with Pulisic more as of late with Willian the subject of significant transfer rumors, however, the timing of a deal would be very much contingent upon when and/or if the Brazil international does exit Stamford Bridge.

Willian has failed to report to Blues preseason training thus far, however, Goal reported on Tuesday that the attacker is set to link up with the club after having trouble with his passport and that a move to Real Madrid is unlikely.